ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Five-Star Edge Qua Russaw announces top schools

Five-star edge Qua Russaw has named Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State as his top six schools. The No. 2 Edge in the nation discussed his finalists. Alabama: What stands out about Alabama is there winning program also with Coach Sabin being one of the best coaches...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
On3.com

Lane Kiffin warns his team of 'rat poison' entering season

Head coaches are looking out for ‘rat poison’ with the season drawing closer. Everyone outside of each and every program is under the assumption they know how every football team will play this season, good or bad. That’s where the poison comes in where players hear things from the outside and lets it affect them. At Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin is already on the lookout for it.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Seth Greenberg weighs in on feud between John Calipari, Mark Stoops

A pair of Kentucky head coaches got the state talking yesterday with a public spat between the two. After some comments from John Calipari about UK’s status as a ‘basketball school’, Mark Stoops didn’t take too kindly and shared his thoughts on Twitter. It led to plenty of back and forth between the two programs as well as reactions in the media around the school. Now, ESPN’s Seth Greenberg has weighed in on the dispute.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#American Football#College Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Gamecocks land 2023 commitment

Another 2023 recruiting jumped on board with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday afternoon. Three-star athlete Vicari Swain (Carrollton, Ga.) announced his commitment on Instagram. Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Duke, Georgia Tech and Maryland made his top six earlier this year. A couple of factors led Swain to his decision. “Probably...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon

San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Vols WR Merrill was ‘tired of not playing’, but now is pushing for starter role

Walker Merrill didn’t have to wait long to get his first taste of college football, the Tennessee wide receiver appearing in all seven games of his freshman season and starting one in 2021. But he spent most of the second half of the season watching from the sideline as the Vols trimmed down their receiver rotation, and though it’s an experience he doesn’t regret, it’s one that’s provided motivation for him this offseason. Now healthier, Merrill is battling for one of Tennessee’s starting positions going into the 2022 season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

SEC football: 11 pressing questions entering the 2022 season

SEC football is back and with its return brings a wealth of optimism surrounding a league that has captured three consecutive national championships at the top of college football's throne. For the first time in four decades, Georgia captured the nation's crown last season behind one of the greatest defenses of all time, which leads into one of 11 pressing questions league-wide entering into the 2022 season.
NFL
247Sports

Freshman Focus: DB TJ Griffin

Illinois freshman defensive back T.J. Griffin discusses his first two weeks of training camp at Illinois, what he's learning from the veterans in the secondary and why Chicagoland prospects should consider the Illini.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy