Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Austin Smiles hosts back-to-school event with Central Texas cleft community
Austin, tx — One group of kids here in Central Texas just had a fun-filled day before heading back to class. The nonprofit organization, Austin Smiles, hosted a back-to-school event at Dave & Buster's for 60 kids and their families where the kids got to play unlimited games! They also got some new reading material courtesy of Half Priced Books.
CBS Austin
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
CBS Austin
City of Austin urgently looking to hire more crossing guards
AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin Independent School District's school year gets underway on Monday along with many other nearby school districts, the City of Austin is still looking to fill dozens of crossing guard positions. Austin Public Works Safe Routes to School program is hiring crossing guards to...
CBS Austin
Parents, teachers address back-to-school concerns ahead of new year
AUSTIN, Texas - The first day of school is just days away for many students, teachers, and staff in Central Texas. They are returning to campus with uncertainty as the teacher shortage continues and many are on high alert after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. The last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Austin Fire Department works to put out flames at apartment building in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — MONDAY NIGHT UPDATE:. The Austin Fire Department declared the fire under control at 9:30 p.m. 8 apartment units were affected, in Balcones Woods Apartments. 13 adults and 1 child were displaced. Two firefighters were injured and have been transported by EMS for evaluation. Crews will remain...
CBS Austin
Debt Consolidation and Debt Relief Can Help Austin, Texas Residents Curb Inflation
Researchers at Texas A&M University’s Texas Real Estate Research Center confirmed a rise in home prices has been outpacing the increase in income. Combined with credit card debt and rising interest rates, many Austin families find it challenging to make ends meet. If you carry significant credit card balances, one way to help free up money from monthly expenses is to consolidate your debt. Consolidating will also protect your payments from future interest rate increases.
CBS Austin
AFD responds to accidental kitchen fire at taco restaurant in South Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a taco restaurant in South Austin early Sunday morning. AFD says the 911 call came in at 5:56 a.m. of a fire at the Taquerias Arandinas located at 700 W. William Cannon. AFD said the fire was...
CBS Austin
3 injured in two-vehicle collision in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — First responders said three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 9100 Research Blvd Northbound at around 11:47 p.m. ATCEMS medics said two adults were taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
2 dead, 1 uninjured in major crash in east Travis County, SH-130 NB shut down
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people have died following a serious collision involving three vehicles in east Travis County on Sunday. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 12:54 p.m. to the 5000-7500 block of N. SH-130 northbound - just north of Farm to Market 969. EMS said two people...
CBS Austin
City to wrap up treatment of Lady Bird Lake for harmful algae
If you're lucky enough to still be enjoying some summer time off, you may be thinking of getting out on the water. Just a heads up that you may see city crews on Lady Bird Lake treating the algae bloom on the water. The city has been having a problem...
CBS Austin
Man injured in stabbing in Downtown Austin, suspect in custody
The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone several times in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the intersection of Sabine Street and 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. APD says two men experiencing homelessness got into an argument, when one of them pulled...
CBS Austin
"Anna In The Tropics" at The Ground Flour Theatre
Shimmering with passion and poetry, Anna In The Tropics is a romantic drama that embodies a family of cigar makers whose loves and lives are played out against the backdrop of Depression-era America. Set in Ybor City (Tampa) in 1929, Cruz celebrates the search for a new identity and a new land weaving the tale of a Cuban-American cigar factory with the arrival of a new “lector” who casts a spell on the workers, transforming their passions and desires through the affirming passion of art.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Dog rescued from house fire in central Austin
Crews with the Austin Fire Department rescued a dog from a house fire in central Austin Saturday evening. AFD responded to the 1000 block of East 43rd street. The rescued dog “is doing fine,” according to the department. Most of the fire was limited to the back deck,...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville man arrested and charged for murder of Florence woman
Williamson County detectives arrested a man for the Aug. 4 murder of 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence. The United States Marshals Office turned over Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, a 26-year-old from Pflugerville, to Williamson County detectives around 3 a.m. Saturday. He was found in a parking lot off Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
CBS Austin
One dead after shooting in Elgin, related shooting occurs around 9 hours later
ELGIN, Texas — One person died after a shooting in Elgin Saturday afternoon and a related shooting occurred approximately nine hours later. The Elgin Police Department said the first shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Alamo Street. The person who was shot was then found in a crashed car less than a mile away.
CBS Austin
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — Leander police said a suspect was taken into custody following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday from someone who said that a man shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose. When officers entered the house, they...
CBS Austin
Remembering legendary Bridge City and U.T. football player Steve Worster
BRIDGE CITY — Legendary Bridge City and University of Texas Longhorn football player Steve Worster, who was an All-State and All-American fullback and was the foundation of the wishbone offense at U.T., has died. He turned 73 in July. Claybar Funeral Home in Orange says Worster died Saturday. Arrangements...
Comments / 0