ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Alcoa water treatment plant operators win regional competition

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

Alcoa Water Treatment Plant operators Russell Whitehead, Morgan Stepp and Micah Dukes won this year's regional American Water Works Association competition.

A release from the city states that competition consists of water operator teams or lab personnel who compete against other teams in a fast-paced question and answer tournament.

Other teams can include local, regional or national competition. And the release adds that a moderator will ask both technical and mathematical questions.

Alcoa has provided a team for the competition since 1998 and been champions of the Kentucky/Tennessee section for a combined total of 14 years, the release states.

Alcoa's team will represent the region in the national competition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
Alcoa, TN
Business
Alcoa, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Alcoa, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment Plant#National Competition
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
471
Followers
378
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy