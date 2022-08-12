Pellissippi State Community College cooking up something new in Blount County

Pellissippi State Community College is moving and expanding its culinary arts program, with the opening this month of the Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center on the Friendsville campus.

“We have a state-of-the art facility that will have everything that a student needs to know when they get finished, whether that’s management classes, whether that’s cost control classes or whether that’s knife cut class. We cover the gamut when it comes to culinary,” said chef and Program Coordinator Joseph Blauvelt.

“We’re moving from about 1,400 square feet to 4,800 square feet,” he explained, from a converted cafeteria on the Hardin Valley campus to an entire wing in the new Blount County building.

The baking shop and addition of a baking concentration to the college’s culinary arts associate’s degree program is “the icing on top,” Blauvelt said.

“There was a high demand from a lot of our supporting partners for the program,” said chef and instructor Amanda McReynolds. “Blackberry Farm came in and partnered with the program, and they really wanted our students to be more versed in pastries, specifically chocolate work.”

The Blackberry Farm Foundation announced a $250,000 grant to the culinary arts program at the new workforce development center in 2020.

Pellissippi State students had used kitchen facilities at the University of Tennessee before the college converted a cafeteria for the culinary arts program at the Hardin Valley campus two years ago.

The workforce development center has a “garde manger” room, kept 15 degrees cooler for preparing items such as salads and sandwiches, and a 40-by-12-foot walk-in refrigerator-freezer, with access from both the kitchens and dock area.

“We will be making our own ice blocks for ice carving,” said Sayona Shoemaker-Groover, interim director of culinary support.

One Culinary 1 class is full for the coming semester, and there is a waitlist that could open a second class if enough registrations come in by Aug. 15 for classes starting Aug. 22. Even if that class isn’t available, students can begin working on other requirements for the degree, which takes about two years to complete.

Some students who already finished the requirements for their culinary arts degree are coming back for the new baking concentration. As Laura Cutshaw and Melissa Cox listened last week to McReynolds describe what they would learn in the new classes their excitement was evident.

Chocolate, cakes and bread

The baking concentration requires three courses in addition to a capstone course with a three course plated dessert final.

All culinary arts students take a baking fundamentals course. In Advanced Baking and Pastry Arts they will learn about chocolates, confections, frozen desserts and pastillage, an icing that dries firm and is used for decorations.

Artisanal and Specialty Breads will include bagels, English muffins, the Italian panettone, Pullman loaves, German stollen and “lots more work with sourdoughs and sour starters,” McReynolds said.

The European Cakes and Tortes will include charlotte russe, Black Forest cake and pithivier, which McReynolds described as made with puff pastry and traditionally filled with almond cream.

“I have always wanted to make a charlotte russe,” Cutshaw said, but she is waiting to try it in class first, knowing she’ll learn important tips.

“I still use the pie dough recipe that we learned in baking fundamentals; it’s perfect,” she said. “I have a lot of family members wanting birthday pies now,” and her specialty is a mix of cherries with a lattice top.

“Everybody talks about how great the crust is,” Cutshaw said.

Cox is looking forward to combining her interest in art through painting and drawing with her love of cooking, and she is particularly interested in the chocolate work.

“They’re going to have to learn how to temper chocolate the hard way by hand first, and then they get to learn the easy way and let the machine do it for them,” McReynolds said. One piece of new equipment will temper three gallons of chocolate at a time.

Cox already made a hit with the dessert in her culinary capstone, peach sorbet with raspberry mint julep coulis. “It was fabulous — I got to taste it,” Cutshaw said.

‘Not the Food Network’

Pellissippi State’s culinary arts program is designed to prepare someone to work their way up to become an executive chef or to open their own restaurant, bakery or catering business. The courses include food safety and sanitation, nutrition, purchasing and cost controls, and how to manage food service operations.

Cox said friends wonder why she is taking college courses when they think she already knows how to cook, but she hopes one day to have a catering business. “I don’t want a business where I’m just selling cupcakes. I want to do all the pastries and all the things that look fancy,” she said.

Cutshaw hopes to own a bakery and make wedding cakes.

In Culinary 1, “my first statement to them is, ‘This is not the Food Network.’ There is homework; there are exams,” Blauvelt said. “This is as far from Food Network as you can get. This is college.”

“We teach them industry level techniques and skills,” McReynolds said.

In addition to the course work, students must complete an internship with 135 hours over 15 weeks to earn their associate’s degree. “We have more employers calling us for students to work than we have students,” Blauvelt said.

The college is eager to work with industry leaders, and in addition to Blackberry Farm its advisory board includes chefs such as Alex Gass of Fire & Salt, Kendale Ball from Simpl and Jeffrey DeAlejandro of OliBea, he noted.

Pellissippi State’s culinary arts program has been ranked No. 2 in the state on websites including BestChoiceSchools.com and Top10CulinarySchools.com.

While many of the students are from Knox and Blount counties, others drive in from Sweetwater, Cleveland, Watrburg and Harriman. The students are a mix of those straight out of high school and those like Cox, whose son convinced her to sign up when he entered another program at Pellissippi State.

While Blauvelt and McReynolds said they spent tens of thousands of dollars earning their associate degrees, at the community college students can use the Tennessee Promise or Tennessee Reconnect scholarships and earn money for lab fees by working at events.

Beyond the classroom

As part of their course work Pellissippi culinary students next month will prepare a meal for 120 at a Tennessee Board of Regents meeting, including presidents of community colleges and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

They’ll also have a table at the 20th Annual A Taste of Blount on Sept. 8.

“My goal is to get students to start competing, hopefully as soon as next summer,” at events through the American Culinary Foundation, Blauvelt said. “They’ll learn more doing one competition, I think, than they would a year in class.”

“It teaches you different dynamics of the industry that you won’t get in class,” he said. “Team building is a big one.”

While the degree program is designed for working in the food industry, Pellissippi also is hoping to add one-night classes for the general public next year too.