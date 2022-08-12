Read full article on original website
A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati: 'They'll Be Good For a Long Time'
Green spent 10 seasons in Cincinnati before signing with Arizona in 2021
Jessie Bates Posts Video During Workout Ahead of Bengals' Preseason Opener
The 25-year-old didn't report to training camp
Cincy Jungle
Quinton Spain tweets picture of Cincinnati while Bengals lose to Cardinals
As the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night in their first preseason game, one former player saw the opportunity to show he is still available. That player is Quinton Spain, who played the last two seasons in the Queen City. According to his Twitter, he had downtown Cincinnati on his mind during tonight’s game.
Watch: Joe Burrow Does Sprints With Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Other Bengals Teammates
The 25-year-old is still recovering from an appendectomy
Kendric Pryor shines with great one-handed catch for Cincinnati Bengals
Kendric Pryor is taking advantage of the NFL preseason as a time to shine. For an undrafted player, the preseason is usually the best opportunity to make an impression while fighting for a roster spot. In Friday’s preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati wide receiver...
Bengals make roster moves after first preseason game
The Cincinnati Bengals got a head start on the cut-down process on Sunday in the wake of the preseason-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. Daramy-Swaray and Jones were undrafted free agents this year. Pooka was an undrafted the year prior and a fan favorite asked to make the transition from running back to wide receiver. A muffed punt during the preseason opener stands out as a play that played a part in the move here.
Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Returns, Left Guard Battle Heats Up
Burrow was back under center for the Bengals on Sunday
Miami Dolphins schedule: Starters could play Week 2 of the preseason
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Buccaneers, Preseason Week 1 The Miami Dolphins preseason schedule continues Saturday against the Las Vegas
Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins' inactives vs. Buccaneers in preseason opener
The Miami Dolphins are ready to begin their first campaign under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed 17 players as “Not Expected to Play,” including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa....
7 players who stood out in the Cardinals' preseason win over Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals picked up a 36-23 preseason win Friday night over the Cincinnati Bengals. They scored three first-half touchdowns and mostly shut down the Cincinnati offense until late in the game. Several players really helped themselves making a case for the 53-man roster with their play on Friday. Below...
