Tennessee National Guard to hold changing of the command ceremony at Knoxville high school

The current commander of the Tennessee National Guard's 278th Armored Calvary Regiment will turn his command over in a ceremony scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 14, at West High School in Knoxville. The regiment, an armored brigade combat team, is made up of 4,000 soldiers.

Per a press release from the Tennessee Military Department, Col. Steven Turner will cede command of the regiment to Lt. Col. Timothy Shubert. Shubert, previously the commander for the 278th’s 4th Squadron in Mount Carmel, enlisted in 1991 and earned his commission in 1994.

Shubert will retain his present position as chief of staff of the Tennessee National Guard while serving as commander of the 278th, according to the release.