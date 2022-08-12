ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa Fire Captain receives special designation

By By Mathaus Schwarzen
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

Alcoa Fire Captain Richie Storie was recognized at an Alcoa Commission meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9 for being one of 660 firefighters worldwide to receive the designation of Fire Officer. The designation, which was officially conferred on Storie on Aug. 2, is an acknowledgement of his excellence and dedication to his trade.

Alcoa Fire Chief Roger Robinson said the designation represents a special honor from the Commission on Professional Credentialing.

“It shows me his dedication not only to Alcoa Fire and to fire service, but also to the City of Alcoa,” he said.

The designation of Fire Officer is a rare honor, but that’s because of the stringent requirements put forth by the organization. The CPC is a part of the Center for Public Safety Excellence — an organization which runs the Commission on Fire Accreditation International. The Commission offers fire departments an opportunity to prove to their citizens that they hold themselves to the highest standards by submitting regular documentation and passing on-site visits.

Storie, likewise, had a long road to get his designation. Part of the process involved writing up a document which demonstrated his excellence in experience and education, professional development, and his contributions to his profession. Storie was also required to show proof of his community involvement and his technical competency as well as providing a plan for how he plans to proceed.

“You have to sort of see into the future of your career,” he said.

For Storie, that involves concentrating on the non-emergency aspects of his job. He regularly serves as a part-time instructor for the Tenn. Fire and Codes Enforcement Academy in Bell Buckle, where he helps train fire professionals in the skills they need to succeed in the heat of the moment. He wants his achievements to serve as an inspiration for the next generation of firefighters across the state.

His passion, though, is to be an example to the firefighters he works alongside in Alcoa. Storie knows what it’s like to be new to the job, having been with AFD since first working as a volunteer firefighter in 2007.

“I want to show the younger guys that no matter where you’re at in your career, you still have room for improvement,” Storie said. “It keeps me active.”

Storie will need to submit another document to the CPC in three years to maintain his designation, showing that he has kept up with his planned progress.

