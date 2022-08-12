Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
80th anniversary of U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 80th anniversary of the U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning takes place Saturday in Sioux Falls. Retired Navy Captain, Diane Diekman, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the anniversary. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lake residents disappointed with state effort to stop aquatic invasive species
PICKEREL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Lakes and Streams Association held a forum at Pickerel Lake Friday to discuss the pressing issue of aquatic invasive species in eastern South Dakota lakes. The association includes members from almost a dozen lakes in eastern South Dakota. At least...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Empire Fair: BZ Concessions
The owners of Texas Tea made their first visit to South Dakota from San Antonio. Gyros at the Sioux Empire Fair. Kerry Kepplinger talks about the family atmosphere for food vendors and why they enjoy working together.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Empire Fair: Fried oreos
The owners of Texas Tea made their first visit to South Dakota from San Antonio. Gyros at the Sioux Empire Fair. Kerry Kepplinger talks about the family atmosphere for food vendors and why they enjoy working together.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Empire Fair: Gyros
The owners of Texas Tea made their first visit to South Dakota from San Antonio. Kerry Kepplinger talks about the family atmosphere for food vendors and why they enjoy working together.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Empire Fair Friday interview with Scott Wick
The owners of Texas Tea made their first visit to South Dakota from San Antonio. Gyros at the Sioux Empire Fair. Kerry Kepplinger talks about the family atmosphere for food vendors and why they enjoy working together.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sunny and hot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers in northern parts of South Dakota this morning. We should clear out by this afternoon and see a good amount of sunshine for everyone! High temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the north to the upper 90s and triple digits in the southwest. The wind will start to switch around to the north and northwest as a cold front moves through the region today.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy conditions to begin the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the weekend overall was dry and on the “cooler” side of things, the next system is set to move in and bring some beneficial rainfall to the area to kick off the week. While scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are...
Comments / 0