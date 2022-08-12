ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

New Midtown development already drawing in new tenants

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Within the last few weeks, residents have started moving into Steelcote Flats, a brand new apartment building just north of SSM Hospital off Chouteau. Developers said they’re planning this area to bring young adults and professionals to Midtown and into St. Louis City. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Millions of dollars are set to pour into St. Louis’ North Side

Overdue improvement for St. Louis’ vacancy scourge could also bring payday for derelict property owners. Set on St. Louis’ neglect-scarred north side, 3211 Blair Avenue barely stands out. With shards of rotting wood serving as the only reminder of a front porch, and windows shrouded in graying plywood, it’s one of more than 10,000 vacant buildings in the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Disaster recovery center to open in Hazelwood for flood survivors

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday in Hazelwood to assist those affected by flooding in the region. The center will stay open for five days at the Hazelwood Civic Center at 8969 Dunn Road. The hours on Monday will be 2-7 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Anyone affected by the flood in St. Louis County, St. Louis City or St. Charles County can visit the center.
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

New area code coming to St. Louis, 314 numbers running out

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 314 area code is the identifying number for many St. Louisans, but that could be changing. Phone numbers with the 314 area code are running out, making 557 the new area code for people who come to St. Louis. Boost Mobile manager Jason Markham...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

$19M grant will help reconstruct Lambert’s runways

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport will be getting some upgrades.  Congresswoman Cori Bush and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a $19 million grant to reconstruct runway infrastructure. The grant will fund the reconstruction of 3,600 feet of runway. This will help maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 dead in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

557 area code now activated in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – Officials have activated a new area code in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

