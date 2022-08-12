Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy,...
USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
Amtrak offering Direct train service to New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thinking about going to the Great New York State Fair, but don't want to drive? There's another option available. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced earlier this month that direct train service will resume this summer for those looking to go to the fair. Amtrak is offering fairgoers a safe, convenient, and cost-effective mode of transportation to and from the state fair.
Several survivors gathered to discuss funds and share their tragic experiences after the massacre at Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday afternoon, a handful of people gathered to say they feel forgotten since the Tops mass shooting. One woman was in the store with her daughter. She told her heartbreaking story of survival and why she hopes to be compensated like other victims. "I have...
Olcott Beach once again safe for swimming
OLCOTT, N.Y. — After being closed for the fifth time this season, Olcott Beach is once again open for swimming. Thursday afternoon, the Niagara County Department of Health rescinded a beach advisory issued earlier this week. Officials said they will continue to monitor the water quality closely and will immediately notify the public if the situation should change.
New York scraps word ‘inmate’ in state law
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York has amended several state laws to remove the word “inmate” and replace it with “incarcerated person” to refer to people serving prison time. The changes, signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, are intended to reduce the stigma of being in jail. Prison reform advocates have said the term “inmate” has a dehumanizing effect. Prisoners say it can feel degrading when jail guards refer to them as inmates, especially in front of their families during in-person visits.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on 'Red Flag' laws
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul says changes made to gun laws following the Tops shooting are paying off. Hochul says there has been a major increase in applications for what are called "extreme risk protection orders" under New York's Red Flag Law, which is meant to keep guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
Gov. Hochul addresses Chautauqua community following attack on Salman Rushdie
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul made a stop back home in Western New York on Sunday following Friday's vicious attack on the renowned author and world leader Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution. Hochul was joined by the institution's president Dr. Michael Hill, County Executive PJ Wendel, and...
Early voting begins in NY congressional primary
NEW YORK — Early, in-person voting began Saturday in New York's congressional party primaries, which will set the final field for a slew of competitive contests in the general election this autumn. Voters in two parts of the state are also picking new members of Congress in special elections...
Catholic Health Home Care holding 'On the Spot' hiring event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a nurse looking for a new job, Catholic Health Home Care is hiring. The company is holding a 'On the Spot' hiring event on Thursday, August 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 4201 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga. Catholic...
Invasive plant causing damage to native habitats in WNY
CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — Pale and black swallow-wort were originally brought to the United States from Europe in the late 1800s as an ornamental garden flower. Benign for years, the invasive plant eventually got into the wild and is doing damage to native habitat throughout the northeast. "It's not...
Buffalo metro ranks high for best places to be a teacher, study shows
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo metro is a top-ranking place to be a teacher. That’s according to SmartAsset’s latest study, analyzing data for the 137 largest metro areas in the U.S. for metrics such as income, housing costs, employment, school funding and classroom size. The Buffalo-Cheektowaga metro...
Three Chord Bourbon to expand nationwide after securing $4.3M, will add distillery in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In 2018, rockstar Pat Benatar's guitarist and husband Neil Giraldo brought his Three Chord Bourbon headquarters to Clarence. It's all because his CEO Paul Nanula and COO Andy DeYoung are from Western New York. "The idea Neil had was to stimulate the consumer through music and...
Traveling barber giving free haircuts in all 50 states stops in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with a barber who is making his way across the United States in his RV giving free haircuts to anyone in need. This week, he's done dozens of haircuts at the Buffalo City Mission. Inspired by cutting the hair of...
Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach
OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is the fifth beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer. The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming "because of...
AG puts ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia this week on warning
BATAVIA, N.Y. — There is more controversy Tuesday over the ReAwaken America Tour coming to Genesee County this weekend, after a letter sent by the New York State Attorney General to event organizers. The event has featured speakers including former President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump and former national...
Efforts to save Great Northern Elevator enter a critical phase, next 48 hours are "crucial"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a long 9-month battle for Tim Tielman and the Campaign for Greater Buffalo to save the Great Northern Elevator. The last of its kind still standing, anywhere, on the planet. "We're at an inflection point," Tielman said. After multiple court battles, accusations of...
Aquarium of Niagara second Party On The Plaza
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara celebrated its second 'Party On The Plaza' on Thursday. The first one was held last week and it was a big hit. Families from around Western New York came out to enjoy lots of free friendly activities, snacks, live entertainment, and of course the sea animals.
Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
Food collection drive at fair exceeds expectations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are well known for their generosity. But, they may have outdone even themselves when it came to the unprecedented response by those attending the opening day of the Erie County Fair on Wednesday, to a food drive held by FeedMore WNY. "The first...
