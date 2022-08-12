ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Alcoa finance department receives highest recognition

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

The Government Finance Officers Association awarded the city of Alcoa's finance department with their highest recognition for excellency, a release from the city states.

The department received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

High standards to receive the recognition include demonstrating financial transparency and motivating users to read the financial report. The release states that the department was judged by an impartial panel based on the high standards.

"This Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition a financial department can receive, and attaining this prestigious award is a significant accomplishment for our government and finance team," the release states.

