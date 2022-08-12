Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
actionnewsnow.com
Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire update
Redding, Calf. — As of this morning the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire sits at 15,232 acres with 12 percent containment. The fire has been burning for a week now along the border of Humboldt and Trinity counties. No structures have been reported damage or destroyed and only 1...
actionnewsnow.com
Car crash near Oroville airport results in injuries and roadside fire
OROVILLE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a multi-car crash in Oroville on Larkin Rd. near the airport. None of the injuries required hospitalization. Firefighters were kept busy at the scene, however, when the crash caused a fire on the side of the roadway. Captain Jake Gilliam from the...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police Department responds to multiple DUI collisions over the weekend
REDDING, Calif. – Starting late Friday night, a series of collisions police said were caused by drivers who were under the influence (DUI) were investigated by officers. Incidents continued throughout the weekend. Friday night at 11:15 p.m. a two-vehicle collision in the 2500 block of Eureka Way resulted in...
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County releases repopulation plans for the Salyer community
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office has lowered the evacuation order in the Salyer area to an evacuation warning, said the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The area of Campbell Ridge Road from Salyer Heights to Seely Macintosh Road and Galaxy Road will remain under an...
actionnewsnow.com
Escaped control burn along Sacramento River near Princeton
PRINCETON, Calif. - A control burn fire got out of control near the Glenn-Colusa County line Thursday night. Early Friday morning the fire was controlled, with a few hot spots still visible. The fire started around 9 p.m. Thursday night. Firefighters confirmed it started when a controlled burn by the...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
actionnewsnow.com
Evacuation orders reduced in the Salyer community as Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows over 13,000 acres
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 8:16 p.m. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire has reached 12% containment, according to CAL FIRE officials. The fire has burned 14,526 acres. Evacuation orders have been reduced for some areas in Salyer, says the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The Six Rivers Lightning...
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, a Chico Police Officer arrested a man for impersonating a police officer. According to a news release, while on patrol a Chico Police Officer found a Ford Crown Victoria on the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with […]
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
krcrtv.com
Butte County's now-largest mural ventures to keep Oroville's locomotive history on track
OROVILLE, Calif. — The City of Oroville invested thousands of dollars into new public artwork in 2021 in an effort to bring new patrons to its historic downtown. It’s yielded the county’s now-largest mural that ventures to keep the city’s rich locomotive past alive. Saturday, the...
krcrtv.com
Violent crimes climbing in Red Bluff, "it has not been a good year for us."
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Violent crimes are on the rise in Tehama County. Since April, several violent crimes have occurred within county lines, including a deadly stabbing at a quinceanera and another at the district fairground. According to the crime data page Neighborhood Scout, Red Bluff's crime index is...
krcrtv.com
Redding's 'Goat Strike Force' strikes again with power walk along Buenaventura Boulevard
REDDING, Calif. — The Goat Strike Force strikes again!. Wednesday morning, Redding's favorite four-legged firefighters took a power walk north along Buenaventura Boulevard to their new worksite. "Special thanks to the Redding Police Department, Redding Parks Department and a few trusty herding dogs for the safe escort," the city...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 3:30 p.m., a male body was found and recovered in Big Chico Creek in Upper Bidwell Park, said the Chico Police Department. The body was found by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Chico Fire Department in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole.
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Red Bluff teenager found
RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
actionnewsnow.com
Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"
UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
actionnewsnow.com
New Fire Victim Trust leadership aims to review remaining claims by end of year
PARADISE, Calif. - Meetings were going on all day at the Paradise Town Hall. Councilmembers, government officials, and Camp Fire survivors each weighed in on what they want from the Fire Victim Trust leadership board. There are 14 different claim types and about 75% of claims have been reviewed so...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Chico gas station burglary arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a Florida man who is a suspect in a burglary of the Valero gas station in Chico on Aug. 4, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said the gas station at 2233 Esplanade was burglarized at about 3 a.m. Officers said the suspect,...
