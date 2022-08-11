ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman claims they were assaulted inside Vashon Island grocery store

A Vashon Island woman claims a man grabbed their face and threw them to the ground inside a grocery store. The King County Sherriff’s Office is investigating and is looking over surveillance footage from inside the Thriftway where the violent encounter happened on Aug. 11. Desiree McIntyre says around...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies seeking suspects after dwarf goat stolen from fair

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying three people believed to have stolen a dwarf goat from the Grays Harbor County Fair. Deputies said at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday that Penny, a 3-month-old Nigerian dwarf goat, was stolen from the fair. The...
KING 5

Suspects accused of stealing $54,000 worth of merchandise appear in court

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Four people accused of stealing from a high-end retail store in Bellevue faced a King County judge on Monday for charges ranging from organized retail theft to trafficking stolen property. Surveillance video captured in June of this year shows the moment three people helped themselves to...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
TACOMA, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle

Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 10, 2022

21200 block 84th Avenue West: Response to a traffic hazard led to a DUI arrest. 21900 block Highway 99: A wallet was dropped in a parking lot and possibly stolen right after. 8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Subject reported being sexually assaulted by their ex. 10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Massive amount of stolen property’ found after shots fired in Yelm

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several stolen vehicles were found along with illegal or stolen guns and other stolen property in Yelm on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a “suspicious circumstance” in the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm around 11:50 a.m.
MyNorthwest

Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park

Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.

