ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

SAS Secures $700M In Debtor-In-Possession Financing

SAS AB SASDY has entered into a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing credit agreement for $700 million with Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO. DIP financing is a specialized type of bridge financing used by businesses that are restructuring through a chapter 11 process. SAS filed for bankruptcy protection in July to cut...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Xiaomi Selects Keysight for 5G Rel-16 Device Validation

Keysight Technologies announced that Xiaomi has selected Keysight's 5G device test solutions to accelerate 5G Release 16 (Rel-16) device validation in support of the latest 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) features and specifications. Xiaomi, the world's third largest smartphone vendor measured by global shipments, selected Keysight's 5G device test solutions...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Krasnodar#Primorsky#The Krasnodar Territory#Tiger De Crystal#The Primorsky Territory
thefastmode.com

Getting the Ecosystem Working for You - Maximizing Its Value to the Business Featured

As post pandemic inflation soars, companies - no matter how big or in which industry - are facing huge challenges to control costs whilst continuing to grow revenue, launch highly innovative and compelling new digital offerings and improve overall customer satisfaction. They are meeting this challenge head on by driving their digital transformation harder using simple solutions that are easy to try, easy to buy and easy to consume (so called “out of the box”) that provide an immediate and measurable financial payback. Invariably, the benefits from these solutions are unlocked by leveraging state of the art technologies like apps, 5G, edge compute, cloud, IoT, AI, ML, DLT, robotics, drones etc.
ECONOMY
Lootpress

China announces new drills as US delegation visits Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self–governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.
FOREIGN POLICY
thefastmode.com

Energous, Flagship Unveil Retail Deployment of Wirelessly Powered Wiliot IoT Pixel Tags

Energous, a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks and Flagship, a technology company empowering retailers to make better, faster and more informed decisions for their business and customers, announced the first retail deployment of Wiliot Internet of Things (IoT) Pixel smart tags energized by WattUp PowerBridges has been deployed at a major retail store in Sydney. All tags in the deployment are energized by multiple Energous WattUp PowerBridges.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy