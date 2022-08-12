ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

BSCO seeks missing man

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAw1P_0hEGO1Gw00

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, Aug. 11 that it is seeking a Clinton man after his vehicle was found on private property on Little River in near Alcoa Highway.

Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday evening and was reported missing at 10 p.m. that night.

Sheriff’s Deputies and the Blount Operations Response team have begun a search for him by land and water.

Haynes is 5 feet, 8 inches in height and 145 pounds.

BCSO encourages anyone who may have seen Haynes since Wednesday afternoon to call the Blount County Communications non-emergency number at 865-983-3620.

This investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County deputy Lydia Sharp has returned home to Sweetwater after her most recent visit to Vanderbilt Medical Center. “We’re just staying strong,” Sharp’s daughter Brianna Wilson said. Wilson said her mom isn’t just a member of law enforcement but also one of...
SWEETWATER, TN
WBIR

Tazewell Pike closed to traffic as authorities respond to crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are responding to a motorcycle crash that happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Mountain Shadow Drive on Tazewell Pike, according to Knox County dispatch. Dispatch agents confirmed they received a "10-46" call, which indicates a crash with injury. The eastbound lane on Tazewell Pike is...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blount County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, TN
City
Alcoa, TN
Clinton, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Blount County, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville

The 2022 College Football season is fast approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most intriguing teams entering the season. Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request. Updated: 15 hours ago. The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. KPD joins...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

One dead after shooting at Bebo’s Café in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting happened at a café in Knoxville on Gleason Drive early morning Sunday. Knoxville Police Department responded to a call about a shooting in the parking lot of Bebo’s Café at 8111 Gleason Drive. The officers arrived at the scene and found two people injured by the shooting.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside vehicle

The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsco#Sheriff S Deputies
wvlt.tv

Fundraiser set up for Blount Co. deputy awaiting heart transplant

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fundraiser for a Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy awaiting a heart transplant has been set up aimed at relieving medical and family expenses. Deputy Lydia Sharp, a mother of two, was first diagnosed with congestive heart failure in May of 2022, according to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

English Mountain residents fightfor clean water in Sevier County

Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 50 years in Claiborne Co. murder case. An autopsy revealed that the Claiborne County man was shot before he died, officials said. State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee. Updated: 2 hours ago. Experts say money and additional grant funding can...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Police pursuit prompts soft lockdown at Etowah City School

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WVLT) - A police pursuit prompted the soft lockdown of Etowah City School Friday afternoon, according to a social media post. A spokesperson said the school was in a soft lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” and that all children were inside and off the playgrounds due to a police pursuit in the area.
ETOWAH, TN
WBIR

KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Incident at Anderson County Jail Sends 4 to the Hospital

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Tyler Mayes, an incident at the Anderson County Jail this morning sent two jailers, a patrol deputy, and an inmate all to Methodist Medical Center for further evaluation. The deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl. No word on whether the three deputies and inmate suffered any ill effects from the possible exposure. The patrol vehicle was cleaned out to make sure there was no residual fentanyl left over. All four were transported to MMC. Everyone has been treated and released from the hospital.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Smoky Mountain News

Missing person found dead in park

The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
CHEROKEE, NC
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
471
Followers
378
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy