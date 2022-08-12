ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Quinton Spain tweets picture of Cincinnati while Bengals lose to Cardinals

As the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night in their first preseason game, one former player saw the opportunity to show he is still available. That player is Quinton Spain, who played the last two seasons in the Queen City. According to his Twitter, he had downtown Cincinnati on his mind during tonight’s game.
saturdaytradition.com

Kendric Pryor shines with great one-handed catch for Cincinnati Bengals

Kendric Pryor is taking advantage of the NFL preseason as a time to shine. For an undrafted player, the preseason is usually the best opportunity to make an impression while fighting for a roster spot. In Friday’s preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati wide receiver...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals make roster moves after first preseason game

The Cincinnati Bengals got a head start on the cut-down process on Sunday in the wake of the preseason-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. Daramy-Swaray and Jones were undrafted free agents this year. Pooka was an undrafted the year prior and a fan favorite asked to make the transition from running back to wide receiver. A muffed punt during the preseason opener stands out as a play that played a part in the move here.
