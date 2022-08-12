Read full article on original website
Related
SAS Secures $700M In Debtor-In-Possession Financing
SAS AB SASDY has entered into a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing credit agreement for $700 million with Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO. DIP financing is a specialized type of bridge financing used by businesses that are restructuring through a chapter 11 process. SAS filed for bankruptcy protection in July to cut...
Investors Ask Asian Crypto Exchange's CEO To Step Down, Bankrupt Exchange In Potential Fundraising Talks
Bloomberg reported that Singapore's High Court granted Asian crypto exchange Zipmex Pte, Zipmex more than three months of creditor protection until December 2. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in July and capped withdrawals last month after exposure to troubled crypto lender Babel Finance hurt its finances. Some shareholders and...
Oil prices plunge 5% after China's economy suffers a shock slowdown in June
Signs of progress in the Iran nuclear talks also helped push oil prices toward six-month lows, with the US crude benchmark dropping to well below $90.
thefastmode.com
Xiaomi Selects Keysight for 5G Rel-16 Device Validation
Keysight Technologies announced that Xiaomi has selected Keysight's 5G device test solutions to accelerate 5G Release 16 (Rel-16) device validation in support of the latest 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) features and specifications. Xiaomi, the world's third largest smartphone vendor measured by global shipments, selected Keysight's 5G device test solutions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Getting the Ecosystem Working for You - Maximizing Its Value to the Business Featured
As post pandemic inflation soars, companies - no matter how big or in which industry - are facing huge challenges to control costs whilst continuing to grow revenue, launch highly innovative and compelling new digital offerings and improve overall customer satisfaction. They are meeting this challenge head on by driving their digital transformation harder using simple solutions that are easy to try, easy to buy and easy to consume (so called “out of the box”) that provide an immediate and measurable financial payback. Invariably, the benefits from these solutions are unlocked by leveraging state of the art technologies like apps, 5G, edge compute, cloud, IoT, AI, ML, DLT, robotics, drones etc.
China announces new drills as US delegation visits Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self–governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.
thefastmode.com
Energous, Flagship Unveil Retail Deployment of Wirelessly Powered Wiliot IoT Pixel Tags
Energous, a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks and Flagship, a technology company empowering retailers to make better, faster and more informed decisions for their business and customers, announced the first retail deployment of Wiliot Internet of Things (IoT) Pixel smart tags energized by WattUp PowerBridges has been deployed at a major retail store in Sydney. All tags in the deployment are energized by multiple Energous WattUp PowerBridges.
Comments / 0