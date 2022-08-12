ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Group of Volunteers Work to Clean Up Presque Isle

After a beautiful and busy summer, Presque Isle has seen a lot of visitors so far, but that could mean more trash and debris getting left behind. A group of volunteers took it upon themselves to spend Sunday morning cleaning up the beaches. Lisa Graff, one of the volunteers said,...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Community Mural Unveiled

Another community mural was unveiled on Saturday in Erie's Little Italy neighborhood. A large floral mural was shown off to the community outside of Odessa's Place on West 18th Street. Dr. Natalia Pilato, an artist and educator spearheaded the project. The mural took several weeks to be created inside of...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Longtime Employees Brighten the Morning Shift at Perkins

As is the case with most restaurants, Perkins on Peach Street has been looking to hire people as food servers. But, the restaurant doesn't have to worry about the morning shift. Those slots have been taken for quite some time. Shawne Scott has been serving tables at the Peach Street...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

St. Paul's Italian Fest Continues this Weekend

Saturday was day two of the Italian Festival at St. Paul's Church on Walnut Street in the City of Erie. The weekend long festival features all the Italian food you can think of; from pasta, to meatball subs, even canolis. Erie residents spent Saturday afternoon and evening enjoying good food...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Erie, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
erienewsnow.com

Law Enforcement Step Up Security At Chautauqua Institution Following Attack

CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement are helping to step up security at the Chautauqua Institution following an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. New York State Police’s Superintendent announced the news during a visit by Governor Kathy Hochul, who traveled to Chautauqua on Sunday afternoon, meeting with those on hand during the attack.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Author Attacked During On Stage Lecture At Chautauqua Institution

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WNY News Now) — A world renowned author whose book lead to death threats from Iran in the 1980s was attacked with a knife as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday morning. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Suspect in Salman Rushdie Stabbing Arrives to Jail

We continue to follow breaking news out of Chautauqua County where author, Salman Rushdie was attacked as he was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. Overnight, our news partners at WNY News Now was at the jail when the suspect, 24 year old Hadi Matar from New Jersey was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Logistics#Food Drink#Red Letter#Ukrainians
erienewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Stabbing World-renowned Author At Chautauqua Jailed

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of stabbing a world-renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night after being questioned by law enforcement. Meanwhile, victim Salman Rushdie, remains hospitalized following the attack. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey was...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Local Professor Weighs in on Salman Rushdie Stabbing

Besides "The Satanic Verses", Salman Rushdie was well known for his other works in his writing career. Erie News Now spoke to a professor to see how this act of violence can be used as a teaching moment for future scholars. Dr. Christy Reiger, a Professor of English at Mercyhurst...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Seek Suspect Who Broke Into Popular Jamestown Restaurant

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly broke into a popular local restaurant. Detectives with the Jamestown Police Department released a security camera photo of a suspect accused of breaking-into La Cucina Della Nonna on West Third Street in Jamestown overnight on July 27.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl, Cocaine During Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 49-year-old Jamestown man is facing several drug charges after police raided his southside apartment on Thursday. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 57 Colfax Avenue, where Jason Parker was taken into custody. During a search of the...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy