WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Sunday, August 14th 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Express start their playoff run, facing off with division rival Duluth. Plus, two Eau Claire A’s teams continue pool play at the Babe Ruth World Series.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 13th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express look to end the regular season with a win as take on the Rochester Honkers at Carson Park. Plus, the Eau Claire 14u and 15u Babe Ruth teams beging World Series pool play in North Dakota and Virginia.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday August 12
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football previews continue with Stanley-Boyd. The Express play their final road game of the regular season. UW-Eau Claire continues their preparations for the start of the 2022 season.
WEAU-TV 13
Pioneer Days comes to an end
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a weekend of activities bringing community members in touch with the past, this year’s Pioneer Days wrapped up. The events of the final day included raffles, RV races and a garden tractor pull. Visitors were also able to see a Phoenix Log Hauler brought into Eau Claire for Pioneer Days.
airlinegeeks.com
Sun Country Schedules First-of-its-Kind EAS Flight
In mid-July 2022, the Department of Transportation posted a document selecting Sun Country as the airline that will serve the Essential Air Service of Eau Claire in Wisconsin. When the DOT decision was made it was a shock to most as there has never been an aircraft this large operating an EAS route within the lower 48 states. Southern Airways Express even posted a letter arguing they didn’t meet certain EAS requirements.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire hosts US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists from countries as far away as Japan and Australia are in Eau Claire this week to show how they can turn a piece of wood into a masterpiece. This weekend, the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is at Carson Park where individuals are able to compete for the title of world champion.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire history celebrated at Pioneer Days
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The history of Eau Claire is being celebrated at Pioneer Days this weekend. In honor of Eau Claire’s 150th anniversary, Pioneer Days is bringing back a piece of the city’s logging history. The feature attraction is a Phoenix Log Hauler, built in Eau Claire in the early 1900′s to get logs out of places that horses couldn’t get to.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
WEAU-TV 13
Sports Medicine Clinic to offer immediate treatment to injured athletes Saturday mornings
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Saturday morning Clinic is set to soon provide injured athletes with immediate treatment. According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System, injured athletes can receive immediate diagnosis and treatment during the walk-in Saturday Morning Sports Medicine Clinic at Mayo Clinic Health System located at 1400 Bellinger Street in Eau Claire.
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls church gives back to community members with backpack and supplies drive
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Valley Vineyard church hosted their backpack and supplies drive Sunday afternoon. The giveaway, which has been going yearly for over ten years, gives families much needed help with school supplies for the upcoming school year. The church saw a long line of cars coming...
WEAU-TV 13
Osseo-Fairchild School District holds open house for new technical education center
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new technical education center at the Osseo-Fairchild School District will soon be welcoming its first classes. Students will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with some of the machines used in a variety of industries in this new building. The technical education center has robotics, welding and other tools meant to help students advance their learning.
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, others hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and others are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 10 at 4:58 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Wisconsin Highway 35 at the intersection of Henry Lane in the Township of Milton. It was reported to authorities that there were three people trapped in a vehicle and unconscious.
visitwinona.com
Justine & Sam’s One Wanderful Weekend in Winona Itinerary
This charming little town is surrounded by bluffs & waterways, making it the perfect getaway for some QT in nature & slow-paced local hangs. Start your day off w/ the sun at Great River Bluffs State Park. King’s Bluff is a short, easy hike with a beautiful sunrise view!
wearegreenbay.com
WI driver arrested after admitting to ‘having a few drinks’ while driving
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in Jackson County was arrested after telling a trooper that he was drinking while driving. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, recently, a trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver who was swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County DA not to pursue charges in domestic stabbing death case
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County District Attorney says he does not plan to file charges against a woman involved in a domestic stabbing death in Chippewa Falls in May. In a release, the DA’s Office says based on reports, interviews with Leah Mickelson, and video, the DA has...
cwbradio.com
Man Responsible for Death of Chippewa Falls Girl Scouts Will Appeal Conviction to State Supreme Court
(Bob Hague, WRN) The man convicted in the deaths of a Chippewa Falls Girl Scout leader, her daughter and two other Scouts, is pressing forward with his appeal. The State Court of Appeals rejected Colten Treu, and now his attorneys want the state Supreme Court to hear the case. They're using the same arguments made before the appeals court, claiming Treu’s defense attorneys failed to accurately explain the impact of his guilty and no contest pleas.
