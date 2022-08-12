ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Week

6 desirable homes in Detroit

Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Society
Detroit, MI
Society
Ypsilanti, MI
Society
Ypsilanti, MI
Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
MLive

See how new Ypsilanti restaurant C. King and Co. makes Guinness Tiramisu

YPSILANTI, MI -- Chef Rich Muszynski has transformed a nearly 200-year-old historic building in downtown Ypsilanti into a renovated modern charcuterie, pizza and salad restaurant offering updated takes on refined classics. Muszynski, a Michigan native with 30 years of culinary experience has opened several restaurants across the country and spent...
The Detroit Free Press

Salsa dance lessons at Detroit's Orchestra Hall offer 'something for everyone'

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is turning up the heat with a salsa dance party in Orchestra Hall’s Peter D. and Julie F. Cummings Cube on Saturday. Though the orchestra itself will not be playing, Venezuelan salsa band Trabuco y Son will supply live, Latin jams along with Maumee, Ohio’s, DJ Fercho, and the evening will begin with a salsa lesson to bring dancers of all skill levels up to speed. ...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Art#Local Life#Localevent#Silent Disco#Expressyouryes#Rsvp
plymouthvoice.com

Sidewalks should be for transportation-not auxiliary restaurant space

Aug. 13, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. A battle is building over how downtown streets are envisioned and designed in Plymouth and Northville as many of the pandemic driven street changes are now being made permanent. In the past two-years bars and restaurants have taken over the streets and sidewalks in the...
PLYMOUTH, MI
whmi.com

Big Red Barrel At Millpond Concert In Brighton Sunday

The Big Red Barrel will be at the popular Millpond concert in downtown Brighton this weekend. The Kiwanis Brighton Club Millpond concert will take place on Main Street this Sunday starting at 6pm. Headlining will be Main Street Soul. The purpose of the Big Red Barrel is to collect unused...
BRIGHTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
thevarsitynews.net

315-333 East Eleven Mile Road

One Bedroom / One Bathroom - We invite you to visit our website at www.AvenueElevenApartments.com or call us at 313-979-0210 for more information. Welcome to the heart of downtown Royal Oak, Michigan!. You’ll love the location, convenience, and amenities of Avenue Eleven Apartments. Our apartment community is located in the...
ROYAL OAK, MI
wdet.org

Untold story of Frida Kahlo to be re-enacted

Detroit writer Louis Aguilar is hosting a multimedia event at 27th Letter Books in Southwest Detroit at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Aguilar will discuss a little-known story about the well-known Mexican-American artist, Frida Kahlo. He spoke with a woman over 25 years ago about a special moment she shared...
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Tel-Twelve mall's surprisingly colorful history

The former Tel-Twelve Mall — no longer a mall, but a power center (the fancy name for a biggish outdoor shopping center) — sold yesterday to a Chicago-based private equity firm. And while the shopping destination has changed beyond recognition since it was developed in 1968, it notably...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Seven cities still under boil water advisory after main break

Seven cities are still under a boil water advisory after a water main break was reported Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, repairs and water quality testing may take up to two weeks to complete.. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center,...
ROMEO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy