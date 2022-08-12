Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Group of Volunteers Work to Clean Up Presque Isle
After a beautiful and busy summer, Presque Isle has seen a lot of visitors so far, but that could mean more trash and debris getting left behind. A group of volunteers took it upon themselves to spend Sunday morning cleaning up the beaches. Lisa Graff, one of the volunteers said,...
erienewsnow.com
New Community Mural Unveiled
Another community mural was unveiled on Saturday in Erie's Little Italy neighborhood. A large floral mural was shown off to the community outside of Odessa's Place on West 18th Street. Dr. Natalia Pilato, an artist and educator spearheaded the project. The mural took several weeks to be created inside of...
erienewsnow.com
Longtime Employees Brighten the Morning Shift at Perkins
As is the case with most restaurants, Perkins on Peach Street has been looking to hire people as food servers. But, the restaurant doesn't have to worry about the morning shift. Those slots have been taken for quite some time. Shawne Scott has been serving tables at the Peach Street...
erienewsnow.com
St. Paul's Italian Fest Continues this Weekend
Saturday was day two of the Italian Festival at St. Paul's Church on Walnut Street in the City of Erie. The weekend long festival features all the Italian food you can think of; from pasta, to meatball subs, even canolis. Erie residents spent Saturday afternoon and evening enjoying good food...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Law Enforcement Step Up Security At Chautauqua Institution Following Attack
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement are helping to step up security at the Chautauqua Institution following an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. New York State Police’s Superintendent announced the news during a visit by Governor Kathy Hochul, who traveled to Chautauqua on Sunday afternoon, meeting with those on hand during the attack.
erienewsnow.com
Author Attacked During On Stage Lecture At Chautauqua Institution
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WNY News Now) — A world renowned author whose book lead to death threats from Iran in the 1980s was attacked with a knife as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday morning. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm...
erienewsnow.com
State and Local Police Engage in "Operation Nighthawk" Targeting Drivers Under the Influence
At the Blasco Library in downtown Erie earlier tonight, both State and local police met to begin the second night of "Operation Nighthawk," which targets drivers under the influence. This is the 20th anniversary of the initiative, and to celebrate, police across the state are engaged in the program both...
erienewsnow.com
Suspect in Salman Rushdie Stabbing Arrives to Jail
We continue to follow breaking news out of Chautauqua County where author, Salman Rushdie was attacked as he was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. Overnight, our news partners at WNY News Now was at the jail when the suspect, 24 year old Hadi Matar from New Jersey was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing World-renowned Author At Chautauqua Jailed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of stabbing a world-renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night after being questioned by law enforcement. Meanwhile, victim Salman Rushdie, remains hospitalized following the attack. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey was...
erienewsnow.com
Author Salman Rushdie Undergoing Surgery At UPMC Hamot After Stabbing At Chautauqua Institution
Erie, PA (Erie News Now) – Salman Rushdie, an author whose work has generated death threats in the past, was attacked and stabbed on stage before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York on Friday. Rushdie suffered a stab wound to the neck and was...
erienewsnow.com
Local Professor Weighs in on Salman Rushdie Stabbing
Besides "The Satanic Verses", Salman Rushdie was well known for his other works in his writing career. Erie News Now spoke to a professor to see how this act of violence can be used as a teaching moment for future scholars. Dr. Christy Reiger, a Professor of English at Mercyhurst...
erienewsnow.com
Police Seek Suspect Who Broke Into Popular Jamestown Restaurant
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly broke into a popular local restaurant. Detectives with the Jamestown Police Department released a security camera photo of a suspect accused of breaking-into La Cucina Della Nonna on West Third Street in Jamestown overnight on July 27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Author Salman Rushdie on Ventilator, May Lose an Eye; State Police Charge Suspect in Stabbing Attack
Salman Rushdie, an author whose work has generated death threats in the past, suffered serious injuries and is on a ventilator after he was attacked and stabbed on stage before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday. New York State Police identified the suspect in the attack as...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl, Cocaine During Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 49-year-old Jamestown man is facing several drug charges after police raided his southside apartment on Thursday. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 57 Colfax Avenue, where Jason Parker was taken into custody. During a search of the...
Comments / 0