Ohio County, KY

3D printing comes to Ohio County

By Jessica Jacoby
 3 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. ( WEHT ) – Ohio County’s Public Library has a new device for its patrons to use. They announced on a Facebook post that they now have a working 3D printer. Patrons can print out designs in plastic from a computer file.

Library staff say if you would like to use the printer, email the file you want to print to mwarga@ocplibrary.org or bring it by the library during its business hours. The Ohio County Public Library reserves the right however, to refuse any 3D print request.

Reports from the library say the following guidelines have been put in place for the use of the 3D printer.

The public will not be permitted to use library’s 3D printer to create material that is:

  • Prohibited by local, state or federal law
  • Unsafe, harmful, dangerous or poses an immediate threat to the well-being of others (such use may violate the terms of use of the manufacturer
  • Obscene or otherwise appropriate for the library environment
  • In violation of another’s intellectual property rights (example: materials that are copyrighted, patented or trademarked)

Items printed must be picked up by the individual who requested the print within 7 days of completion or the item will become property of the library. Only library staff and patrons supervised by library staff are allowed to have direct access to the printer.

Any prints that may take over 8 hours will be scaled down for library operation accommodations. If a print fails twice, library staff may request a redesigned file or can refuse the print. Each print will be left as-is on completion. Any finishing work like removing extra material will be up to the patron.

Library staff says that patrons with questions can call, email or message the library. Happy printing!

