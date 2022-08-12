Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend
Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
Whitmer declares state of emergency for 4 counties, after water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Sunday for four counties, following Saturday’s water main break that resulted in the Great Lakes Water Authority issuing a boil water advisory for several communities. By declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair...
Judge Says Michigan Gov. Whitmer Won’t Have To Testify In Abortion Lawsuit
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge turned down a request to have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testify next week at a hearing about Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. A judge said Whitmer is suing a group of county prosecutors in her role as governor, not a private citizen. An appeal is being pursued by lawyers representing prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham will hear arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of the law, which makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. A restraining order has been in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer declares emergency for 4 Metro Detroit counties as water main break affects thousands
LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday’s water main break. This state of emergency follows the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center that was activated Saturday at 4 p.m. Officials say that crews...
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
kisswtlz.com
“The Base” Member Sentenced in Tuscola County
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has announced that 19-year-old Tristan Webb of Tuscola County has been sentenced on several charges related to his actions as a member of “The Base,” a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government. On Wednesday, Judge Amy Gierhardt...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that prepared members to violently overthrow the government, has been sentenced to probation. Tristan Webb was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge, who deferred jail time and sentenced Webb to probation with...
wincountry.com
Lawyer files claim of juror misconduct in Michigan Governor kidnap trial
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A claim of juror misconduct in the second trial for two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has surfaced. The attorney for alleged ringleader Barry Croft filed a court briefing Thursday. Joshua Blanchard says a juror told co-workers he hoped to be selected and had planned to ensure a particular verdict.
kisswtlz.com
Boil water advisory still in effect for 133,000 Michigan residents
About 133,000 Michigan residents remain under a boil water advisory after water flow was restored in the state following a massive water main break over the weekend. On Saturday, almost 935,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water after a break on a 120-inch water main that distributes finished drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
WNEM
Former mayor reacts to mistrial declared by judge in Flint Water Bellwether trial
Kettering professor talks benefits of CHIPS Act for U.S. manufacturing, education. The future of U.S. manufacturing and the field of computer science and engineering received a boost from the newly adopted, bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Judge...
Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households
MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
WILX-TV
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
CARO, Mich. (WILX) - A member of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the United States – was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge for multiple charges on Friday. Wednesday, Tristan Webb was convicted for gang felonies, felony firearms and conspiracy...
Tired of left-right gridlock? Forward Party vying for Michigan’s 2024 ballot.
Heather Herrygers believes America’s two-party system cannot represent everyone. The political spectrum “has nothing to do with a straight line,” she says, as the same person can have strong views befitting both a Democrat and a Republican. That’s why she co-leads the Forward Party in Michigan. Announced...
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
abc12.com
City of Flint removed from boil water advisory after breach in Port Huron
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is switching to its backup water source after a major breach to the water supply for Metro Detroit. The breach affected at 120-inch diameter feed to the Great Lakes Water Authority near its intake facility in Port Huron on Saturday morning. Flint draws 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system.
Let MI Kids Learn submits signatures to put controversial proposal before lawmakers
Organizers behind a controversial education proposal to establish a tax credit in Michigan to fund scholarships to cover educational expenses — including private school tuition — said they turned in more than 500,000 signatures Wednesday to put the measure before state lawmakers. The Let MI Kids Learn proposal, backed by the DeVos family, blew past the filing deadline in June to bring the initiative before state legislators this year. Thus the state Bureau of Elections is not legally required to vet the signatures submitted...
Michigan is Flying High After Record Setting Sales in July
Michigan's legalization of Marijuana has brought a lot of change since it's start in 2018. Not only has it brought in millions of dollars of revenue for the state, it's also created jobs and helped lower crime in various areas. And that movement is growing more every day. It feels...
