Man is charged £249 delivery fee for ordering Greggs sausage, bean and cheese melt and snacks worth just £11.80 on JustEat

By Eleanor Dye For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A Boy George impersonator and former X Factor contestant was stunned when his Greggs delivery on JustEat came with a shocking delivery fee of £249.

Liam Halewood, 36, who lives in Blackpool, ordered a sausage, bean and cheese melt for £2.10, cheese and onion crisps for £0.95, a four-pack of cookies for £3.15 and a hot sandwich meal deal for £5.60.

He was shocked when, in addition to the £11.80 worth of food and 59p service charge, he was billed £249 for delivery.

This brought his total cost to £262.30 - which came straight out of his bank account.

The TV star, who has also appeared on Bodyfixers, The Extreme Diet Hotel, Four in a Bed and Judge Rinder, posted the receipt to his 6,000 Instagram followers to warn others to check their bank accounts when ordering from the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1yNW_0hEGLyiZ00
Liam Halewood (pictured) was stunned when his £11.80 Greggs order on JustEat had a £249 delivery fee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLwbR_0hEGLyiZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jme9J_0hEGLyiZ00
The former X Factor contestant ordered a sausage, bean and cheese melt for £2.10, cheese and onion crisps for £0.95, a four pack of cookies for £3.15 and a hot sandwich meal deal for £5.60 - for which he was charged £249 for delivery

Liam, who appeared on the X Factor in 2015, has previously made the news for spending £20,000 on plastic surgery to avoid looking like Alan Carr.

He had botox, fillers in his face and lips and non-surgical jaw alignment so that he could 'be known for being me' but later said he regretted not putting it into a pension.

Posting on Instagram Liam said: 'I'm not bothered at all you all knowing I ordered Greggs because I did but charging me £249 delivery charge and it's actually gone out my bank... get it back now just eat!

'No wonder they can pay Katy Perry 10 million for advert xx'

He told the Liverpool ECHO that other people were suffering the same problem: 'One said it was costing them £900 and another said it was going to cost them £399 for the delivery charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xiPFx_0hEGLyiZ00
Liam (pictured as Boy George) said he wouldn't be put off from ordering from JustEat again but urged people to double check their receipts

'I think JustEat has had a glitch in its system, which to be honest for a big company it shouldn't happen really.

'If someone didn't check their statement and that money got taken out they say you only have like 24 hours to rectify any order that you have made.'

Liam said he hadn't been put off from ordering from the delivery giant again but said he would be more cautious and encouraged people to double-check their receipts.

JustEat rectified the problem and gave him the Greggs order for free with £5 off his next order.

A JustEat spokesperson said: 'We're aware of an issue on our platform today that briefly affected the price of delivery orders for a very small percentage of our customers.

'This issue is now completely resolved and we are in the process of offering a full refund for all customers affected.'

#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Cheese#Bean#Impersonator#Food Drink#Bodyfixers#The Extreme Diet Hotel#The X Factor
