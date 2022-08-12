Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel Eisenberg
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Volunteers help Central West End bookstore in flood recovery and clean-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Central West End bookstore Left Bank Books is recovering from the damage of the historic flooding seen in St. Louis weeks ago. On Sunday, volunteers helped with clean-up. Left Bank Books assistant manager Amber Norris says the shop experienced flooding not once, but twice. “We...
Volunteers help Left Bank Books recover after flooding
ST. LOUIS — We continue to hear stories of comradery, as St. Louis continues to dry out from historic flooding. Community members spent hours cleaning up the basement of a Central West End business on Sunday. The assistant manager at Left Bank Books, Amber Norris, described this whole experience...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
KMOV
New Midtown development already drawing in new tenants
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Within the last few weeks, residents have started moving into Steelcote Flats, a brand new apartment building just north of SSM Hospital off Chouteau. Developers said they’re planning this area to bring young adults and professionals to Midtown and into St. Louis City. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tenants seek answers over flood damage in Breckenridge Hills
More than a dozen families in Breckenridge Hills are worried their homes will be condemned.
St. Louis American
Millions of dollars are set to pour into St. Louis’ North Side
Overdue improvement for St. Louis’ vacancy scourge could also bring payday for derelict property owners. Set on St. Louis’ neglect-scarred north side, 3211 Blair Avenue barely stands out. With shards of rotting wood serving as the only reminder of a front porch, and windows shrouded in graying plywood, it’s one of more than 10,000 vacant buildings in the city.
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help at South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
Man shot after confronting would-be vehicle thieves in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot early Sunday morning in south St. Louis while he tried to confront two people who tried to steal from his vehicle. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 3600 block of S. Jefferson Avenue in the Marine Villa neighborhood of St. Louis.
RELATED PEOPLE
Altercation results in one dead in Flordell Hills Sunday afternoon
FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — Detectives are investigating after a shooting resulted in one dead Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Police Department's Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide that occurred in Flordell Hills after a request for assistance from Velda City. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on...
starvedrock.media
A hydropower plant could change St. Louis energy. It could also kill a giant river fish.
WEST ALTON — On the rocky banks of the Mississippi River two dozen miles north of St. Louis, there’s a clash brewing between clean energy and wildlife conservation, with both sides aiming to repair damage wrought by humans. On one hand, an Alabama company is working to turn...
KMOV
Disaster recovery center to open in Hazelwood for flood survivors
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday in Hazelwood to assist those affected by flooding in the region. The center will stay open for five days at the Hazelwood Civic Center at 8969 Dunn Road. The hours on Monday will be 2-7 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Anyone affected by the flood in St. Louis County, St. Louis City or St. Charles County can visit the center.
KMOV
New area code coming to St. Louis, 314 numbers running out
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 314 area code is the identifying number for many St. Louisans, but that could be changing. Phone numbers with the 314 area code are running out, making 557 the new area code for people who come to St. Louis. Boost Mobile manager Jason Markham...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$19M grant will help reconstruct Lambert’s runways
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport will be getting some upgrades. Congresswoman Cori Bush and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a $19 million grant to reconstruct runway infrastructure. The grant will fund the reconstruction of 3,600 feet of runway. This will help maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign […]
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: A bit more warm and humid today
Upper 80s and a little more humid Sunday. Rain comes in Monday night and sticks around all day Tuesday.
Final report on Bridgeton Landfill released, residents say area still not stable
BRIDGETON, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released the final report on the Bridgeton Landfill which is inside the West Lake Landfill Site off St. Charles Rock Road. It was a dumpsite for radioactive material following World War II and in 2010, a fire broke...
KSDK
St. Louis community concerned after shooting at new bar Friday morning
St. Louis police are investigating an early morning shooting near Sweet Timez bar on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. One man was killed and three others were injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Warm weather Monday, rain on Tuesday
Warm weather conditions on Monday in St. Louis. Rain on Tuesday coming into the area.
KMOV
2 dead in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
557 area code now activated in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS – Officials have activated a new area code in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
Ruth’s Chris in Chesterfield celebrates National Filet Day
ST. LOUIS – If you asked any 10 people if they like steak, eight of them will say “yes,” and the other two will be stupid. Ruth’s Chris in Chesterfield is celebrating National Filet Day. General manager Colin Shive and Salena Thomas who works in hospitality had the details.
Comments / 2