Jail standoff was non-violent, then Sunday, that changed, says sheriff
NEW ORLEANS — One day after officials broke up a protest at the Orleans Justice Center, Sheriff Susan Hutson addressed New Orleans City Council members. The inmates took over their pod this past weekend, sending jail officials a list of demands. "They are in there for a reason absolutely,...
NOLA.com
Baby’s death realized worst fears of worried family, friends who called in 7 welfare checks: JPSO
In the two months before 3-month-old Madelyn King was found dead in the bedroom of her Old Jefferson home, relatives and friends of her mother, Michelle Herrington, made at least seven phone calls to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office requesting welfare checks for mother and daughter, authorities said. In fact,...
Orleans inmates remain barricaded, asking for help
NEW ORLEANS — Inmates in a high-security pod in the Orleans Parish Justice Center remained barricaded inside the pod Sunday, blocking out jail staff Friday, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. Several of the men could be seen inside the jail from the street. Some were holding signs.
Pastor pleads for an end to gun violence after son shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — Fighting back tears, Christiana Ford never thought she’d be in this situation again. “It’s not right, it’s not right,” Ford said. “It’s nothing like losing a child.”. Ford already lost one son to gun violence in Texas. August 5th, she...
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help during 3-day protest; sheriff refuses to discuss with Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-day protest inside the Orleans Justice Center has reportedly come to an end, according to other news outlets. Sheriff Susan Hutson and her staff, meanwhile, continued to ignore questions about the standoff from Fox 8. A group of inmates barricaded inside the jail pleaded for...
Orleans Justice Center plagued by 'chronic understaffing'
NEW ORLEANS — Just one part of the issues at the Orleans Justice Center is what Sheriff Susan Hutson calls ‘chronic understaffing'. Deputies who work at the jail start at just $15.57/hr– that’s right around $32,000 per year. To put that in perspective – The Jefferson...
NOLA.com
Mother of 3 shot dead in Central City this week struggled with mental illness, ex-husband says
Zoe Berger Hall, a former nurse and mother of three, had begun to recover her footing amid a struggle with alcoholism and mental illness, starting her own odd-jobs business with her boyfriend and making a steady income, according to her ex–husband, Rhett Hall. When she was shot dead at...
Bystander Says Officer Totally Ignored a Passed-Out Woman Being Raped
“There’s a man having sex with a woman on the street corner in the open. She is totally passed out,” began a 911 call in New Orleans. Then, the caller added, “Two police officers just drove by. I know they saw them, and they did not stop, but somebody needs to respond to that. She is being raped.”
WDSU
Suspected flash bangs deployed at New Orleans jail revolt
What appears to be flash bangs could be seen and heard coming from the barricaded ward of the Orleans Justice Center where inmates have been barricaded inside since Friday. Flash bangs are a non lethal law enforcement tool typically used when trying to enter a blocked or otherwise unstable building.
WDSU
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey denied bond reduction
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman were in court Friday in an attempt to get their bonds reduced. Linda Frickey was dragged to death during a carjacking in Mid-City back in March. The teens facing charges in her death asked to have their...
Bond stands at $1 million for each suspect in Linda Frickey carjacking case
On Friday, just before 1:00 p.m. Judge Kimya Holmes denied bond reductions for the four teen suspects in the Linda Frickey fatal carjacking case.
Juvenile shot outside a Houma bowling alley says Terrebonne sheriff
An altercation outside a bowling alley in Houma ends with shots fired and a juvenile injured with a gunshot wound. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says the shooting happened shortly after 11:00 pm on Saturday in the parking lot
NOLA.com
Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say
New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Negligent Injury After a Child was Injured in a Boat Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Negligent Injury After a Child was Injured in a Boat Incident. On August 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries LADWF confirmed that on August 11 in Lafourche Parish, enforcement agents arrested a Cutoff, Louisiana man for alleged boating infractions. Carl...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
L'Observateur
Lutcher Man Indicted for 1st Degree Murder of Mother
On August 10, 2022, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on 41-year-old Lance Louque of 1351 2nd St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother, 68-year-old Glenda Elder. On May 14, 2022,...
wgno.com
North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand shooting leaves man hospitalized
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Bywater area that sent a man to the hospital Sunday. Officers say the man was taken by private vehicle. A call came in just before 12:50 p.m. of a shooting at the corner of...
NOPD searching for suspected armed robber
NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Ivan Ballard in the investigation of an armed robbery and shooting incident that occurred August 12, 2022 in the 7800 block of Sail Street.
NOLA.com
'It feels like a burden's left me,' victim's mother says after 2nd guilty verdict in Gretna murder
A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated more than seven hours Wednesday before convicting a second defendant of murder in a 2016 Gretna shooting that claimed the life of a Marrero man. Steven "Bubba" Tate, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Ethan Allen. Tate was acquitted...
WDSU
NOPD obtains 15 arrest warrants related to burglary for one man
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have obtained 15 arrest warrants for one man who is being accused of causing multiple simple burglaries in the Third District these past couple of months. According to NOPD, Larce Michael Spikes, 50, is being accused of smashing out the rear glass doors...
WWL
