KVOE
City of Emporia encouraging citizen response to ongoing survey
As the city of Emporia continues navigating new waters, a new citywide survey will help the administration identify the city’s strengths and weaknesses according to City Manager Trey Cocking. During a recent installment of the Talk of Emporia, Cocking discussed a recent survey that began arriving in residents’ mailboxes...
LJWORLD
City leaders to discuss policy that requires most homeowners to pay for sidewalk repairs
City leaders will soon continue their discussion about a policy that generally requires property owners to pay for repairs to sidewalks bordering their homes and businesses unless their income qualifies them for city assistance. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will receive information about how other...
KVOE
Magistrate judge, two local attorneys forwarded to Kansas Governor for Wheeler’s replacement on 5th District bench
Three people with deep connections to Lyon County’s judicial system have been forwarded to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration as the county’s next judge. On Thursday, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission advanced defense attorney Jeremy Dorsey, 5th District Magistrate Judge Doug Jones and Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser to the governor. Assistant Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver’s name was not forwarded. Several Nominating Commission members have expressed concerns about Oliver’s time as a prosecutor in Anderson, Montgomery and Sumner counties before applying for the Lyon County judge post opening up when Merlin Wheeler retires early next month.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia private school teacher fired after organizing Vote No rally
Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it. On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.
WIBW
Names of 3 district judge nominees in Lyon, Chase Co. sent to Gov.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The names of three nominees for district judge in Lyon and Chase counties have been sent to the Governor. Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for an open district judge position to Governor Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who to appoint.
PBC approves sub-lease of GCH to Stormont Vail and an interlocal agreement for Hospital repairs
Geary County Public Commission members adopted a resolution on Thursday approving the sub-lease of Geary Community Hospital to Stormont Vail, Flint Hills, LLC. Attorney Pete Rombold, said the lease will be consummated and closed at the end of the year." In the meantime we have the duty to make some emergency repairs to the facility, and today we approved an interlocal agreement which gives Stormont Vail and the Public Building Commission an opportunity to work together in identifying the most expeditious manner in making these repairs." Stormont Vail plans to assume oversight of the hospital on Jan. 1.
WIBW
Wyatt Hubert
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
KVOE
Application window extended for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative
Landowners in Lyon, Coffey and Greenwood counties have a longer window to apply for involvement in the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative. The state program offers financial assistance in what are deemed priority watersheds, and it’s designed to get landowners to implement certain conservation practices — gully repair, reduced tillage and cover crops are main focal points — and thus lower the amount of sediment going into federal reservoirs. This initiative involves “targeted sub-watersheds” above reservoirs like John Redmond Reservoir, which has lost over 40 percent of its water storage because of silt, despite a dredging project several years ago, and Fall River Reservoir, which has lost almost 40 percent of its capacity due to sediment.
Closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka begins Monday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka will be closed beginning Monday. All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed while crews patch pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure will begin on Aug. 15 and could go […]
KVOE
Repairs finished on northwest Emporia water lines
Emporia Public Works has finished repairs on three water line breaks that developed either late Friday night or Saturday. Crews were called to Loma Vista near Coronado and the 2800 block of Prairie, working on both pipes as they monitored a leak in the 1300 block of Woodland. Around noon, the Woodland situation was called a line break, so Public Works went to that location.
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s son testifies Friday afternoon in her double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial on Friday featured testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; the brother of Chandler’s murdered ex-husband, who was killed in 2002; and late in the afternoon, Chandler’s son, Dustin Sisco, who is now an adult.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
lawrencekstimes.com
Tenants to Homeowners to double its affordable housing offerings with west Lawrence development
Affordable price points, yet simple and durable construction. Those are the qualities envisioned for a 122-unit housing development on Lawrence’s west side, according to the executive director of Tenants to Homeowners. Rebecca Buford leads the nonprofit community land trust, which develops and manages permanently affordable homes, including rentals. In...
LJWORLD
Company founder sees proposed meat-processing facility as key to Douglas County food system
When the Douglas County Commission finalized its allocations of American Rescue Plan Act funding last month, only one of 14 external agencies on the list — Central Grazing Company — was a private business. The company proposed to construct a meat-processing facility in the county, Kaw Valley Meats....
WIBW
Firefighters extinguish small hay fire near Americus
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters extinguished a small hay fire near Americus late Saturday morning. KVOE reports that around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, the Emporia and Americus Fire Departments were called to the 2300 block of Road H-5 - about 2.4 miles east of Americus - with reports of a fire.
KAKE TV
Lawrence man guilty of one count of rape against Wichita resident
LAWRENCE – Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday that a jury returned a guilty verdict on one count of rape against 22-year-old Ray C. Atkins of Lawrence. The charges stemmed from an incident involving a then 17-year-old Wichita resident who was staying at a residence located...
WIBW
Annual Tall Corn Fest is back in Rossville
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -This weekend, Rossville hosted its annual Tall Corn Festival. This event has food trucks, vendors, and games. RCDC President, Morgan Hansen says the planning takes months, and this year there are several new addition that were a hit. She says this event is to celebrate the beginning...
Kansas veteran convicted of defrauding VA for disability benefits
A federal jury on Thursday convicted a Greely, Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits.
