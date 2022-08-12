ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

Detroit News

Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend

Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Judge Says Michigan Gov. Whitmer Won’t Have To Testify In Abortion Lawsuit

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge turned down a request to have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testify next week at a hearing about Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. A judge said Whitmer is suing a group of county prosecutors in her role as governor, not a private citizen. An appeal is being pursued by lawyers representing prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham will hear arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of the law, which makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. A restraining order has been in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

“The Base” Member Sentenced in Tuscola County

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has announced that 19-year-old Tristan Webb of Tuscola County has been sentenced on several charges related to his actions as a member of “The Base,” a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government. On Wednesday, Judge Amy Gierhardt...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Lawyer files claim of juror misconduct in Michigan Governor kidnap trial

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A claim of juror misconduct in the second trial for two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has surfaced. The attorney for alleged ringleader Barry Croft filed a court briefing Thursday. Joshua Blanchard says a juror told co-workers he hoped to be selected and had planned to ensure a particular verdict.
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

Boil water advisory still in effect for 133,000 Michigan residents

About 133,000 Michigan residents remain under a boil water advisory after water flow was restored in the state following a massive water main break over the weekend. On Saturday, almost 935,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water after a break on a 120-inch water main that distributes finished drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

City of Flint removed from boil water advisory after breach in Port Huron

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is switching to its backup water source after a major breach to the water supply for Metro Detroit. The breach affected at 120-inch diameter feed to the Great Lakes Water Authority near its intake facility in Port Huron on Saturday morning. Flint draws 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Let MI Kids Learn submits signatures to put controversial proposal before lawmakers

Organizers behind a controversial education proposal to establish a tax credit in Michigan to fund scholarships to cover educational expenses — including private school tuition — said they turned in more than 500,000 signatures Wednesday to put the measure before state lawmakers.  The Let MI Kids Learn proposal, backed by the DeVos family, blew past the filing deadline in June to bring the initiative before state legislators this year.  Thus the state Bureau of Elections is not legally required to vet the signatures submitted...
MICHIGAN STATE

