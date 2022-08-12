Read full article on original website
ESPN insider predicts Russell Wilson as 'long shot' starting QB for Saints, Eagles in 2023
The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest splashes of a frantic NFL offseason when they acquired nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a March blockbuster with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has made it clear that he wants to play in Denver for a "long, long time," but the fact remains that as of Friday, he is only signed through the 2023 season.
Five Takeaways From the 49ers Preseason Opener
After a chaotic offseason, several 49ers showed out in the preseason opener
Ravens Report Card Vs. Titans
The Ravens opened their 2022 preseason schedule in impressive fashion, running past the Tennessee Titans 23-10. Here's the Report Card
NBC Sports
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
Broncos’ Starting LB Hurt on Second Play of Preseason Game
The promising linebacker sustained an elbow injury early in Saturday’s game against the Cowboys.
NBC Sports
If Ravens, Lamar Jackson don’t get a deal done by Week One, what happens next?
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has set a Week One deadline for getting a new contract in place with the team. Coach John Harbaugh has said a deal will get done when it gets done. So what happens if it doesn’t get done by Week One?. Obviously, it could still...
numberfire.com
49ers pay tribute to Trey Sermon at training camp
San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon is "doing a great job" at training camp and "has improved on so many things from last year," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. What It Means:. This is the second time in a little over a month that Shanahan has sung Sermon's...
Former Seahawks CB Richard Sherman Working With Pete Carroll on Secondary
Sherman attended Seattle's mock game and discussed the secondary with Carroll.
Baltimore Ravens extend record preseason winning streak against Tennessee Titans
The Baltimore Ravens extended their record preseason winning streak to 21 games Thursday night, defeating the Tennessee Titans 23-10. The winning streak was the longest in NFL history heading into Thursday's game, with Baltimore last losing a game in 2015, according to the Ravens' website. The previous record for consecutive...
NBC Sports
Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing
Trey Lance didn’t play enough in Friday night’s preseason game to draw any definitive conclusions about how he looks heading into his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But what he did do was promising. Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards, with a...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings LIVE Game Thread
The Las Vegas Raiders player their second pre-season game today as they host the Minnesota Vikings here at Allegiant Stadium.
NBC Sports
Mike Vrabel: Malik Willis needs to be more decisive
Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis played his first game for the team on Thursday night and head coach Mike Vrabel’s review of the third-round pick’s performance could be boiled down to three words. After the Titans lost to the Ravens, Vrabel said in a press conference that Willis...
NBC Sports
Brian Daboll: It was strange not calling offensive plays
The start of the preseason schedule means that it is time for rookies around the league to get their first taste of NFL game action and some coaches also will be experiencing new things this week. Brian Daboll was a head coach for the first time as he led the...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes to “the women I have impacted”
As rumors swirl of a potential settlement of the NFL’s effort to discipline Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he finally has shown remorse toward the massage therapists who accused him of wrongdoing. “Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted...
NBC Sports
Eagles inducting Hugh Douglas, Trent Cole into team’s Hall of Fame
The Eagles will induct Trent Cole and Hugh Douglas into their Hall of Fame on Nov. 27 when the team hosts the Packers. The team made the announcement during a special halftime ceremony Friday as part of the Eagles’ Legends Homecoming Game. The former edge rushers rank among the...
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87
By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87. Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swargy...
Steelers Safety Karl Joseph Leaves Seahawks Game With Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their safety.
Rams Take Down Chargers 29-22 In Preseason Opener: Live Game Log
Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date on Saturday night's preseason matchup between the Rams and Chargers.
CBS News
49ers Post Game: Trey Lance
New Niners starting quarterback Trey Lance spoke to reporters following his team's preseason defeat of the Green Bay Packers. (8-12-22)
