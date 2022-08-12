ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Treat yourself this Wednesday night to our delicious Prime Rib Dinner!🥩🍴 Served in our Bar Area & Dining Room from 5-10pm! • Din…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago
capemayvibe.com

Lady Hannah Whole Fruit – Bright with strawberry and blackberry highlights. Caffeine-free. Stop by or order online!

CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Felt airport play mats are available in the museum's gift shop! 😂

CAPE MAY, NJ
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com

Hassles Mini Golf and Ice Cream Parlour in North Wildwood

Miniature Golf is an activity that our entire family enjoys doing. We get together several times a year to play at home and/or while traveling. Wildwood has a lot of great courses to play at but one of our favorites is Hassles located in North Wildwood, right off of the beach.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Even though fishing has been slow some guys are getting it done! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefis…

CAPE MAY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City’s Grace Oves crowned Miss Ocean City 2023

OCEAN CITY – Grace Oves, a rising senior at Ocean City High School, was crowned as Miss Ocean City 2023 Saturday night at the Ocean City Music Pier. The nine contestants showcased their talent by singing and dancing their way across the Music Pier stage, competing in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question, and were interviewed by the judges before the pageant. The judges chose Oves, daughter of Alex and Donna Oves of Ocean City, as the newest ambassador for America’s Greatest Family Resort.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

The Beauty Of Cape May, NJ, Building Inspired Walt Disney World?

The news surrounding the St. Mary's By The Sea retreat house in Cape May Point had many residents worried about what was to become of the historical landmark last year. When the Sisters of St. Joseph first announced of the closure back in 2018, it was thought that the house's future would be for it to be demolished and that whole area "returned to nature". Now, however, Wildwood Video Archive has reported that residents are looking into what can be done to preserve the historic property.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Don’t worry; be happy (hour)

Every so often I host a radio show segment called “Delmarvalous Bartenders.” For about an hour, I explore the backstory of these hardworking men and women who, from one minute to the next, can go from being a chemist to a counselor to a host to a social director to a confidant – and even the occasional personal chauffeur. (We won’t go into how I know that – David Engel and Hari Cameron, you are both sworn to secrecy!)
LEWES, DE
Beach Radio

The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On

Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Rolls With Beach Mat Program

City Council approved a nearly $11 million funding package on Aug. 11 for a series of capital projects that includes expanding the beach mats program. For the last five years or so, the city has made it a point to install mobility mats at each beach and the goal is to expand the program and put longer mats in at area beaches.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
severnaparkvoice.com

Lauren's Law: Beach Day

It was August 2018, and my tiny family decided to start a new tradition. I say “tiny” because my first-born daughter, Charlotte, was only 8 weeks old when we decided to do our first family beach day at Bethany Beach in Delaware. We were a little over two...
BETHANY BEACH, DE

