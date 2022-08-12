ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Body of cold case victim identified as Knox County woman

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday, Aug. 11 that it had identified the victim of suspected murder committed over 25 years ago. Brenda Clark was a 38-year old Knox County resident who was last seen by family in 1996.

The Granger County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of human remains found Sept. 1996, according to a TBI press release. The body, which had been discovered by hunters in the woods near Dale Road in the Powder Springs section of Grainger County, was in a mostly skeletal state and was unable to be identified. TBI investigators were called in to assist in the investigation and ruled the case a homicide based on evidence found at the scene.

The individual was determined to be a 30-40 year old female and listed as a Jane Doe until 2018, when a sample of the woman’s remains was sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth. A possible match was found a year later with a woman residing in Knoxville. TBI agents contacted the woman and found that she had a twin sister who went missing in 1996. The match was confirmed after additional testing on family members.

TBI is still seeking information from the public regarding what happened to Clark and who might be responsible for her death. Individuals who may know who Clark was with before her death are encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This investigation is ongoing.

