Cape May, NJ

It's #CrushWednesday 🍊 $8 crushes all day, Triple Rail Turn from 2-6PM 🎶 and chef specials including chicken & waffles sandwich

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago
capemayvibe.com

Lady Hannah Whole Fruit – Bright with strawberry and blackberry highlights. Caffeine-free. Stop by or order online!

Lady Hannah Whole Fruit – Bright with strawberry and blackberry highlights. Caffeine-free.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Food & Drinks
Cape May, NJ
Lifestyle
capemayvibe.com

Felt airport play mats are available in the museum's gift shop! 😂

Felt airport play mats are available in the museum's gift shop! 😂
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Even though fishing has been slow some guys are getting it done! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing

Even though fishing has been slow some guys are getting it done! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing
CAPE MAY, NJ
#Pulled Pork#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Bed And Breakfast#Luxury Hotel#Oceanfront#Food Drink#Chicken Waffles#Bbq#Cape May Bed Breakfasts#The Ashley Rose Post
capemayvibe.com

The Pro Shop is your one-stop-shop for all of your golfing needs. #AGC

The Pro Shop is your one-stop-shop for all of your golfing needs. #AGC
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City’s Grace Oves crowned Miss Ocean City 2023

OCEAN CITY – Grace Oves, a rising senior at Ocean City High School, was crowned as Miss Ocean City 2023 Saturday night at the Ocean City Music Pier. The nine contestants showcased their talent by singing and dancing their way across the Music Pier stage, competing in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question, and were interviewed by the judges before the pageant. The judges chose Oves, daughter of Alex and Donna Oves of Ocean City, as the newest ambassador for America’s Greatest Family Resort.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Cheers to the weekend 😎 #harryscapemay #capemay #capemaynj #capemaybeach #visitcapemay #rooftopbars #oceanfront #beachfrontresort #beachbar

#harryscapemay #capemay #capemaynj #capemaybeach #visitcapemay #rooftopbars #oceanfront #beachfrontresort #beachbar #sippin #weekendvibe #cheerstotheweekend #njbeer
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Chief Adjuah sent a message of unity through music last night at the Telluride Jazz Festival. Can't wait for our Exit Zero Festival to hear!

Chief Adjuah sent a message of unity through music last night at the Telluride Jazz Festival. Can't wait for our Exit Zero Festival to hear!
CAPE MAY, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On

Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Rolls With Beach Mat Program

City Council approved a nearly $11 million funding package on Aug. 11 for a series of capital projects that includes expanding the beach mats program. For the last five years or so, the city has made it a point to install mobility mats at each beach and the goal is to expand the program and put longer mats in at area beaches.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

