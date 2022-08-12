ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

K2 Radio

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today

A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Fire Extinguished in Wolf Creek Area of West Casper

Tragedy was avoided Wednesday night, as multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in the Wolf Creek area of west Casper. Details are scarce for the time being, but Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Toph Steinhoff told K2 Radio News that the fire spread in the area, but was put out before it could spread to the neighboring communities.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/5/22–8/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

WYDOT: Jackknifed truck closes Casper Mountain Road on Thursday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — A jackknifed truck has closed Casper Mountain Road at the 8.4 milepost on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation says the road is closed in both directions. “Jackknifed semi, all lanes blocked near Casper at milepost 8.4. Be prepared to stop; expect...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: U.S. Highway 20-26 Reopens; Double Homicide Investigation Continues

Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. This investigation is still active, more information will be provided when it becomes available. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 to make a report.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Central, Western Wyoming Face Potential Flooding Through Sunday

Mother Nature smacked central Wyoming's summer's lack of rain upside the head on Thursday night with a spectacular thunderstorm. The National Weather Service Riverton Office has forecast heavy storms through Sunday. With those come flood watches and potential flash flooding from Natrona County -- especially Casper Mountain -- west to...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

See Pictures from the Washington Park Pooch Pool Party

On Sunday, between 35 and 40 dogs came to Washington Park to enjoy a summer day at the pool, an increase from the between three and six dogs that showed up to the 'Pooch Pool Party,' Casper hosted last year. Check out the pictures from the event below. Washington Park...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Second night of thunderstorms makes for another show; rains and flooding expected to continue

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper received another night of thunderstorms on Friday, with the weather expected to continue through this weekend. “Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread across the area this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and localized flash flooding will be the main threats,” wrote the National Weather Service in Riverton early Saturday morning. “A Flash Flood Watch continues throughout the day for much of the forecast area. Thunderstorms could also produce gusty outflow winds to around 40 mph.”
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Man In Custody And Considered Person Of Interest In Casper Double Homicide

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man is in custody following an overnight search connected to a double homicide in Natrona County late Tuesday night. Luke Thomas Young, 26, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper PD to Consider Spending $169,000 on Armored Vehicle

On Tuesday, at the Casper city council's work session, the council gave the Casper Police Department the go-ahead to begin the process of buying an armored vehicle. The vehicle, a Lenco BearCat G2, is currently listed at $169,725, with an additional $9,300 in shipping costs, and is from 2006. The...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Car show and autocross benefits Humane Society at Saturday’s Cruising in Casper show

CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Corvette Club hosted the Cruising in Casper Car Show and Autocross on Saturday, Aug. 13, with proceeds benefiting the Casper Humane Society. A total of 44 cars — 31 hot rods and 13 Corvettes — were entered into the show. While the club was hoping for more cars to be registered, it enjoyed the turnout and some other donations. The club also sold T-shirts and offered a 50/50 raffle.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

