news4sanantonio.com
CPS Energy bill payers want $50 million windfall returned to them
SAN ANTONIO - The most controversial portion of the proposed 2023 City of San Antonio budget revolves around what to do with millions of dollars in unbudgeted money from CPS Energy. Local residents we talked to today largely supported the idea of returning $50 million to the customers who contributed to the windfall in the first place.
San Antonio City Council split on how to spend surplus of CPS Energy revenue
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is out. The budget blueprint includes increased pay for city employees and a rebate for all CPS Energy customers, after the utility raked in $50 million in extra revenue during south Texas's historically hot summer.
KSAT 12
San Antonio, how are increased electricity bills affecting your life? Take our 5-question survey
SAN ANTONIO – This summer, Texans have been hit hard with not only record-breaking heat, but also with the struggles of inflation. Unfortunately, those issues intersect in residential utility bills, as CPS Energy just increased rates for customers. Have you been experiencing pricier bills? Has inflation affected the way...
SAWS enforcing fines for those not complying with Stage 2 watering rules
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has remained steady in Stage 2 watering rules since April as the city stays in persistent drought conditions, however first-time offenders will receive a fine, according to a SAWS press release. The San Antonio Water System says there are no foreseeable watering changes for...
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)
San Antonio had a record hot summer. The city manager offered to help, but it was not enough to help residents. Up to this point, not much has happened since the city adopted SA Climate Ready: A Pathway to for Climate Action and Adaption three years ago.
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
Comal County employees to receive pay increase
The Comal County Commissioners Court approved the 8% wage increase, which will be effective Sept. 8. (Community Impact Newspaper) The Comal County Commissioners Court approved an 8% pay increase for all Comal County employees effective Sept. 3. An in-house analysis shows Comal County was paying much lower than market demand, leading it with trouble filling open positions.
tpr.org
DeLorean Motors Reimagined top execs being sued by former employer
Four top employees of the DeLorean Motor Company Reimagined have been sued by their former employer. Karma Automotive, an electric car company in California, said the four secretly took intellectual property to start the new company, which will be headquartered in San Antonio. Both the city of San Antonio and...
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom lake house north of San Antonio
The move-in cost might make you do double take.
New owners want to convert Tower Life building space for housing
SAN ANTONIO — The Tower Life building's new owners want to convert office space into housing units. A group of developers pitched their plans to Bexar county commissioners Tuesday. The county may offer tax breaks or monetary incentives to advance the project. Any potential deal would almost certainly require...
New Braunfels Utilities offers discount on power bills along with a rate hike
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels’ homeowner Alexandria Stephenson said opening her her $395 power bill was an eye-popping, heart-stopping experience. “Huge sticker shock,” she said. “It was definitely something that no homeowner wants to see.”. Others in New Braunfels are seeing even bigger power bills:...
virtualbx.com
Leander: San Antonio Developer Proposing Rental Home Community
AHV Communities (AHV), who specialize in developing detached rental homes, will construct 244-units. Construction is anticipated to start during the first quarter of 2023. “It’s rare to find such a well-located land site in Austin large enough for a new single-family rental community of this quality,” said Mark Wolf in a news release, co-founder and CEO of AHV Communities. “With Austin’s staggering growth, this new community will help address unfettered demand in the metro area for higher quality rental options that are in record demand.”
How people are helping during Center Point water shortage
CENTER POINT, Texas — A neighborhood in Center Point has been dealing with a water shortage for the past week but volunteers and community members have been taking extraordinary measures to bring the people living there the water they need. With a click and a spurt, Chad Beard moves...
fox7austin.com
CapMetro service changes to go into effect August 14
AUSTIN, Texas - New service changes will be going into effect for August this weekend, says CapMetro. The new changes will go into effect on Sunday, August 14 on routes that serve area schools as the new school year is set to begin this week. School Service Schedules. With the...
Housing project for SA homeless community makes progress
SAN ANTONIO — Some of San Antonio’s most vulnerable homeless residents could start moving into Towne Twin Village on the east side as soon as October. It will be the community’s first residential campus built for single-site permanent supportive housing needs. Towne Twin Village has been in...
'My family depends on me' | Thousands still waiting to be enrolled in San Antonio's Ready to Work job placement program
SAN ANTONIO — Shanta Jackson, a San Antonio mother of three, was one of more than 800 people who preregistered for the city's Ready to Work program before online enrollment opened up in May. Nearly three months later, she's still wondering when she’ll begin classes. “It is frustrating,...
Saipan Tribune
Saipan street is renamed after Deda family patriarch
Members of one of San Antonio’s longstanding families gathered last Friday for the unveiling of a new signage that officially renames one of their village streets after their late patriarch, Manuel Blas Sablan, more affectionately known as “Tun Manet Deda.”. The Hakmang Avenue was renamed as the Tun...
San Antonio Current
Suit accuses founders of San Antonio-based DeLorean electric car firm of intellectual property theft
Mere months after the city and county coughed up nearly $1.1 million in incentives to attract the revamped DeLorean Motor Co., the venture has been hit with a lawsuit alleging its founders engaged in intellectual property theft. A suit filed in federal court in Houston accuses four former employees of...
Fuel truck flips on Loop 1604 in Von Ormy
VON ORMY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be rescued after the big rig rolled over on in the Von Ormy area. It happened Thursday morning at Loop 1604 and I-35 on the far southwest side. It is not clear what led up to the accident,...
KENS 5
Hospitals struggle to return to pre-pandemic staffing levels
SAN ANTONIO — Texas Vista Medical Center (TVMC) operates at or close to max capacity nearly every day. Not because hospital beds are not available, but because there aren’t always enough healthcare workers to staff them. Staff shortages have been a problem long before the pandemic, but the...
