Read full article on original website
Related
Officials searching for missing East Texas teen
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
Rusk PD debuted ‘Rusk High Five’ in August, featuring 5 offenders each week
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post. Each week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court […]
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE
At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cherokee County Commissioner arrested for DWI, evading gives apology
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Cherokee County commissioner was arrested Friday night for evading arrest and driving while intoxicated. He has since apologized for the incident. Steven Norton, 51, said in an apology posted to his personal Facebook page that he “takes full responsibility for creating this incident.” Norton is the Precinct 2 Commissioner […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY SEARCHING FOR DALLAS BANK ROBBERS
A pursuit has ended at the 124-mile marker in Walker County. Police are now searching for the suspects of a Dallas Bank robbery who are on foot in the area. The search is now in the Rest Area.
Former Texas peace officer, convicted serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
kingwood.com
Montgomery County Sheriff needs your help!
Montgomery County Sheriff wants your help to identify a suspect in burglary of a vehicle resulting in a stolen firearm. On 8/8/22 around 7:00 am, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Kings Bend Drive in Kingwood in regard to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that the pictured male was suspected in burglarizing a vehicle at that location and stealing a firearm from the vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Houston County man guilty in solicitation of murder plot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grapeland man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to murder for hire today before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. According to the indictment, on Feb. 9,...
KLTV
WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches reports rise in sales tax revenue
“33 items were taken from the former president’s residence during this search warrant,” Decker said. KLTV's Bob Hallmark has an update on the puppy that Pittsburg Animal Control says was found in a garbage can in the city this morning. Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book
TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
getnews.info
Fast Construction Explains Why Homeowners Should Build Home Patios
Conroe, TX – In a website post, Fast Construction explained why homeowners should build home patios. The Conroe patio contractor mentioned that a patio provides an extra outdoor space that homeowners can use for dining, relaxation, and unwinding. They added that a patio could be utilized for studies and family meetings.
2 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly trafficking drugs in East Texas, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, the Harrison County and Marshall Police Emergency Response Teams executed a narcotics search warrant at a house at 703 Atkins Street in Marshall. The joint Harrison County Violent […]
East Texas man pleads guilty to murder for hire
TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Grapeland, Texas pleaded guilty on Friday to hiring a person he thought was a hitman to murder his former associate.Reynaldo Campos Jr., 44, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 12 to contacting an undercover federal agent in order to arrange the killing of a person he claimed had stolen drugs from him or owed him money. Campos first contacted the agent on Feb. 9, 2022 and discussed the plans multiple times over the next few weeks.On April 8, Campos and his girlfriend Robin Pittman traveled from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the plan with the hitman, give him a gun, and provide him with information about the victim.Five days later, on April 13, Campos and Pittman traveled to Tyler again and brought the hitman a gallon of phenylacetone – a chemical used to make methamphetamine – and a shotgun as payment for the murder. Campos and Pittman were both indicted by a grand jury on April 21, 2022. Pittman pleaded guilty on August 9 to possessing a firearm to further drug trafficking. Campos faces up to 10 years in prison. Both are awaiting sentencing.
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County investigators identify man found dead in sandlot
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead in a sandlot last week as Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-investigators-identify-man-17359440.php.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE TO CLOSE
TXDOT WILL BE CLOSING THE HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE OVER LAKE LIVINGSTON BETWEEN POINT BLANK AND ONALASKA FROM 1:30 AM FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022 UNTIL 4AM FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022.
KLTV
Marlin high school athlete makes it to national competition
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
Comments / 0