ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party

ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Kids Square celebrates 5 years in downtown Roanoke

Kids Square children's museum is located at 1 Market Street SE in downtown Roanoke on the first floor of Center in the Square. it is part of the Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum. whose purpose is to further Center in the Square’s mission "to enhance education, economic development and quality of life."
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Society
City
Community, VA
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating back to 1883.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Tudor House annual fundraiser makes a splash and a hole in one

ROANOKE, Va. – Tudor House hosts a summer fun fundraiser Saturday to tackle mental illness. Every year, the non-profit throws the annual Big Kahuna fundraiser with a swim meet. But this year, a new tournament was introduced. Splashing around on alligator pool floats or diving to reach the finish...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berglund Center#Localevent#Local Life#Volunteers#Festival#Elevation
WDBJ7.com

Author Beth Macy stops by WDBJ7 to discuss latest book, “Raising Lazarus”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local author Beth Macy uncovered the origins of the opioid crisis in her book, “Dopesick,” which was turned into a TV series on Hulu. Now she’s out with another book, her fourth, titled “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” which will be published August 16.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke’s new Star of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day Friday atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Gillette named new executive director of CVCC department

Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) President Dr. John Capps has announced the hiring of a new executive director of institutional advancement and the educational foundation for the college. CVCC’s main campus is in Lynchburg, with satellite campuses in Appomattox, Amherst and Bedford. “I am thrilled to announce that Jodi...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NRVNews

Dowdy, Joshua Michael

Joshua Michael Dowdy, age 33, of Christiansburg died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Radford, Virginia on March 13, 1989. He is preceded in death by his sister Ashley Dowdy, Uncle Gary Dowdy, and Grandfather Bobby Dowdy. He is survived by his mother, Sheri...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
wfxrtv.com

First round of rescued Envigo beagles all adopted from Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some good news regarding the rescued Envigo beagles it took in last week. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Lynchburg Humane Society announced that all 21 beagles that were recently rescued from the Envigo breeding facility and brought to the Hill City have been adopted into their fur-ever homes.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke’s section 8 vouchers waitlist to reopen on Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – The section 8 housing voucher waitlist will reopen starting Monday with new changes. The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority launched a new website for people to apply for section 8 housing vouchers. The original site crashed but now there is a new link for people to...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hokies flocking to Virginia Tech as fall move-in week kicks off

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready for some extra traffic around Blacksburg because Virginia Tech’s move-in week is officially underway for the fall semester, starting with new and transfer students. From Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, new and transfer students will be welcomed to the Virginia...
BLACKSBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

A study of Schoolfield's past earns national award

Historian Ina Dixon's fascination with Schoolfield is bound up in Danville's rise and fall as an tobacco and textile powerhouse, a recent resurgence of Confederate sympathies and the role white supremacy played for the founders of the iconic Dan River Mills, who created the village exclusively for their white workers in the early 1900s.
DANVILLE, VA
FireRescue1

Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges

ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published

RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension

ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy