Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party
ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
Lynchburg organizations offer free haircuts, back-to-school fun for students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Sunday, Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe joined forces with the 434 Saintz football team to put on a back-to-school bash that offered free haircuts and braiding — not to mention plenty of fun activities — for kids in the Lynchburg community. The co-founder of Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe, Ted […]
Kids Square celebrates 5 years in downtown Roanoke
Kids Square children's museum is located at 1 Market Street SE in downtown Roanoke on the first floor of Center in the Square. it is part of the Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum. whose purpose is to further Center in the Square’s mission "to enhance education, economic development and quality of life."
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating back to 1883.
The Salem Fair and Northwest Ace Hardware donated to more than $7,000 to 127 Place
According to the Facebook page, 127 Place was created by Ray and Kelli Moore who say they felt God's calling to support local churches and facilitate new orphan care ministries. across the state and region. They assist individual families and churches in making a dynamic difference in the lives of orphans through foster care, adoption, and global orphan care".
WSLS
Tudor House annual fundraiser makes a splash and a hole in one
ROANOKE, Va. – Tudor House hosts a summer fun fundraiser Saturday to tackle mental illness. Every year, the non-profit throws the annual Big Kahuna fundraiser with a swim meet. But this year, a new tournament was introduced. Splashing around on alligator pool floats or diving to reach the finish...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. clothing swap helps relieve back-to-school financial stress
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Back-to-school season is in full swing, which can cause financial concerns for many families. However, a Campbell County church tried to ease some of that stress on Saturday with its fifth annual clothing swap event. Sarena Wellman, a volunteer with Leesville Road Baptist Church...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Author Beth Macy stops by WDBJ7 to discuss latest book, “Raising Lazarus”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local author Beth Macy uncovered the origins of the opioid crisis in her book, “Dopesick,” which was turned into a TV series on Hulu. Now she’s out with another book, her fourth, titled “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” which will be published August 16.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s new Star of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day Friday atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.
timesvirginian.com
Gillette named new executive director of CVCC department
Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) President Dr. John Capps has announced the hiring of a new executive director of institutional advancement and the educational foundation for the college. CVCC’s main campus is in Lynchburg, with satellite campuses in Appomattox, Amherst and Bedford. “I am thrilled to announce that Jodi...
NRVNews
Dowdy, Joshua Michael
Joshua Michael Dowdy, age 33, of Christiansburg died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Radford, Virginia on March 13, 1989. He is preceded in death by his sister Ashley Dowdy, Uncle Gary Dowdy, and Grandfather Bobby Dowdy. He is survived by his mother, Sheri...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
First round of rescued Envigo beagles all adopted from Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some good news regarding the rescued Envigo beagles it took in last week. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Lynchburg Humane Society announced that all 21 beagles that were recently rescued from the Envigo breeding facility and brought to the Hill City have been adopted into their fur-ever homes.
WSLS
Roanoke’s section 8 vouchers waitlist to reopen on Monday
ROANOKE, Va. – The section 8 housing voucher waitlist will reopen starting Monday with new changes. The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority launched a new website for people to apply for section 8 housing vouchers. The original site crashed but now there is a new link for people to...
wfxrtv.com
Hokies flocking to Virginia Tech as fall move-in week kicks off
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready for some extra traffic around Blacksburg because Virginia Tech’s move-in week is officially underway for the fall semester, starting with new and transfer students. From Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, new and transfer students will be welcomed to the Virginia...
chathamstartribune.com
A study of Schoolfield's past earns national award
Historian Ina Dixon's fascination with Schoolfield is bound up in Danville's rise and fall as an tobacco and textile powerhouse, a recent resurgence of Confederate sympathies and the role white supremacy played for the founders of the iconic Dan River Mills, who created the village exclusively for their white workers in the early 1900s.
FireRescue1
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
wfxrtv.com
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV) partnered up with students from the Giles County Technical Center in order to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
WSLS
Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension
ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
Comments / 1