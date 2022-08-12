ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtmj.com

Ohio gunman appeared to threaten FBI after Trump search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office appeared to have posted calls on social media for FBI agents to be killed and for people to take up arms and “be ready for combat” in the wake of the search at Donald Trump’s home, a law enforcement official said.
