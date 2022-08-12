ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee National Guard to hold changing of the command ceremony at Knoxville high school

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

The current commander of the Tennessee National Guard's 278th Armored Calvary Regiment will turn his command over in a ceremony scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 14, at West High School in Knoxville. The regiment, an armored brigade combat team, is made up of 4,000 soldiers.

Per a press release from the Tennessee Military Department, Col. Steven Turner will cede command of the regiment to Lt. Col. Timothy Shubert. Shubert, previously the commander for the 278th’s 4th Squadron in Mount Carmel, enlisted in 1991 and earned his commission in 1994.

Shubert will retain his present position as chief of staff of the Tennessee National Guard while serving as commander of the 278th, according to the release.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Carmel, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Knoxville, TN
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Turner
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
471
Followers
378
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy