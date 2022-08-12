ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

80th anniversary of U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 80th anniversary of the U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning takes place Saturday in Sioux Falls. Retired Navy Captain, Diane Diekman, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the anniversary. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lake residents disappointed with state effort to stop aquatic invasive species

PICKEREL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Lakes and Streams Association held a forum at Pickerel Lake Friday to discuss the pressing issue of aquatic invasive species in eastern South Dakota lakes. The association includes members from almost a dozen lakes in eastern South Dakota. At least...
SCIENCE
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Empire Fair: BZ Concessions

The owners of Texas Tea made their first visit to South Dakota from San Antonio. Gyros at the Sioux Empire Fair. Kerry Kepplinger talks about the family atmosphere for food vendors and why they enjoy working together.
ECONOMY
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Empire Fair: Fried oreos

The owners of Texas Tea made their first visit to South Dakota from San Antonio. Gyros at the Sioux Empire Fair. Kerry Kepplinger talks about the family atmosphere for food vendors and why they enjoy working together.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Empire Fair: Gyros

The owners of Texas Tea made their first visit to South Dakota from San Antonio. Kerry Kepplinger talks about the family atmosphere for food vendors and why they enjoy working together.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Empire Fair Friday interview with Scott Wick

The owners of Texas Tea made their first visit to South Dakota from San Antonio. Gyros at the Sioux Empire Fair. Kerry Kepplinger talks about the family atmosphere for food vendors and why they enjoy working together.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

Sunny and hot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers in northern parts of South Dakota this morning. We should clear out by this afternoon and see a good amount of sunshine for everyone! High temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the north to the upper 90s and triple digits in the southwest. The wind will start to switch around to the north and northwest as a cold front moves through the region today.
ENVIRONMENT
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy conditions to begin the week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the weekend overall was dry and on the “cooler” side of things, the next system is set to move in and bring some beneficial rainfall to the area to kick off the week. While scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy