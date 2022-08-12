ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
2 On Your Side

Amtrak offering Direct train service to New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thinking about going to the Great New York State Fair, but don't want to drive? There's another option available. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced earlier this month that direct train service will resume this summer for those looking to go to the fair. Amtrak is offering fairgoers a safe, convenient, and cost-effective mode of transportation to and from the state fair.
Health
2 On Your Side

Olcott Beach once again safe for swimming

OLCOTT, N.Y. — After being closed for the fifth time this season, Olcott Beach is once again open for swimming. Thursday afternoon, the Niagara County Department of Health rescinded a beach advisory issued earlier this week. Officials said they will continue to monitor the water quality closely and will immediately notify the public if the situation should change.
2 On Your Side

New York scraps word ‘inmate’ in state law

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York has amended several state laws to remove the word “inmate” and replace it with “incarcerated person” to refer to people serving prison time. The changes, signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, are intended to reduce the stigma of being in jail. Prison reform advocates have said the term “inmate” has a dehumanizing effect. Prisoners say it can feel degrading when jail guards refer to them as inmates, especially in front of their families during in-person visits.
2 On Your Side

Gov. Kathy Hochul on 'Red Flag' laws

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul says changes made to gun laws following the Tops shooting are paying off. Hochul says there has been a major increase in applications for what are called "extreme risk protection orders" under New York's Red Flag Law, which is meant to keep guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
2 On Your Side

Early voting begins in NY congressional primary

NEW YORK — Early, in-person voting began Saturday in New York's congressional party primaries, which will set the final field for a slew of competitive contests in the general election this autumn. Voters in two parts of the state are also picking new members of Congress in special elections...
2 On Your Side

Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is the fifth beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer. The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming "because of...
2 On Your Side

Aquarium of Niagara second Party On The Plaza

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara celebrated its second 'Party On The Plaza' on Thursday. The first one was held last week and it was a big hit. Families from around Western New York came out to enjoy lots of free friendly activities, snacks, live entertainment, and of course the sea animals.
2 On Your Side

Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
2 On Your Side

Western New York local news

