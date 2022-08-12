BSCO seeks missing man

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, Aug. 11 that it is seeking a Clinton man after his vehicle was found on private property on Little River in near Alcoa Highway.

Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday evening and was reported missing at 10 p.m. that night.

Sheriff’s Deputies and the Blount Operations Response team have begun a search for him by land and water.

Haynes is 5 feet, 8 inches in height and 145 pounds.

BCSO encourages anyone who may have seen Haynes since Wednesday afternoon to call the Blount County Communications non-emergency number at 865-983-3620.

This investigation is ongoing.