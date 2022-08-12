Moon receives small business award in Maryville

Jerome Moon, the Maryville state representative for District 8, received an award from the National Federation of Independent Business at Boruff’s Auto Body Inc. in Maryville Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Moon commented on the award in a media release, noting that “when I first ran for state representative, I promised I would do everything I could to remove excessive burdens on our small businesses and keep taxes low. I pledge to continue to work hard and fight for our small businesses in every way that I can, so they can have the opportunity to grow and hire more workers in our district.”

NFIB State Director Jim Brown told The Daily Times that the organization — which describes itself as an advocate for small businesses — extended the award to Moon in recognition of his “perfect voting record” on issues of concern to its members.

Moon sponsored 17 bills during the 112th General Assembly, which ran from 2021 to 2022. His recent legislative record demonstrates support for conducting annual, rather than biennial, audits of municipal governments; lawsuit immunity under certain conditions for nonprofit officials; and allowing for electronic, informal conferences on proposed tax assessments.

“He’s a principled conservative, but not inflexible,” Brown said of Moon. Moon was an active supporter of all bills significant to NFIB members in the most recent legislative session, Brown commented.

There are 99 members of the lower chamber of the state legislature, in which Moon serves. Sixteen of those representatives ended the session with what NFIB terms perfect voting records — records that align with the values of the organization. Per materials published to NFIB’s website, those values include reducing government regulations that pertain to small businesses, such as changes to rules regarding tipped labor, the definition of the waters of the United States and certain financial reporting requirements.