Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Suns Land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant In Crazy Trade Scenario
The Phoenix Suns are the team where Kevin Durant wants to end up on ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The problem? It still remains to be seen how they are going to manage to pull that off. There were added complications to the Suns’ pursuit of Deandre Ayton being...
CBS Sports
LOOK: LeBron James gets 'emotional' watching sons Bronny and Bryce playing together in Europe
LeBron James is well established as one of the greatest players in NBA history after a legendary high school career. Now his two sons, Bronny and Bryce James, are attempting to make their own strides on the basketball court in their teenage years. Both Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, play...
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
Draymond Green wants fans to 'remind' Klay Thompson he's owed $3000 from a Dominos bet...as the four-time NBA champ reveals Warriors' plane secrets
They say you should always pay your debts. If not, you may find yourself reminded on a national podcast by a four-time NBA Champion. That is where Klay Thompson finds himself currently, after teammate Draymond Green chose his eponymously titled podcast to notify the world of the arrears. 'Every now...
NBA・
Should The Warriors Bring Back This Former Player?
DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent on August 12. He has played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans over his career.
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Love Is In The Air: NBA Champion Draymond Green & Fiancée Hazel Renee Reveal Stunning Engagement Photos
Black love is a beautiful thing and NBA star Draymond Green and fiancée Hazel Renee give us all the feels in their recent engagement shoot. Longtime lovers, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee are getting closer to the big day when
Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant
Stephen Curry has a better team than Kevin Durant … but we’re not talking about the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets here. On Saturday, Curry’s AAU team took on Durant’s team at the ADG Money Ball Showcase and absolutely dominated. According to Baller TV, Team Curry won the contest 70-53, with guard Silas Demery […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Has No Plans of Trying to Make History with LeBron James
Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has different ideas for the end of his career than Lakers star LeBron James.
John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Very Clear
John McEnroe once faced some criticism for saying a low-ranked men's player would defeat Serena Williams, but the legendary tennis analyst is clearly a big fan of the women's star. With Williams announcing her impending retirement, McEnroe is paying tribute to the tennis legend. McEnroe believes Williams' career is similar...
LeBron ’Emotional’ Watching Sons Team Up for First Time
The Lakers’ star relished the moment of watching his sons play together in a competitive game for the first time.
Why Penny Hardaway Turned Down $7 Million from Converse
In 1993 Orlando Magic rookie Penny Hardaway chose Nike over Converse because he preferred the Swoosh Logo.
NBA・
NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Deal Former Top Three Pick to Thunder
The Thunder could cash in chips for a young cornerstone center.
Lakers News: LeBron James Leading Candidate to Own Las Vegas NBA Expansion Team
LeBron James is reportedly the top candidate to own the forthcoming Las Vegas NBA expansion team.
Draymond Green Picks Tim Duncan for All-Time NBA Starting 5
Tim Duncan was recently included on Draymond Green's all-time NBA starting five.
Yardbarker
Analyst Says Bronny James Is Likely To Go To College For Basketball, Reveals UCLA And USC Are Among Teams Pursuing Him
Bronny James is the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, and he is currently viewed as one of the best high school prospects in the country. There is a solid chance that he could end up in the NBA. Generally, prospects have a few ways to make it into the...
Lakers News: Shaq Provides His Take on Russell Westbrook-LA Situation
Former Lakers MVP Shaquille O'Neal doesn't blame Russell Westbrook for opting-into his contract for this upcoming season.
