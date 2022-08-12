Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
UA Plumbers and Pipefitters 5K, pub crawl to close these Ann Arbor streets on Monday
ANN ARBOR – Several downtown streets will close on Monday for a 5K run and pub crawl presented by The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada. Community members are invited to participate in the events, which will...
6 desirable homes in Detroit
Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
Love antique shopping? Then check out these Ypsilanti stores who thrive through collaboration
YPSILANTI, MI -- Mercedes Crane and Jeremy Thybault knew they’d be neighbors with next-door Apple Annie’s Vintage Clothing when they opened Ambient Antiques in August 2021. Then, The Thrift Depot opened on the other side, and they became side-by-side trio of similar stores along Cross Street in Ypsilanti....
Marygrove to open up campus for summer block party with free food, entertainment
The Marygrove Conservancy is preparing to celebrate the first major public event held on the campus in more than two years. The Detroit nonprofit that stewards the campus of the former Marygrove College, which shut down in 2019, will host a summer block party event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. ...
See how new Ypsilanti restaurant C. King and Co. makes Guinness Tiramisu
YPSILANTI, MI -- Chef Rich Muszynski has transformed a nearly 200-year-old historic building in downtown Ypsilanti into a renovated modern charcuterie, pizza and salad restaurant offering updated takes on refined classics. Muszynski, a Michigan native with 30 years of culinary experience has opened several restaurants across the country and spent...
Salsa dance lessons at Detroit's Orchestra Hall offer 'something for everyone'
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is turning up the heat with a salsa dance party in Orchestra Hall’s Peter D. and Julie F. Cummings Cube on Saturday. Though the orchestra itself will not be playing, Venezuelan salsa band Trabuco y Son will supply live, Latin jams along with Maumee, Ohio’s, DJ Fercho, and the evening will begin with a salsa lesson to bring dancers of all skill levels up to speed. ...
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
plymouthvoice.com
Sidewalks should be for transportation-not auxiliary restaurant space
Aug. 13, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. A battle is building over how downtown streets are envisioned and designed in Plymouth and Northville as many of the pandemic driven street changes are now being made permanent. In the past two-years bars and restaurants have taken over the streets and sidewalks in the...
Event in Ypsilanti provides free car repairs to decrease interactions with law enforcement
During the whirlwind of a year that was 2020, organizations in Ypsilanti came together to create a safe space for people across the state to come and receive car repairs, with a mission of reducing unnecessary traffic stops. Now celebrating the event's two-year anniversary, Pull Over Prevention (POP) Clinics has...
whmi.com
Big Red Barrel At Millpond Concert In Brighton Sunday
The Big Red Barrel will be at the popular Millpond concert in downtown Brighton this weekend. The Kiwanis Brighton Club Millpond concert will take place on Main Street this Sunday starting at 6pm. Headlining will be Main Street Soul. The purpose of the Big Red Barrel is to collect unused...
Celebrate the humble pierogi at Royal Oak Farmers Market
Sick of eating eggs on those keto diets? It's carb-o-palooza next weekend in Royal Oak. Several food concessions stands will offer pierogi and a variety of Polish foods. There will be polka music from the Duane Malinowski band, a shopping bazaar, and kids' activities. Dobre Pierogi, based in Shelby Township,...
This Michigan Pizzeria Is Hosting A Block Party With Unlimited Slices and You’re Invited
There are almost no words more celebrated in the English language than "All of the Pizza you can eat" It's one of the only things that we can easily afford ourselves that we can be bribed with. If you're looking to move, you grab pizza and beer as a thank you for your friends.
MLive.com
Ypsilanti restaurant Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill to celebrate 50 years in business
Ypsilanti restaurant Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill to celebrate 50 years in business. A stained glass window that hung outside the store in the 1980s now sits above a serving station at Aubree’s, 39 E. Cross St. in Ypsilanti on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The sign was shot and repaired before being brought inside.Get Photo.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
thevarsitynews.net
315-333 East Eleven Mile Road
One Bedroom / One Bathroom - We invite you to visit our website at www.AvenueElevenApartments.com or call us at 313-979-0210 for more information. Welcome to the heart of downtown Royal Oak, Michigan!. You’ll love the location, convenience, and amenities of Avenue Eleven Apartments. Our apartment community is located in the...
wdet.org
Untold story of Frida Kahlo to be re-enacted
Detroit writer Louis Aguilar is hosting a multimedia event at 27th Letter Books in Southwest Detroit at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Aguilar will discuss a little-known story about the well-known Mexican-American artist, Frida Kahlo. He spoke with a woman over 25 years ago about a special moment she shared...
Crain's Detroit Business
Tel-Twelve mall's surprisingly colorful history
The former Tel-Twelve Mall — no longer a mall, but a power center (the fancy name for a biggish outdoor shopping center) — sold yesterday to a Chicago-based private equity firm. And while the shopping destination has changed beyond recognition since it was developed in 1968, it notably...
Grammy-nominated R&B singer to headline Royal Oak Pride this weekend
Downtown Royal Oak will host its first LGBTQ pride festival in 20 years Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, with Grammy-nominated R&B singer Deborah Cox headlining Saturday night. Gary Baglio, festival co-producer and owner of Royal Oak’s Pronto and FIVE15, said the original Royal Oak Pride began in Oakland...
The Oakland Press
Seven cities still under boil water advisory after main break
Seven cities are still under a boil water advisory after a water main break was reported Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, repairs and water quality testing may take up to two weeks to complete.. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center,...
