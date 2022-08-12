Alcoa water treatment plant operators win regional competition
Alcoa Water Treatment Plant operators Russell Whitehead, Morgan Stepp and Micah Dukes won this year's regional American Water Works Association competition.
A release from the city states that competition consists of water operator teams or lab personnel who compete against other teams in a fast-paced question and answer tournament.
Other teams can include local, regional or national competition. And the release adds that a moderator will ask both technical and mathematical questions.
Alcoa has provided a team for the competition since 1998 and been champions of the Kentucky/Tennessee section for a combined total of 14 years, the release states.
Alcoa's team will represent the region in the national competition.
