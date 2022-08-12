Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
Five-Star Edge Qua Russaw announces top schools
Five-star edge Qua Russaw has named Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State as his top six schools. The No. 2 Edge in the nation discussed his finalists. Alabama: What stands out about Alabama is there winning program also with Coach Sabin being one of the best coaches...
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
1 advantage Falcons have over the rest of NFL
The Falcons have a myriad of problems to fix on this team. However, they may be the one team in the league with players needed to take advantage of a new point of emphasis this year.
Kirby Smart sends message to Georgia wide receivers, young players
Georgia won the 2021 National Championship, but the Bulldogs still have room for improvement in 2022. Following Georgia’s first fall camp scrimmage on Saturday, head coach Kirby Smart was asked to assess his group of wide receivers which led to a strong response that called for more guys to step up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Lane Kiffin warns his team of 'rat poison' entering season
Head coaches are looking out for ‘rat poison’ with the season drawing closer. Everyone outside of each and every program is under the assumption they know how every football team will play this season, good or bad. That’s where the poison comes in where players hear things from the outside and lets it affect them. At Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin is already on the lookout for it.
Seth Greenberg weighs in on feud between John Calipari, Mark Stoops
A pair of Kentucky head coaches got the state talking yesterday with a public spat between the two. After some comments from John Calipari about UK’s status as a ‘basketball school’, Mark Stoops didn’t take too kindly and shared his thoughts on Twitter. It led to plenty of back and forth between the two programs as well as reactions in the media around the school. Now, ESPN’s Seth Greenberg has weighed in on the dispute.
WATCH LIVE: 4-star quarterback Chris Parson announces college football commitment
BRENTWOOD – Four-star quarterback Chris Parson, a Ravenwood senior, will announce his commitment at 4 p.m. today. Watch live as he makes his college football announcement. Parson, the No. 10 college football prospect in Tennessee, is the No. 19-ranked quarterback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the top-rated QB that is uncommitted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams
Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
Gamecocks land 2023 commitment
Another 2023 recruiting jumped on board with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday afternoon. Three-star athlete Vicari Swain (Carrollton, Ga.) announced his commitment on Instagram. Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Duke, Georgia Tech and Maryland made his top six earlier this year. A couple of factors led Swain to his decision. “Probably...
LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
Vols WR Merrill was ‘tired of not playing’, but now is pushing for starter role
Walker Merrill didn’t have to wait long to get his first taste of college football, the Tennessee wide receiver appearing in all seven games of his freshman season and starting one in 2021. But he spent most of the second half of the season watching from the sideline as the Vols trimmed down their receiver rotation, and though it’s an experience he doesn’t regret, it’s one that’s provided motivation for him this offseason. Now healthier, Merrill is battling for one of Tennessee’s starting positions going into the 2022 season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
SEC football: 11 pressing questions entering the 2022 season
SEC football is back and with its return brings a wealth of optimism surrounding a league that has captured three consecutive national championships at the top of college football's throne. For the first time in four decades, Georgia captured the nation's crown last season behind one of the greatest defenses of all time, which leads into one of 11 pressing questions league-wide entering into the 2022 season.
Freshman Focus: DB TJ Griffin
Illinois freshman defensive back T.J. Griffin discusses his first two weeks of training camp at Illinois, what he's learning from the veterans in the secondary and why Chicagoland prospects should consider the Illini.
Team Scoop - First scrimmage intel
The latest Gamecock football team scoop, including intel on how the first scrimmage of the fall went over the weekend.
Illini punter Hugh Robertson 'trying to be comfortable being uncomfortable' with new techniques
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Sean Snyder figured he wouldn’t coach another Australian punter who was closer to 30 years old than 20 years old after spending the last two years with Ben Griffiths at USC. That was until Snyder took a job at Illinois and met Hugh Robertson. Robertson...
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
Barnhart says Calipari's new basketball facility is not part of UK’s 'strategic plan'
LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's wish for a new basketball training facility is not something athletic director Mitch Barnhart is prioritizing at the moment. In a rare press conference Saturday to address the ongoing feud between Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops, Barnhart discussed the status of several...
Kobe Pace, Aidan Swanson, B.T. Potter discuss Clemson camp
Last week, Clemson running back Kobe Pace, punter Aidan Swanson, and kicker B.T. Potter met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — On the impact of losing weight (checked in at 205 after being 210 last season):. "I did cut some weight. I feel like I move better. I...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0