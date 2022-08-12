It’s #CrushWednesday 🍊 $8 crushes all day, Triple Rail Turn from 2-6PM 🎶 and chef specials including chicken & waffles sandwich …

Read full article on original website
Lady Hannah Whole Fruit – Bright with strawberry and blackberry highlights. Caffeine-free. https://teaincapemay.com/products/lady-hannah-whole-fruit.
We carry over 350 great teas from around the world. Plus all accessories too!
A country retreat featuring five individual suites with private bathrooms plus access to shared common areas. The winery is just a short walk across the lawn and the vineyard is in the backyard. 🍷🌱🏡 #airbnb #wineryvineyardinn #capemaywinecountry.
Ever tried one of our TIKI-TINIS?? Our "Spark Plug" Tiki-Tini is a classic Espresso-tini with Grey Goose Vodka, Mr. Black Espresso Liqueur & La Colombe Nitro Cold Brew! Tracy or one of our other friendly tenders of the bar can craft one of these tasty libations for YOU! See ya at NOON!!
Just about 6 weeks to the Exit Zero Jazz Festival. General Admission Ferry Park Passes ( Bring Your Own Chair) available. 3 Day $180 ; Each Day $65. Student Pass (13-18) $10. Kids 12 and under free. Food trucks/ Artisans Village + 3 restaurants Ferry Park.
Felt airport play mats are available in the museum's gift shop! 😂
Even though fishing has been slow some guys are getting it done! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing.
Treat yourself this Wednesday night to our delicious Prime Rib Dinner!🥩🍴
The Pro Shop is your one-stop-shop for all of your golfing needs. #AGC
Ocean City’s Grace Oves crowned Miss Ocean City 2023
OCEAN CITY – Grace Oves, a rising senior at Ocean City High School, was crowned as Miss Ocean City 2023 Saturday night at the Ocean City Music Pier. The nine contestants showcased their talent by singing and dancing their way across the Music Pier stage, competing in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question, and were interviewed by the judges before the pageant. The judges chose Oves, daughter of Alex and Donna Oves of Ocean City, as the newest ambassador for America’s Greatest Family Resort.
#harryscapemay #capemay #capemaynj #capemaybeach #visitcapemay #rooftopbars #oceanfront #beachfrontresort #beachbar #sippin #weekendvibe #cheerstotheweekend #njbeer
Chief Adjuah sent a message of unity through music last night at the Telluride Jazz Festival. Can't wait for our Exit Zero Festival to hear!
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
Top 6: Best spots to visit in Atlantic City
Jessica Boyington shares her Top 6 spots in Atlantic City for you to visit before the summer ends.
The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On
Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
Catch a Predator YouTubers Behind Massive Atlantic City Bust Are Coming Back to New Jersey
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Cameron Decker lives in Florida but is responsible for one of...
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives … but, are now closed.
Ocean City Rolls With Beach Mat Program
City Council approved a nearly $11 million funding package on Aug. 11 for a series of capital projects that includes expanding the beach mats program. For the last five years or so, the city has made it a point to install mobility mats at each beach and the goal is to expand the program and put longer mats in at area beaches.
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
TidalWave country music festival kicks off in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Headlined by Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bentley, about 25,000 people are expected for the three day festival.
