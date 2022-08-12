CDOT begins on a project on Highway 50 in Pueblo and Fremont Counties

CDOT announced Thursday it will be beginning another infrastructure project on Highway 50 in Pueblo and Fremont counties starting in August.

Fremont and Pueblo residents can expect delays as drivers will have to deal with various single-lane closures and single-turn lane closures.

The work is expected to be completed this fall and will see the replacement of traffic signals and radar detection devices at 19 intersections.

The project will begin in Pueblo on US 50 and Elizabeth st, move west making its way through Canon City finishing back at I-25.

The exact mile points for the project are 307.00 to 314.60 and MP 278.21 to 286.00. See the map below.

CDOT

The majority of the work will be carried out Monday-Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the possibility of some night work.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Project website: codot.gov/projects/co52-replacement-traffic-signal-and-radar-detection/about

Project information hotline: 720-212-0711

Project email: r2signaldetection@gmail.com

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org

Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts

See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures

Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About CDOT

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s mission is to provide the best multi-modal transportation system that most effectively and safely moves people, goods, and information. CDOT maintains more than 23,000 lane miles of highway, more than 3,400 bridges, and 35 mountain passes. Our team of employees works tirelessly to reduce the rate and severity of crashes and improve the safety of all modes of transportation. CDOT leverages partnerships with a range of private and public organizations and operates Bustang, an interregional express bus service. Find more details at codot.gov

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.