Alcoa water treatment plant operators win regional competition

Alcoa Water Treatment Plant operators Russell Whitehead, Morgan Stepp and Micah Dukes won this year's regional American Water Works Association competition.

A release from the city states that competition consists of water operator teams or lab personnel who compete against other teams in a fast-paced question and answer tournament.

Other teams can include local, regional or national competition. And the release adds that a moderator will ask both technical and mathematical questions.

Alcoa has provided a team for the competition since 1998 and been champions of the Kentucky/Tennessee section for a combined total of 14 years, the release states.

Alcoa's team will represent the region in the national competition.