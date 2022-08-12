ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

PennLive.com

Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
BALTIMORE, MD
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Baltimore, MD — 30 Top Places!

Baltimore is, no doubt, a brunch-loving town. From eccentric diners to elegant haunts, this city is home to a plethora of inciting, sociable, and cheerful brunch spots. We’re helping you snag the best brunch in Baltimore by highlighting the can’t-miss mid-morning Charm City eateries. With delightful cocktails and...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Mike Locksley talks injuries, key upgrade and more after Maryland football's first scrimmage

Maryland football held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, allowing its offense and defense to get reps in game situations for the first time ahead of the upcoming season. The Terps got their first game-like action from a roster that returns 15 starters from last season, the most of any Big Ten program, and look to capitalize on a record-setting campaign that saw the program finish 7-6 with a bowl victory.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Friday Special | Last-day catch claims $4.4 million prize at White Marlin Open

Jeremy Duffie said it took him about 35 minutes to realize he may have made a life-changing catch. The Bethesda, Maryland resident was just under 100 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland near the Baltimore Canyon, when a tug on his fishing rod turned out to be a 77.5 pound white marlin, which proved to be the winner of the 49th White Marlin Open.
OCEAN CITY, MD
NBC Chicago

The Motor City Is Moving South as EVs Change the Automotive Industry

SPRING HILL, Tenn. – Jack Weaver can point to a cannon on a Civil War battlefield from the comfort of a shaded bench in his backyard — a visible marker of his land's rich past. As he speaks about his small town, it's over the loud rumble of cars and trucks at the intersection in front of his farmhouse red home.
SPRING HILL, TN
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Choral group for older adults is seeking singers 55 and older in the Baltimore and Columbia areas; no past experience required

Annapolis-based nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the country’s largest choral organization for adults 55 and older, is looking for new singers to join their Baltimore and Columbia groups. The organization, founded in 2007 by Jeanne Kelly during a study on how singing can benefit the mental and physical...
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fresh seafood on the Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's crab season in Maryland and Salerno's has fresh seafood options. Owner Bruce Reamer and Sous Chef Garcia Langston shares what we can expect.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels

BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 1: Conrad’s Seafood Market in Towson and Red Brick Station in White Marsh

The first day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was a busy local Towson and White Marsh day. Dr. Steve Elliott from Elliott Chiropractic and Gregg Landry of Towson Transfer have been friends with Nestor for three decades and shared the local business and community love at Conrad’s Seafood Market on Joppa Road to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Slipped Disc

Washington harpist is shot dead at work

A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore rescue truck catches fire in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One of the Baltimore City Fire Department's rescue trucks caught fire near Little Italy on Saturday, according to the firefighter's union.The truck was serving as a backup vehicle while another rescue truck has been undergoing repairs, union officials said.It began smoking near the intersection of S. Eden Street and Fleet Street, union officials said.There were no reports of injuries, according to the firefighter's union.WJZ will continue to monitor this developing story.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

783 N. Grantley Street

Coming Soon ! Renovated Three Bedroom Home! - Newly renovated thee bedroom home in a quiet community offering lots of wonderful amenities. Walk in to a bright entry that splits off to the large front living area with high ceilings w/ fans, then walk over to the formal dining room just also off your kitchen. The kitchen boasts all new cabinets, large appliances and new flooring. On those lovely summer evenings go out to your private fenced in yard with a deck to have family cookouts. On the upper level of this home you will find three bedrooms all with wall to wall carpeting and ceiling fans and a new ceramic bath with all new fixtures. Access to washer/dryer hookups on the lower level. NO PETS ALLOWED. Flex Move In Date. . EZ street parking.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

4 men killed in separate shootings in Baltimore, police say

Four men were killed in separate shootings across Baltimore on Friday, city police said. City police said the first shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive. A 33-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he...
BALTIMORE, MD
whopam.com

Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead

A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY

