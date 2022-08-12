Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky county buying airport land for park, animal shelter
BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Boone County recently approved a $1.18 million deal to purchase about 300-acres owned by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport acquired the land in the 1990s as part of a runway extension project that is no longer needed. As a result of a...
linknky.com
Op-Ed: Damaging or stealing political signs is a crime
The following op-ed is written by Campbell Co. Attorney Steve Franzen. Soon, political campaigns will be going through the arduous task of putting up political signs. Many people seem to feel that taking or damaging a political sign is not a criminal offense but rather that it just a common occurrence in the territory of political campaigns. However, that is not the case.
Cincinnati CityBeat
FBI Kills Armed Suspect in Wilmington, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
"What a year this week has been," as the meme goes. This week, Greater Cincinnati found itself in the spotlight for an FBI chase, a nightlife district shooting, a new stadium name, a baseball game played in a field of corn and Pete Rose's continued repugnant comments. Catch up on the headlines below.
Cincinnati Herald
COVID level rising in Cincinnati; here’s what city officials advising
Last Friday, the Cincinnati Health Department informed the City Manager’s Office that Hamilton County has increased its Community COVID-19 classification level to high (Orange). This is based on a combination of increases in cases per 100,000 (242.09 per 100,000), hospital admissions per 100,000 (11.2 per 100,000 – trigger which caused the shift to high) and in % beds with COVID-19 patients (5.5%).
linknky.com
Insurance firm opens Covington office
Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
myfox28columbus.com
Some believe harsh political rhetoric leading to higher gun sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 is taking a deeper look into the role politics and social media can play in incidents like Thursday's incident at an FBI office in Cincinnati. Investigators are poring over the suspect's accounts. According to CNN, in one post the suspect even called on people to visit gun shops and be ready for armed combat.
wnewsj.com
Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
Fox 19
2 suspects charged, 1 at-large in OTR shooting; Deters vows to put them away ‘forever’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two of the three alleged suspects in last weekend’s Main Street shootout are behind bars, and a plan is in place to address issues of violence in Over-the-Rhine and at The Banks. “Today we are sending a very clear message: If you commit gun violence in...
247Sports
Ole Miss steps in to offer four-star corner Terhyon Nichols from Cincinnati
Ole Miss reached into the state of Ohio over the weekend to extend an offer to a four-star cornerback. The Rebels pulled the trigger on 6-0, 180-pound Terhyon Nichols out of Winthrow High School in Cincinnati. Nichols is rated as the nation's No. 20 cornerback and the No. 7 player...
Fox 19
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was...
wvxu.org
Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host
While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
Fox 19
UC first-year students move into their new homes
CLIFTON (WXIX) - As the new school year quickly approaches with many firsts and goodbyes, first-year students at the University of Cincinnati moved into their dorm rooms on Sunday. Among the thousands of students to move into UC, 10 of those students are apart of the Marian Spencer Scholarship program.
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 attendee who attacked FBI building previously handled classified info for military: Report
The suspect who was killed by Ohio police in a standoff after he attempted to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati was previously known to the agency and had handled classified military information while working for the Navy, according to reports. The suspect, identified as Ricky Shiffer, worked for the...
Train derailment closes U.S. 50 at Kilby Road
The derailment has shut down all of U.S. 50, and the sheriff's office said it is unknown how long the road will be closed, but they anticipate it will be shut down for the entire morning.
linknky.com
Boone County manufacturer expanding operations with $8.4M investment
Skilcraft LLC is continuing its expansion in Boone County with an $8.4 million investment in Hebron. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Skilcraft’s momentum Wednesday when he announced an investment that will bring 14 new jobs to Boone County. This will bring the company’s statewide employee count to 126.
WLWT 5
New restrictions begin in Over-the-Rhine; ban expected to be place through year's end
CINCINNATI — City leaders announced new temporary parking and sidewalk changes in Over-the Rhine starting this weekend. Cincinnati police have begun hanging parking restriction signs along Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. The restrictions will be enforced on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the year. The signs read: "No...
The River: Cap’n Jack remembered for his many years on the river and his death on a shantyboat
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. “Guess you heard they...
WLWT 5
Overnight ramp closure begins along I-75 in Liberty Township this Friday
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced an overnight ramp closure will take effect along I-75 in Liberty Township, Friday night. Contractors will close the ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound State Route 129 at the Liberty Interchange on Friday, August 12. Contractors will gradually shift traffic...
Fox 19
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
