Mankato, MN

KEYC

No funds left for MVAC’s homeless prevention program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pressure brought on by the pandemic impacted our work, shopping, and social calendars. It also spiked the demand for rental assistance. Due to this high demand, the Minnesota Valley Action Council actually ran out of funding for the 2021-22 year for homeless prevention. Helping out more than 220 families.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Tourtellotte Pool closing for the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swimming season is coming to an end. The last day of operations for the Tourtellotte Pool this season is this Sunday. Tourtellotte Pool is operated and maintained through a partnership between the City of Mankato and the Mankato YMCA. For anyone wanting to take a...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Pick of the litter: Cooper

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Cooper. Cooper is a big boy that loves to be around humans, playing with toys, and running around. Cooper is looking for his fur-ever home. He has a lot of energy, so he’ll need an owner who’s ready...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Longtime New Ulm city worker speaks out about bereavement policy

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - For 28 years, Bob Andersen has worked as a heavy equipment operator for the City of New Ulm. Last weekend, Andersen’s brother passed away. “A loving brother, and I went to work to try to keep my mind off of it very much. I got one good buddy in the truck, got a big shoulder, and have been putting up with it,” Andersen said.
NEW ULM, MN
Faribault County Register

New welding business springs up in ‘Bago

Tyler Nepp’s journey has brought him from Lake Wilson, where he was raised, to Winnebago, where he currently lives. The two towns, otherwise separate communities, have been connected in the course of Nepp’s life through family and his career in welding. Now, Nepp has been a Winnebago resident...
WINNEBAGO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota

I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
FARMINGTON, MN
KIMT

1 dead after fire early Saturday in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person has died after an early-morning fire Saturday in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 1712 Eberhardt St. at 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, a neighbor informed first responders that a person may be in the house. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service was on scene and transported...
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Minnesota To Live and Visit

Awash with loads of stunning landscapes, scenery and nature, Minnesota is a wonderful state to live in and explore with it delightfully being known as the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’. Located in the Upper Midwest alongside Lake Superior, it has everything from the teeming Twin Cities metropolitan area to much smaller towns and idyllic nature spots for you to discover.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

One person killed in overnight fire in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in Albert Lea. It happened Saturday at 2:15 a.m., in the 1700 block of Eberhardt Street in Albert Lea. Once Albert Lea Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, a neighbor informed crews that someone may...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Driver hits pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Burnsville Saturday night.Around 9 p.m., a 30-year-old Minneapolis man was walking north across Highway 13 on Nicollet Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck going west on Highway 13. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.A 47-year-old Burnsville man was driving the truck. The state patrol said he had been drinking before the crash.  
BURNSVILLE, MN
FUN 104

The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota

I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
EDINA, MN
KEYC

MAPS prepares for school year with relaxed COVID-19 guidelines

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is changing its approach to the upcoming school year after the CDC eased its COVID-19 restrictions. “We’re not gonna cohort classes or anything like that,” said MAPS Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen. “School is school, and that’s how we’re gonna operate.”
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

New purpose for retired race horses

SHAKOPEE, Minn — Canterbury Park is a fun place to be for the whole family when horses are running but they have a lot more to offer even after the races. The racetrack has a special program that helps people suffering with mental illness while giving retired racers a job.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KEYC

State prepares to extradite man accused of shooting inside Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago, authorities said. Governor Tim Walz announced Friday he is prepared to immediately extradite the individuals suspected...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
boreal.org

CDC raises COVID risk ratings in Minnesota, eases national guidance

A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. The CDC recently lifted several recommended restrictions for fighting the spread of COVID. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. On Thursday the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash

WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
WACONIA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Woman Dies in Freak Beach Umbrella Accident

A 63-year-old woman was impaled by an umbrella in Garden City and later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. The umbrella reportedly got loose and was carried by the wind prior to striking the woman in the chest. While the accident is under investigation, this is not the first...
GARDEN CITY, MN

