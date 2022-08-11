Read full article on original website
Woman claims they were assaulted inside Vashon Island grocery store
A Vashon Island woman claims a man grabbed their face and threw them to the ground inside a grocery store. The King County Sherriff’s Office is investigating and is looking over surveillance footage from inside the Thriftway where the violent encounter happened on Aug. 11. Desiree McIntyre says around...
Deputies seeking suspects after dwarf goat stolen from fair
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying three people believed to have stolen a dwarf goat from the Grays Harbor County Fair. Deputies said at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday that Penny, a 3-month-old Nigerian dwarf goat, was stolen from the fair. The...
Shooting in Renton Leaves 1 Wounded, Multiple Shell Casings Located at Scene
Renton, WA: Renton Police Department officers responded to a call around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, for a single gunshot victim at the Fortune Poker Restaurant. Upon… Read more "Shooting in Renton Leaves 1 Wounded, Multiple Shell Casings Located at Scene"
Car catches fire after multiple collisions in Pierce County
Two cars collided, with one resting on its side, and caught fire in Pierce County on Sunday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3:25 p.m. on Aug. 14, deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Spanaway Loop Road South and 138th Street South between Parkland and Spanaway.
Friends identify victim of Cal Anderson Park shooting as 32-year-old father
Friends and family are mourning the death of an avid local basketball player, shot dead just feet from the courts where he played nearly every day. The shooting happened at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses say the shooter took off, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Some bystanders tried...
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision involving Metro bus in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — One person was killed and another was injured in a serious two-car collision involving a King County Metro bus on Monday morning, according to the Bellevue Police Department. The crash occurred near the intersection of 156th Avenue Northeast and Northup Way at about 8 a.m. Police...
Suspects accused of stealing $54,000 worth of merchandise appear in court
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Four people accused of stealing from a high-end retail store in Bellevue faced a King County judge on Monday for charges ranging from organized retail theft to trafficking stolen property. Surveillance video captured in June of this year shows the moment three people helped themselves to...
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
Chronicle
Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503
Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
Family of Federal Way man killed in road rage shooting speaks out; claim police never reached out
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The family of the man who was killed during a road rage incident on Monday spoke to KIRO 7, saying the person who was killed was 25-year-old Travis Santos. They say he was a person of faith with a big heart. “This is somebody special....
Washington man faces weapons, drug charges after being stopped for speeding in Elko County
A Washington man is facing weapons and drug charges after troopers stopped him for speeding in Elko County and found him with unmarked firearms and about 7 pounds of marijuana, Nevada State Police said Sunday.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 10, 2022
21200 block 84th Avenue West: Response to a traffic hazard led to a DUI arrest. 21900 block Highway 99: A wallet was dropped in a parking lot and possibly stolen right after. 8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Subject reported being sexually assaulted by their ex. 10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A...
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia woman allegedly found asleep in stranger’s home
A transient Olympia woman was charged with two felonies after she allegedly pried her way into a stranger’s home, slept on his couch, and stole his belongings. Erica Ricarla Doyle, 37, was charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on August 9. Olympia...
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
‘Massive amount of stolen property’ found after shots fired in Yelm
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several stolen vehicles were found along with illegal or stolen guns and other stolen property in Yelm on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a “suspicious circumstance” in the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm around 11:50 a.m.
Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park
Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
