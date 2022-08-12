ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Report shows housing market in Denver cooling off

By Karen Morfitt
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fr7CG_0hEGJYtN00

Report shows housing market in Denver cooling off 02:40

When Jillian Reich moved to Denver from New York she wasn't sure how long she would stay.

"I don't know if I'm going to be here for a while. I'm not sure, I don't know if this is like, really where I want to stay, let me figure it out for a little bit," she said.

CBS

She quickly fell in love with all that Colorado has to offer, and three years later she and her boyfriend Wilson Roberts are now searching for a home.

"It's definitely been a rollercoaster for sure, interest rates were low, then they were high and now they're coming back down again," Roberts said.

According to housing data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and similar reports from the state association , that rollercoaster ride may be smoothing out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LNfR_0hEGJYtN00
CBS

"We saw what was our steepest decrease in pricing for the average priced home, in our June report. I think we were sitting at right around $714,000 is the average price per home.. in July we dropped down $690,000 for the average price just a little bit above that," Bret Weinstein, CEO of Guide Real Estate said.

Weinstein who has been helping residents buy and sell homes in the Denver metro area for 10 years, says the shift is not surprising given how quickly interest rates went up.

"It's advantage buyer a little bit, buyer demand has really slouched with the rates and so we are in this position now where there are fewer buyers, the rates have stabilized even gone down a little bit and there are 7,300 homes on the market so we have the most inventory we have seen we are 80% higher than we were last year," Weinstein said.

Weinstein says while it's good news, it's not enough to shift the tide away from it being a seller's market.

"It's kind of a seller beware. We are in a spot right now where the seller actually has to stage the house it has to look phenomenal it has to be priced appropriately. Buyers have a lot of options currently so if you're the one who is saying while my neighbor got $750,000 three months ago, you're not going to get $750,000 today," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sl6oo_0hEGJYtN00
CBS

Reich and Roberts say after months of uncertainty, they're starting to feel just a bit more optimistic.

"This is the biggest decision you make in your life, it's the most amount of money you'll ever spend in your life, for the most part, and I want it to be right," Reich said.

You can view the entire Denver Metro Real Estate Market Trends Report and see the state-wide report here .

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time

A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.  "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats

When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
DENVER, CO
Wanderlust Wellman

Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain

As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Colorado economy outperforming most of the nation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Employment in Colorado remains above pre-recession levels, but some industries in the state are still behind, according to a report released today by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report is put together...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
New York State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
9News

Denver Gazette forecast for August 15

Monday, cooler weather finally returns to Colorado, as highs peak in the mid 80s across the Front Range. This will be accompanied by heavy rain and scattered storms.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
DENVER, CO
PLANetizen

Aurora Restricts ‘Cool Weather Turf’ For New Development

Aurora, Colorado is on the verge of banning certain varieties of grass—a move that is likely to become a trend in drought-stricken cities throughout the U.S. West. Lindsey Toomer reports for the Denver Gazette that the Aurora City Council is one final vote away from restricting the use of “cool weather turf” (e.g., Kentucky bluegrass and fescue) for all development and redevelopment projects as well as for all new golf courses.
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver named the best city for thrifting in the U.S.

According to a recent report by StorageCafe.com, Denver is the best city in the United States for thrift shopping. "We analyzed the 50 most populous metropolitan areas and compared them against a series of metrics including the number of resale venues (thrift shops, flea markets, antique shops and more), resale sales per capita, thrifting-related Google searches and self storage, as the service is very helpful in managing vintage finds as well as home space," the report reads.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Weinstein
Colorado Daily

California life-sciences investor Breakthrough Properties pays $85M for Boulder campus

An out-of-town newcomer has entered Boulder’s red-hot biotechnology real estate market with the purchase of a four-building office hub on 38th Street that will be redeveloped into a life-sciences-focused office, labs and flex-space campus. Breakthrough Properties, a Los Angeles-based joint venture from global real estate investor Tishman Speyer Properties...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Iconic Brown Palace Hotel celebrating 130th anniversary

The iconic Brown Palace Hotel turned 130years old on August 12th. Opened in 1892, the Palace Hotel was the dream of Henry Cordes Brown. Brown was a carpenter-turned-real-estate entrepreneur. Brown owned several acres of land in Denver, including a triangular plot at the corners of Broadway, Tremont, and 17th Street, where he grazed his cows. Brown hired architect Frank E. Edbrooke to design the hotel, and work began in 1888. Edbrooke designed the Palace Hotel in the Italian Renaissance style, using Colorado red granite and Arizona sandstone for the building's exterior. Artist James Whitehouse added to the elegance by creating 26 medallions carved in stone, depicting Colorado animals. The medallions were laid into the building between the seventh-floor windows. The Brown Palace cost $1.6 million, which was a huge amount of money for that time. It had 400 guest rooms, which went for $3 and $5 a night. The beautiful old building currently holds 241 rooms.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Interest Rates#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#Guide Real Estate#Stabil
David Heitz

Opinion: Denver homeless who live in cars part of distinct culture

During the year I spent homeless in Denver, and even today living in housing for the formerly homeless, I have come to know people who live in their cars. Looking back on my own spiral into homelessness, I kind of wish I had kept my car so I could have safely slept somewhere when the money ran out. Homeless shelters proved violent and dangerous for me.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
littletongov.org

Littleton Named a Best Place to Live in Colorado and the U.S and a Great Community for Bicyclists

Citytistics, one of the most comprehensive sources of city-focused data, featuring crime rates, cost of living, happiness, and more has named Littleton a Top Ten Best Place to Live in Colorado for Families. Citytistics is a location intelligence website that analyzes, visualizes, and reports on city-specific data to help people make smart decisions in and around the U.S. Ranking Littleton #6, Citytistics said, “The city is located only 20 minutes from Denver which makes it a fantastic place to live and raise a family in the suburbs whilst being easy enough to commute to work in a big city. Additionally, the cost-of-living fares better than the average which also helps. There is also plenty to offer in this city from galleries to bars – enough to keep you occupied!"
LITTLETON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Dazzle's move brings jazz under the Denver Performing Arts Complex's arches

Jazz will move under the iconic arches of the Denver Performing Arts Complex with tonight's announcement that Dazzle supper club is moving out of the historic Baur's Building and into the involuntarily vacated club space at 1080 14th Street – the corner of 14th and Arapahoe streets. The lease agreement will make Dazzle a tenant of the city of Denver, which owns and operates the downtown arts complex, for at least the next nine years. ...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy