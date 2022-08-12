ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Chiefs Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson placed in hospice care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed on Friday that Dawson is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Raiders move to 2-0 in preseason with 26-20 win over Vikings

LAS VEGAS --  One of the biggest questions facing Las Vegas Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels was where he would find the right pieces for his offensive line. McDaniels may not have all the answers after a 26-20 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but he's pleased with what he's seen in two preseason games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

49ers rookies make strong early impression in preseason

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --  Danny Gray's big-play touchdown catch from Trey Lance was the highlight from San Francisco's exhibition opener, though it was the performance of another rookie that could prove even more important to the 49ers. Fifth-round cornerback Samuel Womack built on an impressive training camp by flashing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Arizona State
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Maryland Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ESPN

Dolphins CB Trill Williams tears ACL in preseason opener

Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams tore his ACL in the team's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Sunday. During the fourth quarter of the Dolphins 26-24 home win Saturday, Buccaneers backup quarterback Kyle Trask threw a pass to receiver Deven Thompkins. Williams made the tackle on the play but immediately grabbed his left knee after falling to the ground.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
ESPN

Bills' OL Saffold focus on starting job after rib injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. --  Rodger Saffold is so excited to be back practicing since recovering from rib injuries sustained in a car accident, the Buffalo veteran offensive lineman doesnt mind being used as a dummy.. Thats the term Saffold used on Sunday in explaining how Buffalos new offensive line...
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Falcons' top draft pick London sidelined by knee injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. --  Falcons rookie receiver Drake London, the eighth overall draft pick, was held out of practice Sunday after leaving the exhibition opener at Detroit with an injured knee. Coach Arthur Smith indicated there is no immediate timetable for London's return to the field. Its nothing that...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

With Watson on board, Browns bracing for more boos on road

BEREA, Ohio --  The booing has begun, and it's only the preseason. The Cleveland Browns expect it to increase and intensify over the months ahead. Deshaun Watson is a target, and so are his teammates. As they prepare for Watson to be suspended by the NFL for violating its...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Siragusa
ESPN

Jets QB Zach Wilson having knee surgery Tuesday in LA

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. --  New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets' second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia. The procedure to repair...
NFL
ESPN

Giants LB Azeez Ojulari passes physical, practices at camp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --  The New York Giants not only have two promising young tackles on the end of the offensive line, they now have two young talented edge rushers on the defensive line. The bookend pairs were completed when second-year linebacker Azeez Ojulari passed his physical and was...
NFL
ESPN

Benitez scores, Minnesota United wins 2-1 over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --  Alan Benitez scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Minnesota United over Nashville on Sunday. Benitez scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put United (11-9-5) ahead 2-1. United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane. Hany Mukhtar scored the only goal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football
ESPN

Browns' Watson apologizes 'to all the women I have impacted'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday to all the women I have impacted" after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson, who is facing a potential year-long NFL suspension, spoke before Cleveland's exhibition opener in Jacksonville  his first game since Jan....
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Sylvia Fowles' career ends with 4K rebounds; Sun top Lynx

UNCASVILLE, Conn. --  Alyssa Thomas scored 16 points and her key bucket and rebound helped Connecticut hold off Minnesota 90-83 on Sunday in the final WNBA game for Lynx and league legend Sylvia Fowles. Fowles, the 2017 league MVP and four-time defensive player of the year, had her league-best...
NBA
ESPN

Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle out of lineup due to sore hand

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --  Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle was out of the starting lineup for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay one day after being hit on his left hand by pitched ball. Manager Brandon Hyde said Mountcastle is day to day. Mountcastle was struck by a pitch...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

G5 teams could have fewer chances vs. P5 after realignment

Cincinnati set itself up to become the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff by winning at Notre Dame. While the Bearcats fulfilled their playoff aspirations last year  they had to win every regular-season game to even be in consideration for the four-team CFP  the games most G5 and Football Championship Subdivision schools play against the Power Five teams are about the paycheck they get to help finance their programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
ESPN

Personality part of Baker Mayfield's edge over Sam Darnold in Carolina Panthers' QB competition

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- So far, the Carolina Panthers have gotten the filtered version of quarterback Baker Mayfield in terms of trash talking in practice and supplying bulletin board material in interviews. He has been almost ... well, Sam Darnold-like, laid back with his answers and antics, as he and Darnold battle for the starting job that is close to being Mayfield's.
NFL
ESPN

Rays' Drew Rasmussen loses perfect game in 9th against O's

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --  Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen lost his bid for a perfect game against the Baltimore Orioles when Jorge Mateo hit a leadoff double in the ninth inning Sunday. Mateo, who went 5 for 5 on Friday night, grounded the first pitch down the left-field...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils

Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
DURHAM, NC
ESPN

New York 87, Atlanta 83

ATLANTA (83) Hillmon 0-4 0-0 0, R.Howard 6-18 7-8 24, Parker 3-8 0-0 7, Caldwell 5-7 0-0 14, Wheeler 3-13 3-4 9, Billings 5-6 5-5 15, Vaughn 1-2 1-2 3, McDonald 4-16 3-3 11. Totals 27-74 19-22 83. NEW YORK (87) Laney 3-8 2-2 9, N.Howard 5-8 7-10 18, Dolson...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy