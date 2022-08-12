ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff, CA

Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
WILLOWS, CA
Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning

CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
CORNING, CA
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire update

Redding, Calf. — As of this morning the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire sits at 15,232 acres with 12 percent containment. The fire has been burning for a week now along the border of Humboldt and Trinity counties. No structures have been reported damage or destroyed and only 1...
REDDING, CA
Red Bluff, CA
Redding, CA
Red Bluff, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Car crash near Oroville airport results in injuries and roadside fire

OROVILLE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a multi-car crash in Oroville on Larkin Rd. near the airport. None of the injuries required hospitalization. Firefighters were kept busy at the scene, however, when the crash caused a fire on the side of the roadway. Captain Jake Gilliam from the...
OROVILLE, CA
Trinity County releases repopulation plans for the Salyer community

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office has lowered the evacuation order in the Salyer area to an evacuation warning, said the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The area of Campbell Ridge Road from Salyer Heights to Seely Macintosh Road and Galaxy Road will remain under an...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Escaped control burn along Sacramento River near Princeton

PRINCETON, Calif. - A control burn fire got out of control near the Glenn-Colusa County line Thursday night. Early Friday morning the fire was controlled, with a few hot spots still visible. The fire started around 9 p.m. Thursday night. Firefighters confirmed it started when a controlled burn by the...
PRINCETON, CA
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, a Chico Police Officer arrested a man for impersonating a police officer. According to a news release, while on patrol a Chico Police Officer found a Ford Crown Victoria on the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with […]
CHICO, CA
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
CHICO, CA
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 3:30 p.m., a male body was found and recovered in Big Chico Creek in Upper Bidwell Park, said the Chico Police Department. The body was found by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Chico Fire Department in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole.
CHICO, CA
Missing Red Bluff teenager found

RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
RED BLUFF, CA
Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"

UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
CHICO, CA
Suspect in Chico gas station burglary arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a Florida man who is a suspect in a burglary of the Valero gas station in Chico on Aug. 4, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said the gas station at 2233 Esplanade was burglarized at about 3 a.m. Officers said the suspect,...
CHICO, CA

