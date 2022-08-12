TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and others are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 10 at 4:58 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Wisconsin Highway 35 at the intersection of Henry Lane in the Township of Milton. It was reported to authorities that there were three people trapped in a vehicle and unconscious.

BUFFALO COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO