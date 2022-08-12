ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky county buying airport land for park, animal shelter

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Boone County recently approved a $1.18 million deal to purchase about 300-acres owned by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport acquired the land in the 1990s as part of a runway extension project that is no longer needed. As a result of a...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Op-Ed: Damaging or stealing political signs is a crime

The following op-ed is written by Campbell Co. Attorney Steve Franzen. Soon, political campaigns will be going through the arduous task of putting up political signs. Many people seem to feel that taking or damaging a political sign is not a criminal offense but rather that it just a common occurrence in the territory of political campaigns. However, that is not the case.
NEWPORT, KY
Cincinnati Herald

COVID level rising in Cincinnati; here’s what city officials advising

Last Friday, the Cincinnati Health Department informed the City Manager’s Office that Hamilton County has increased its Community COVID-19 classification level to high (Orange). This is based on a combination of increases in cases per 100,000 (242.09 per 100,000), hospital admissions per 100,000 (11.2 per 100,000 – trigger which caused the shift to high) and in % beds with COVID-19 patients (5.5%).
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Insurance firm opens Covington office

Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
COVINGTON, KY
myfox28columbus.com

Some believe harsh political rhetoric leading to higher gun sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 is taking a deeper look into the role politics and social media can play in incidents like Thursday's incident at an FBI office in Cincinnati. Investigators are poring over the suspect's accounts. According to CNN, in one post the suspect even called on people to visit gun shops and be ready for armed combat.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
WILMINGTON, OH
wvxu.org

Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host

While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

UC first-year students move into their new homes

CLIFTON (WXIX) - As the new school year quickly approaches with many firsts and goodbyes, first-year students at the University of Cincinnati moved into their dorm rooms on Sunday. Among the thousands of students to move into UC, 10 of those students are apart of the Marian Spencer Scholarship program.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Customers react to safety measures in OTR

CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Boone County manufacturer expanding operations with $8.4M investment

Skilcraft LLC is continuing its expansion in Boone County with an $8.4 million investment in Hebron. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Skilcraft’s momentum Wednesday when he announced an investment that will bring 14 new jobs to Boone County. This will bring the company’s statewide employee count to 126.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...

