Anchorage sees wettest first half of August ever recorded
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Limited dry time has greeted many across Southcentral Alaska the past month, as the wet season is living up to its name. While Sunday was fairly dry across the region, rain returned through the night into Monday morning. This rain will slowly taper off through the day, outside of coastal regions of Southcentral. While the heaviest rain today will remain anchored over Prince William Sound, the rest of Southcentral will see some isolated to scattered showers through at least midday. These areas will easily see less than 0.10 inches of rain, with upwards of an inch looking likely for portions of the sound.
Stuck in a wet weather rut
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Like us humans, the Earth’s weather, is beautiful, awe-inspiring, and yet very complex. So many elements, so many moving pieces; many known, and yet still many unknown. All of which, though, have a contribution, whether big or small, in producing the end result: the weather going on outside, right now. So, when the weather gets “stuck”, it certainly gives one (or many) a reason to pause and take note.
Farmers face difficult decisions amidst high hay prices, shortages
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan farmers are calling it ‘the perfect storm,’ as inflation, soaring diesel costs, on top of a poor season for growing hay are leaving some farms in the red and others struggling to feed their herds. While Alaskans were soaking up that early summer...
All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center.
One of the most divisive names in politics is heavily involved in Tuesday’s Alaska’s primaries. That name is Trump. The former president endorsed candidates in the House and Senate races as Alaskans prepare to head to the polls.
Alaska prepares to use ranked-choice voting for the first time
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August 16 is a big day for Alaska, and the country. For the first time, Alaskan voters will use ranked-choice voting for the special general election to determine who will fill the house seat after the death of Republican Rep. Don Young. To win outright, a...
