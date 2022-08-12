Read full article on original website
3 wanted after 17-year-old shot in car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two 19-year-olds and a 16-year-old are wanted by authorities in connection with a shooting that wounded another teenager, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators obtained warrants charging Jacoby McGirt and Corey McNeil, both of Lumberton, with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and seven […]
Dillon police investigating after 1 injured in shooting at High Cotton Bar & Grill
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting at the High Cotton Bar & Grill in Dillon, according to Police Chief David Lane. Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to the business in the 1300 block of E. Main Street, Lane said, adding that the person’s injuries were not […]
Suspect arrested in Fayetteville death investigation
Fayetteville police have arrested a man in connection with a death investigation on Friday.
1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
Man charged in Jefferson Park shooting
ROCKINGHAM — A man is facing several criminal charges following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a call of someone possibly being shot on Gardena Street in the Jefferson Park neighborhood around 8:15 p.m., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputies arrived on scene,...
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
Robeson County deputies looking for wanted SC man
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a man wanted in South Carolina.
Person dead after ATV crashes with Richmond County deputy's patrol car, sheriff reports
RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office reports one of its deputies was involved in a deadly collision with an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) early Saturday morning. A post on the office's Facebook page citing Sheriff Mark Gulledge said the deputy was driving north on U.S. Highway 220...
cbs17
Arrest made after Fayetteville man killed in shooting during dispute, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Saturday night they made an arrest in a homicide after finding a man dead in his home on Friday. On Friday at 1:44 a.m., Fayetteville police responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive in reference to a death investigation. When officers...
cbs17
Traffic stop turns into drug bust: Deputies arrest man in Hoke County
MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday night. At about 10 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Lower Macedonia Road and South Old Wire Road in Maxton.
One dead after two people shot in Robeson County
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday night after two people were shot in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in the Orrum area, according to deputies. Tamika Locklear, 41, of Fairmont, was found dead in her car […]
wpde.com
Picture of officer killed 68 years ago now hangs in the Timmonsville police department
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A picture of 35-year-old Lucious Victor Jenerette, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 25, 1954, now hangs inside a memorial wall at the Timmonsville Police Department. Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden made it his mission to do something to...
Suspect arrested in Maryland in connection with Fayetteville homicide
Police in Maryland arrested Karon Streets for First Degree murder in connection with a Fayetteville homicide.
wpde.com
One person shot at a bar in Dillon
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of East Main Street in Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane. Lane said the victim isn’t cooperating. Many departments across the Pee Dee are dealing with...
cbs17
Deputies seize $5K, several bags of drugs in Hoke County drug bust
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who was found with multiple bags of drugs and several thousand dollars. On Thursday at about 4:45 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop a car at a driver’s license checkpoint in the area of Belton’s Loop when the driver refused to stop.
wpde.com
Driver in Florence Co. crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman charged for her reported involvement in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday night appeared in court for her bond hearing Saturday morning. Jacqueline Williams, 71, received a $100,000 bond and was released at 10:53 a.m., according to records from the...
cbs17
Fayetteville man found dead in home; police open death investigation they call ‘not random’
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police are investigating after finding a man dead in his home. Police say they responded to a death investigation call early Friday in the 2000 block of Poplar Drive. At approximately 1:44 a.m., police — along with emergency medical personnel and a homicide unit...
Southbound I-95 south of Fayetteville reopens after vehicle crash
The wreck was reported just before 6:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 31, which is near U.S. 301 and near St. Pauls.
2 people, 2 vehicles shot up in Clinton on Friday night
Two people and two vehicles were riddled with bullet holes in Clinton on Friday night.
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced one person was killed and another hurt in a shooting on Thursday night. Deputies were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum where they found a woman dead inside of her car.
