ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Security measures in place at The Banks, in OTR following shooting

By Taylor Weiter, Kendria Lafleur
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBixI_0hEGGgT200

Expect more police officers around Main Street and The Banks this weekend as Cincinnati officials increase security measures following a shooting that left nine injured in Over-the-Rhine .

Two people were arrested this week in connection to Sunday's shooting . Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters said newly released surveillance footage shows Diablo McCoats and Jarvis Barnes firing shots back and forth near the intersection of Main and Woodward streets. Police believe a third unknown shooter fired six additional shots.

"This cannot and will not happen again," Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said during the city's Thursday press conference addressing the arrests.

CPD Update on OTR mass shooting, two men in custody

RELATED | 2 arrested for OTR shooting that left nine injured, Cincinnati police believe third person fired shots

Pureval, city councilman Scotty Johnson, city manager John Curp and interim police chief Teresa Theetge discussed plans to tackle violence in OTR head-on. Theetge said SWAT and Civil Disturbance Response Team members will be out Friday and Saturday night, as they have in previous weeks. Those heading to The Banks for the Reds vs. Cubs series or the Bengals' preseason game against the Cardinals will also see increased police presence.

"Citizens of Cincinnati should feel comfortable coming down to The Banks to watch a Bengals game, a Reds game and enjoy some of the establishments," Theetge said. "Citizens should enjoy and feel comfortable coming down to Main Street or any other entertainment district in the City of Cincinnati. We the police department are 100% dedicated to ensuring their safety."

Multiple city departments will help police in both areas, Curp said. Public service vehicles may block certain roads to control traffic, and the city is instituting a parking restriction on Main Street starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

Theetge said while there will be an increased police presence, that does not mean an "increased police enforcement." She said officers will not stop people from hanging out in front of businesses, and noted the city does not have a law against loitering. Instead, she said the department's goal is compliance — "compliance for businesses, compliance for patrons and civility and compliance to the crowds that come down to these areas."

Residents said they hope the changes can bring some good to the area.

"Actually, I was really happy to hear about the changes I live down here and it does make me feel safer," Allie Biggs said. "I think any time you get big groups of people get together, sometimes things can get out of hand, so, you know, especially late at night when people are drinking and there's bars around ... I think it's a good idea."

One business said the changes are a step in the right direction, but others in the area say more needs to be done.

READ MORE
Is Over-the-Rhine dangerous? Data shows crime dropping in neighborhood
New surveillance cameras, expanded targeted patrols: City leaders look at solutions after OTR shooting
'People began to hit the ground': Witnesses react to seeing friends, strangers shot in OTR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Deters
Fox 19

Police: 14-year-old male shot in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital by “others,” police told FOX19. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Shot spotter...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after fatal overnight stabbing

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing overnight. According to officials, at 4:53 a.m. on Saturday, officers along with the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Otr#Loitering#Violent Crime#Main#Cpd Update On Otr#Swat#Reds#Cubs#Bengals#Cardinals#Citizens
Fox 19

Parents located after child found walking alone in Lockland

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lockland officers said the parents of a girl who was found walking alone have been located. Officers said the child was walking alone in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue near the Pride Apartments. About an hour after asking for the public’s help to identify the...
LOCKLAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy