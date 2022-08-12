Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. This investigation is still active, more information will be provided when it becomes available. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 to make a report.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO