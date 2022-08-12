Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Kansas City’s smallest run makes a huge difference
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of people put on their running gear today for a very special marathon. The run they took part in didn’t take much of an effort, but it made a huge difference. It wasn’t a 10K or even a 5K-run. It was a...
kclibrary.org
Building Bombers in Kansas City
As German air forces decimated Allied airfields and bases at the outset of World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt pushed to expand U.S. capability in the skies. A 1940 appropriation bill increased annual aircraft production from just under 6,000 to 50,000, allowing the Army Air Corps to build bomber assembly plants in Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas.
KCTV 5
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City
Even if it's just preseason, Chiefs fans thrilled football is back. The results don't matter quite yet. But don't tell Chiefs Kingdom that, especially at Nick & Jake's in Overland Park. Family of 12-year-old killed by gun violence spreading awareness by giving back ahead of new school.
kcur.org
How a group of artists is making these Kansas City intersections brighter and safer
A Kansas City design firm is taking asphalt art to dangerous intersections across the city in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities across the city. Riding the success of their initial design concept at the Midtown intersection of Westport Road and Wyandotte, Street Smart Design + Build are improving streets in two other metro neighborhoods.
The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago
The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
KCTV 5
Ukrainian pastor shares story at KCK church
Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency. Hundreds of people put on their running gear today for a very special marathon.
Family of found child located
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the family of a young girl has been located.
fox4kc.com
Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
kcur.org
Midtown Kansas City is being overwhelmed by unlicensed Airbnb rentals
Kansas City has become a hotspot for short-term rentals in recent years — with many failing to comply with the city’s code. An ordinance took effect in Kansas City on Aug. 6, 2018, regulating and requiring permits for short-term rentals. Four years later, there were only 164 short-term...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
kcur.org
Need to cool off? Try some of Kansas City's craft breweries, distilleries and wineries
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. It's August, the Sunday of summer, and it sure feels like we’ve hit a high point as far as climbing temperatures go — the result of a “heat dome” over much of the Southwest and central U.S.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: One more hot day, then cooler weather arrives
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all.
KMBC.com
Some people in Kansas City metro say they're having issues getting their mail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheUnited States Postal Service said it needs hundreds of more workers to keep up with the mail. Some people said they've had issues getting mail. One person said post offices have been closed during regular business hours. The post office is on a hiring spree....
Kansas City families fight for access to cemetery
A family says locked gates and accessibility issues at the Mid-America Muslim Cemetery in Kansas City keep some from visiting loved ones.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police looking for family of young girl they found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and seven years old, according to police....
Jackson, Wyandotte counties return to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level
Jackson County, Missouri, and Wyandotte County, Kansas, returned to the high level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels Tracker Thursday.
KCTV 5
1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all.
tncontentexchange.com
No more cases of the Mondays in Maysville
MAYSVILLE, Mo. — Since Lathrop R-II pioneered the idea 12 years ago, the sending of students to school five days a week has, at least in rural Missouri, become more commonly a thing of the past. Maysville R-I students will return to class one day later than the neighboring...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for four bank robberies
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for robbing four banks within a span of about two weeks. Joseph P. Hall, 33, of Lee’s Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Hall was sentenced as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions.
