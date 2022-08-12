AHV Communities (AHV), who specialize in developing detached rental homes, will construct 244-units. Construction is anticipated to start during the first quarter of 2023. “It’s rare to find such a well-located land site in Austin large enough for a new single-family rental community of this quality,” said Mark Wolf in a news release, co-founder and CEO of AHV Communities. “With Austin’s staggering growth, this new community will help address unfettered demand in the metro area for higher quality rental options that are in record demand.”

