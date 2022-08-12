ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Orleans inmates remain barricaded, asking for help

NEW ORLEANS — Inmates in a high-security pod in the Orleans Parish Justice Center remained barricaded inside the pod Sunday, blocking out jail staff Friday, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. Several of the men could be seen inside the jail from the street. Some were holding signs.
Orleans Justice Center plagued by 'chronic understaffing'

NEW ORLEANS — Just one part of the issues at the Orleans Justice Center is what Sheriff Susan Hutson calls ‘chronic understaffing'. Deputies who work at the jail start at just $15.57/hr– that’s right around $32,000 per year. To put that in perspective – The Jefferson...
Suspected flash bangs deployed at New Orleans jail revolt

What appears to be flash bangs could be seen and heard coming from the barricaded ward of the Orleans Justice Center where inmates have been barricaded inside since Friday. Flash bangs are a non lethal law enforcement tool typically used when trying to enter a blocked or otherwise unstable building.
Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say

New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
Lutcher Man Indicted for 1st Degree Murder of Mother

On August 10, 2022, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on 41-year-old Lance Louque of 1351 2nd St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother, 68-year-old Glenda Elder. On May 14, 2022,...
NOPD searching for suspected armed robber

NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Ivan Ballard in the investigation of an armed robbery and shooting incident that occurred August 12, 2022 in the 7800 block of Sail Street.
NOPD obtains 15 arrest warrants related to burglary for one man

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have obtained 15 arrest warrants for one man who is being accused of causing multiple simple burglaries in the Third District these past couple of months. According to NOPD, Larce Michael Spikes, 50, is being accused of smashing out the rear glass doors...
