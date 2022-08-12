ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

CPS Energy bill payers want $50 million windfall returned to them

SAN ANTONIO - The most controversial portion of the proposed 2023 City of San Antonio budget revolves around what to do with millions of dollars in unbudgeted money from CPS Energy. Local residents we talked to today largely supported the idea of returning $50 million to the customers who contributed to the windfall in the first place.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Comal County employees to receive pay increase

The Comal County Commissioners Court approved the 8% wage increase, which will be effective Sept. 8. (Community Impact Newspaper) The Comal County Commissioners Court approved an 8% pay increase for all Comal County employees effective Sept. 3. An in-house analysis shows Comal County was paying much lower than market demand, leading it with trouble filling open positions.
tpr.org

DeLorean Motors Reimagined top execs being sued by former employer

Four top employees of the DeLorean Motor Company Reimagined have been sued by their former employer. Karma Automotive, an electric car company in California, said the four secretly took intellectual property to start the new company, which will be headquartered in San Antonio. Both the city of San Antonio and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
virtualbx.com

Leander: San Antonio Developer Proposing Rental Home Community

AHV Communities (AHV), who specialize in developing detached rental homes, will construct 244-units. Construction is anticipated to start during the first quarter of 2023. “It’s rare to find such a well-located land site in Austin large enough for a new single-family rental community of this quality,” said Mark Wolf in a news release, co-founder and CEO of AHV Communities. “With Austin’s staggering growth, this new community will help address unfettered demand in the metro area for higher quality rental options that are in record demand.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

CapMetro service changes to go into effect August 14

AUSTIN, Texas - New service changes will be going into effect for August this weekend, says CapMetro. The new changes will go into effect on Sunday, August 14 on routes that serve area schools as the new school year is set to begin this week. School Service Schedules. With the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Saipan Tribune

Saipan street is renamed after Deda family patriarch

Members of one of San Antonio’s longstanding families gathered last Friday for the unveiling of a new signage that officially renames one of their village streets after their late patriarch, Manuel Blas Sablan, more affectionately known as “Tun Manet Deda.”. The Hakmang Avenue was renamed as the Tun...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Hospitals struggle to return to pre-pandemic staffing levels

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Vista Medical Center (TVMC) operates at or close to max capacity nearly every day. Not because hospital beds are not available, but because there aren’t always enough healthcare workers to staff them. Staff shortages have been a problem long before the pandemic, but the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
