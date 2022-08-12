ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

A reason to party; Hugh Barnett celebrates 106th birthday

By By Melanie Tucker
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

Hugh Barnett won’t officially be 106 until Sunday, but that didn’t stop his friends at Everett Senior Center from breaking out the cake and ice cream, cards and well-wishes.

The party got underway at noon on Thursday, with many of the attendees being Barnett’s fellow bridge players.

He has been coming to the senior center to play the card game for years and even drove himself until he turned 102. He resides at Asbury Place in Maryville.

He opened his cards and read each one before standing before the crowd and thanking them all. Despite issues with his hearing, Barnett talked with many of the partygoers. One attendee, Sue Clement, brought Barnett toys for his cat. She has known Barnett for a few years and was here for his 105th.

When talking about his longevity, this centenarian-plus-six gave a huge smile and proclaimed, “It’s getting up there isn’t it?” referring to his age.

Barnett was born on Aug. 14, 1916 in Holly Springs, Mississippi. He earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Mississippi, and in 1943, joined the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge.

He worked at Union Carbide & Carbon Corporation in Manhattan and Oak Ridge, where he worked at both the K-25 and Y-13 plants and oversaw 1,000 workers at one point.

His career took him to New York, Tennessee, Indiana and Canada. He also lived in Georgia and Arkansas.

This young engineer at the time was one of only 300 workers on site in Oak Ridge who knew the secret purpose of the plants. The fuel for the Hiroshima bomb dropped in 1945 was made in Oak Ridge.

President Harry Truman announced the surrender of Japan on Aug. 14, 1945, Barnett’s 29th birthday.

The Rotary Club of Maryville also honored Barnett for this milestone birthday. A billboard with his picture on it has been posted in Maryville a few times to make the day even more memorable.

Back in 2019 when Barnett turned 103, then Mayor Tom Taylor and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell issued proclamations that Aug. 14 of that year was “Hugh Barnett Day.”

When Barnett was 100, he became the oldest person to travel to Washington, D.C. on Honor Air flights.

Over the years, Barnett has kept active. Those in attendance at the birthday celebration said he’s still a better bridge player than most. His parents taught him to play, some 90 years ago.

He said it’s the many friends that make life so special.

The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

