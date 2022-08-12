Read full article on original website
Getting the Ecosystem Working for You - Maximizing Its Value to the Business Featured
As post pandemic inflation soars, companies - no matter how big or in which industry - are facing huge challenges to control costs whilst continuing to grow revenue, launch highly innovative and compelling new digital offerings and improve overall customer satisfaction. They are meeting this challenge head on by driving their digital transformation harder using simple solutions that are easy to try, easy to buy and easy to consume (so called “out of the box”) that provide an immediate and measurable financial payback. Invariably, the benefits from these solutions are unlocked by leveraging state of the art technologies like apps, 5G, edge compute, cloud, IoT, AI, ML, DLT, robotics, drones etc.
Amdocs’ Vindicia, ACI Worldwide Partner to Offer Turn-key Payments Solution
Amdocs announced its collaboration with ACI Worldwide, a leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, to integrate Amdocs' Vindicia capabilities with ACI Speedpay. The agreement between Amdocs and ACI Worldwide will enable subscription merchants to integrate a turn-key solution to reduce time-to-market, improve retention, decrease costs and simplify subscription management. The solution includes customer identity management, customer engagement, subscription management, fraud and risk management tools, passive churn solutions and a global payments footprint that enables omni-commerce payments.
Omnichannel Messaging Services Provider Mitto Partners with Argentinian MVNO Imowi
Mitto, a global leader in omnichannel messaging services based in 18 countries, announced its new partnership with MVNO imowi by CATEL in Argentina. This will enable an optimized reach to 100% of Argentina's cell phone users via direct connectivity with all mobile network operators in the country (MNO). By expanding its strategic relationship with operators, Mitto seeks to support companies' omnichannel marketing and growth strategies through fast and efficient message routing, with full access throughout Argentina, where more than 80% of citizens - or about 36 million people - own and actively use a cell phone.
Intelsat, OneWeb to Offer Airlines Inflight Connectivity Solution
Leading satellite communications companies OneWeb and Intelsat have signed a global distribution partnership agreement to offer airlines a seamless inflight connectivity (IFC) solution with the best combination of performance, coverage, and reliability on the market. The partnership enables Intelsat to distribute OneWeb’s ground-breaking low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services to airlines worldwide, coupled with Intelsat’s extensive IFC experience and existing geo-stationary (GEO) satellite service. The result is a truly multi-orbit solution for the aviation community, leveraging the benefits of both networks.
TPG Taps Adtran's 2nd Gen Gigabit Gfast Fiber Extension Portfolio
Adtran, the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, announced that TPG Telecom Group (TPG) is leveraging the Adtran second generation Gigabit Gfast fiber extension portfolio to upgrade existing broadband services to Gigabit speeds and attract new subscribers. Adtran is enabling TPG to rapidly roll out...
Soft POS User Base to Grow 475% Globally by 2027, says Juniper Research
A new study from Juniper Research has found the total number of merchants deploying soft POS solutions will surpass 34.5 million globally by 2027; rising from 6 million in 2022. This growth will be driven by Apple’s entrance into the soft POS space; enabling iOS users to access an affordable mobile POS solution.
Rogers, Shaw Sign Deal to Sell Freedom Mobile to Videotron
Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications and Quebecor announced that they have entered into an agreement for the sale of Freedom Mobile to Videotron. The parties strongly believe the Freedom Transaction provides the best opportunity to create a strong fourth national wireless services provider and addresses the concerns raised by the Commissioner of Competition and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry regarding the Rogers-Shaw Transaction. With this Agreement, the new combined business of Videotron and Freedom will be well-positioned to launch a strong, competitive national 5G offering, using Videotron's 3500 MHz holdings.
Chatbots, AI and Biometrics: What’s Next for Telco CX?
This webinar, hosted jointly by Nuance Communications and The Fast Mode, features the following sessions:. Key findings from Nuance Communications' latest report 'How Operators are Putting CX First with Biometrics and Artificial Intelligence' including:. Why despite more than 88% of operators having a CX strategy in place, huge gaps continue...
Xiaomi Selects Keysight for 5G Rel-16 Device Validation
Keysight Technologies announced that Xiaomi has selected Keysight's 5G device test solutions to accelerate 5G Release 16 (Rel-16) device validation in support of the latest 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) features and specifications. Xiaomi, the world's third largest smartphone vendor measured by global shipments, selected Keysight's 5G device test solutions...
Energous, Flagship Unveil Retail Deployment of Wirelessly Powered Wiliot IoT Pixel Tags
Energous, a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks and Flagship, a technology company empowering retailers to make better, faster and more informed decisions for their business and customers, announced the first retail deployment of Wiliot Internet of Things (IoT) Pixel smart tags energized by WattUp PowerBridges has been deployed at a major retail store in Sydney. All tags in the deployment are energized by multiple Energous WattUp PowerBridges.
Anritsu Enhances its VectorStar VNA with Comprehensive Spectrum Analysis Capability
Anritsu Company enhances its VectorStar vector network analyzer (VNA) family with comprehensive spectrum analysis capability to create the world’s first single sweep VNA-spectrum analyzer solution that supports 70 kHz to 220 GHz. With the spectrum analyzer option installed, VectorStar can conduct single connection VNA and spectrum-based measurements to create...
