ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Fredericksburg Standard

Three-vehicle crash on Texas 16 South leads to two deaths

Two people died at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, after a car drifted into an oncoming lane resulting in a three-vehicle accident. A news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated a 1997 Infinity I30 drifted over a center lane heading south on Texas Highway 16 after its driver, Shana Ann Bates, of Kerrville, told Troopers she dropped a drink onto the passenger side floorboard and tried to pick it up. This caused her vehicle to drift across the center strip and enter the northbound lane.
KERRVILLE, TX
KTSA

Kerr County Officials searching for missing 15 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials in Kerr County asking for help in locating a missing teenager. 15 year old Priseis Thomas of Center Point was last seen by her family July 30. It’s believed she may be hiding from family members and her parents are hoping she will...
KERR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
West, TX
City
Junction, TX
koxe.com

Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady

Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
BRADY, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy