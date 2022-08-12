Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
Man Who Built His Own ISP to Avoid Expensive Internet Fee is Expanding His Service
Michigan resident Jared Mauch doesn't want to settle for slow Internet connection from AT&T, but at the same time, he doesn't want to pay Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home. Mauch did what he thought is the best option: start his own fiber internet service provider. He first...
thefastmode.com
Xiaomi Selects Keysight for 5G Rel-16 Device Validation
Keysight Technologies announced that Xiaomi has selected Keysight's 5G device test solutions to accelerate 5G Release 16 (Rel-16) device validation in support of the latest 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) features and specifications. Xiaomi, the world's third largest smartphone vendor measured by global shipments, selected Keysight's 5G device test solutions...
thefastmode.com
Getting the Ecosystem Working for You - Maximizing Its Value to the Business Featured
As post pandemic inflation soars, companies - no matter how big or in which industry - are facing huge challenges to control costs whilst continuing to grow revenue, launch highly innovative and compelling new digital offerings and improve overall customer satisfaction. They are meeting this challenge head on by driving their digital transformation harder using simple solutions that are easy to try, easy to buy and easy to consume (so called “out of the box”) that provide an immediate and measurable financial payback. Invariably, the benefits from these solutions are unlocked by leveraging state of the art technologies like apps, 5G, edge compute, cloud, IoT, AI, ML, DLT, robotics, drones etc.
Everbridge Integrates Advanced Travel Risk Management Capabilities into Market-Leading CEM Platform for Business, Healthcare and Government Customers
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the full integration of Travel Risk Management (TRM) and Critical Event Management into a single SaaS solution called Everbridge Travel ProtectorTM complemented by Everbridge Assist, Powered by Anvil. With more than 20 years of experience in the CEM and risk intelligence space, Everbridge now offers the market’s only end-to-end, full-lifecycle solution for organizations to fulfill their Duty of Care/Protect Duty for traveling employees, remote workers, field service workers and those who have returned to the office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005344/en/ Everbridge Integrates Advanced Travel Risk Management Capabilities into Market-Leading CEM Platform (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
The FCC rejects Starlink's $885M internet proposal because its speeds are too slow
The FCC said Elon Musk's internet company failed to demonstrate that it "could deliver the promised service."
thefastmode.com
Energous, Flagship Unveil Retail Deployment of Wirelessly Powered Wiliot IoT Pixel Tags
Energous, a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks and Flagship, a technology company empowering retailers to make better, faster and more informed decisions for their business and customers, announced the first retail deployment of Wiliot Internet of Things (IoT) Pixel smart tags energized by WattUp PowerBridges has been deployed at a major retail store in Sydney. All tags in the deployment are energized by multiple Energous WattUp PowerBridges.
knowtechie.com
How to turn on WiFi calling on Android and iOS
If you’re in a low-signal area but have access to a reliable internet connection, turning on WiFi calling may be the ideal solution. When you enable WiFi calling on a compatible device, calls route through the internet instead of a cellular network, which provides a more reliable connection when service is weak or non-existent.
thebossmagazine.com
Can You Speed Up Your Internet Connection By Switching to Dark Fiber?
“Dark fiber” is used in telecommunications to describe unused fiber optic cabling. It gets its name because the fibers are not lit up or “lit.” The use of dark fiber has exploded in recent years as telecommunications companies and internet service providers scramble to find new ways to increase bandwidth and keep up with ever-growing demand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A hacker used a $25 custom-built tool to hack into SpaceX's Starlink satellite system
A cybersecurity researcher built a $25 tool that allows access to SpaceX's Starlink satellite dish system. They provided the outline for their device on Github for anyone to build. SpaceX has responded by improving its software against potential vulnerabilities. A Belgian researcher, Lennert Wouters, from KU Leuven, demonstrated how he...
The Windows Club
Internet Connection stops when Mobile Hotspot is turned on
If your internet connection stops when the mobile hotspot is turned on, then this post may be able to help you. There are several reasons why Windows 11/10 PC stops the internet connection right after turning on the mobile hotspot. This article elaborates on most common situations so you can relate them to your scenario and troubleshoot the issue within moments.
EMEA Daily: Nigeria Begins Regulating Mobile Devices via 5% Tax
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Nigeria announced the implementation of a 5% tax on mobile devices. Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed announced a 5% tax in a statement outlining the country’s fiscal predicament, as it spends more on debt servicing than it takes in, in revenue. Ahmed didn’t say when Nigeria will start collecting the tax, which is in addition to a 7.5% value-added tax on calls and data. In the first four months of the year, the country generated 1.63 trillion naira (about $3.9 billion) in revenue and made 1.94 trillion naira (about $4.6 billion) in debt service payments.
Integrate Face Recognition in Your Web Application in 5 Minutes
It’s 2022 the Web is nothing like the Web 20 years ago. Keeping track of user data is a must and this is achieved through user authentication. There are many ways to authenticate users one of which is using a username and password and storing users’ credentials in a database of your own which is no easy task to accomplish. Another way to do it is OAuth or simply using a third-party authentication provider like Google for example.
Ars Technica
One of 5G’s biggest features is a security minefield
True 5G wireless data, with its ultrafast speeds and enhanced security protections, has been slow to roll out around the world. As the mobile technology proliferates—combining expanded speed and bandwidth with low-latency connections—one of its most touted features is starting to come in to focus. But the upgrade comes with its own raft of potential security exposures.
altcoinbuzz.io
The Top 4 Browser Extension Polygon Wallets
Browser wallet extensions are a crucial feature in the crypto ecosystem. Therefore, they are a very important part when users want to access different use cases like decentralized finance (DeFi). What is the best browser extension for Polygon wallet? This article is a deep dive into the world of Polygon-compatible...
technewstoday.com
How To Connect Two Computers On A Network
Connecting two computers has a number of benefits, the main one being the ability to share and modify resources across both systems. In the past, you’d typically use crossover cables to connect two computers, but this usually isn’t required anymore. In fact, thanks to technologies such as WiFi, Bluetooth, Hotspots, etc., wireless is the new meta.
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Controlling Unmanned Aircraft Through Regular Commercial FSS Transponders. Good Or Bad Idea?
Unmanned, or more precisely - remotely piloted, aircraft are seeing an increasing interest and foreseen applications include cargo planes, crop dusters, surveillance planes, etc. Like any other airplane, the flight of such planes needs to be controlled in a safe and reliable manner. When flying within the reach of a control transmitter/receiver on the ground, control of the unmanned aircraft may be conducted through this station. However, there will be large areas where building a ground-based control network is not technically possible, e.g. over the oceans, or economically practical, e.g. for long-haul flights or flights over areas with low traffic density. For such cases, satellite links would be a logical choice.
Android 13's QR code scanner is on this phone even though it runs Android 12L
Android 13 is a relatively light upgrade to the mobile operating system, but there are new features, including introducing a QR code scanner you can access from the lock screen or your phone's quick settings. Oddly, that QR code scanner feature has made its way early to one phone that doesn't even have Android 13 yet. According to Mishaal Rahman, the JioPhone Next has the new feature early as part of its Android 12L update.
makeuseof.com
How to Conserve Battery Power With the Windows CPU Core Parking Tool
The Windows CPU Core Parking tool is a feature that dynamically disables CPU cores to conserve power and reduce heat. This tool comes with lots of benefits but also has its drawbacks. So, how does the CPU Core Parking feature work? How do you enable or disable it?. Let's explore...
Tech Times
How to Change GPS Location on Android and iPhone 2022
GPS has significantly changed how we interact with technology due to its precise navigational abilities and efficiency. But, there are times when you don't want GPS to interfere with your smartphone or online experience. Spoofing or changing the location on an iPhone or Android device requires tricking the apps into not knowing your true location, mostly with the help of third-party location spoofing software like Tenorshare iAnyGo.
The Windows Club
How to install Windows 11 without entering a Product Key
The past couple of years has changed much regarding Windows Activation for general consumers. There is no need to remember the 25-digit product key to activate Windows even though it still works. Microsoft rolled out the concept of a Digital license that links the existing Windows license to the Microsoft account and the hardware. This post will guide how to install Windows 11 without entering the product key.
Comments / 0