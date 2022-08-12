ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KLST/KSAN

Back to school bashes happening tomorrow

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Police’s Back to School Bash hands out 1600 backpacks

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department helped students jump back into school with it’s annual back to school bash. The back to school bash not only means a free backpack and school supplies, but it’s also a chance to make sure kids are ready for the new year.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young

WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
WACO, TX
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes

If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KCEN

One school is turning the page on the teacher shortage

KILLEEN, Texas — The strain of teachers across Texas isn't stopping some future teachers in Killeen from pursuing their dreams. Student teachers from A&M Central Texas University know there will be hurdles, but they continue to keep a positive perspective. "There's a need for teachers for a reason, so...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future

STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
WACO, TX
craftbeeraustin.com

Bold Republic Brewing Relocates to Temple

We visited the original location of Bold Republic in Belton, Texas last summer and when I recently saw a social media post they were closing, I thought they had become another victim of the pandemic. But upon closer inspection, it turns out they were relocating to a much larger space. I caught up with Adriane Hodges, co-founder, to learn more.
BELTON, TX
