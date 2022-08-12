ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry has a better team than Kevin Durant … but we’re not talking about the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets here. On Saturday, Curry’s AAU team took on Durant’s team at the ADG Money Ball Showcase and absolutely dominated. According to Baller TV, Team Curry won the contest 70-53, with guard Silas Demery […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Very Clear

John McEnroe once faced some criticism for saying a low-ranked men's player would defeat Serena Williams, but the legendary tennis analyst is clearly a big fan of the women's star. With Williams announcing her impending retirement, McEnroe is paying tribute to the tennis legend. McEnroe believes Williams' career is similar...
TENNIS
