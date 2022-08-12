As post pandemic inflation soars, companies - no matter how big or in which industry - are facing huge challenges to control costs whilst continuing to grow revenue, launch highly innovative and compelling new digital offerings and improve overall customer satisfaction. They are meeting this challenge head on by driving their digital transformation harder using simple solutions that are easy to try, easy to buy and easy to consume (so called “out of the box”) that provide an immediate and measurable financial payback. Invariably, the benefits from these solutions are unlocked by leveraging state of the art technologies like apps, 5G, edge compute, cloud, IoT, AI, ML, DLT, robotics, drones etc.

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO