Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Back to school bashes happening tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
WacoTrib.com
Pandemic-era school meal program ends, complicating picture for some Waco-area kids
The expiration of a pandemic-era school meal program could leave some students in McLennan County, where one in five people experience food insecurity, questioning where their next meal will come from. The Universal School Meals Program Act, implemented in 2021 to combat child hunger and provide all students free meals...
fox44news.com
Waco Police’s Back to School Bash hands out 1600 backpacks
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department helped students jump back into school with it’s annual back to school bash. The back to school bash not only means a free backpack and school supplies, but it’s also a chance to make sure kids are ready for the new year.
KWTX
Killeen designates district ‘safe place’ in case teens, or anyone needs somewhere to turn
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - When parents are dropping off your kid at school next week you may see some new signage at Central Texas’ largest district. Campuses at the Killeen Independent School District are now considered Safe Place locations and can provide any community member with help or safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inspired Designs hair salon holds back to school drive for local homeless shelter kids
KILLEEN, Texas — It's the weekend before school starts for the Killeen ISD, and one hair salon is taking steps to make sure a certain community is feeling prepared and looking ready for the school year. "We can't change their situation, but what we can do is make them...
KWTX
Copperas Cove ISD program pays for paraprofessionals’ college tuition
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Andrea Whitfield is working on some unfinished business this school year at Copperas Cove ISD. “I have over 97 credit hours just over the years,” Whitfield said. “I keep taking a class here and there and I’m at the point where it’s like this is what I need to do.”
Military serviceman from Texas travels across globe for wife’s graduation ceremony
On Friday, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments. For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her.
WacoTrib.com
Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents
About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ascension Providence to host free medical clinic at 'Back to School Bash'
Ascension Providence is hosting a free medical clinic on Saturday for uninsured and underinsured families as a part of Waco Police Department's annual 'Back to School Bash.'
Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young
WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
Killeen ISD offering free breakfast for all students, some schools offering free lunch, too
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD announced last week that it will be providing all students free breakfast, with some schools offering free lunch, during the 2022 to 2023 school year. The district made the announcement on Facebook during a post encouraging parents and guardians to apply for reduced meals.
Big Binky gives away clothes, school supplies for annual 'Back 2 School Bash'
Big Binky is giving away clothes, backpacks and school supplies for the 12th annual 'Back 2 School Bash' this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Waco real estate firm organizes drive to gather school supplies for local families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the cost of everything on the rise, a community-wide effort to gather school supplies for families in need is underway thanks to a local real estate group. Amanda Cunningham Global in Waco is organizing the drive for the second consecutive year and has placed donation...
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes
If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
One school is turning the page on the teacher shortage
KILLEEN, Texas — The strain of teachers across Texas isn't stopping some future teachers in Killeen from pursuing their dreams. Student teachers from A&M Central Texas University know there will be hurdles, but they continue to keep a positive perspective. "There's a need for teachers for a reason, so...
Waco officials set to vote on tax exemption for affordable housing
The council is set to vote on September 6.
WacoTrib.com
Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future
STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
craftbeeraustin.com
Bold Republic Brewing Relocates to Temple
We visited the original location of Bold Republic in Belton, Texas last summer and when I recently saw a social media post they were closing, I thought they had become another victim of the pandemic. But upon closer inspection, it turns out they were relocating to a much larger space. I caught up with Adriane Hodges, co-founder, to learn more.
KCEN
Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0