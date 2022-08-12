ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

WBTW News13

3 wanted after 17-year-old shot in car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two 19-year-olds and a 16-year-old are wanted by authorities in connection with a shooting that wounded another teenager, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators obtained warrants charging Jacoby McGirt and Corey McNeil, both of Lumberton, with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and seven […]
WBTW News13

1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
Robeson County, NC
Lumberton, NC
The Richmond Observer

Man charged in Jefferson Park shooting

ROCKINGHAM — A man is facing several criminal charges following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a call of someone possibly being shot on Gardena Street in the Jefferson Park neighborhood around 8:15 p.m., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputies arrived on scene,...
WRAL News

Two injured in Clinton shooting

Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
cbs17

Traffic stop turns into drug bust: Deputies arrest man in Hoke County

MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday night. At about 10 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Lower Macedonia Road and South Old Wire Road in Maxton.
WBTW News13

One dead after two people shot in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday night after two people were shot in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in the Orrum area, according to deputies. Tamika Locklear, 41, of Fairmont, was found dead in her car […]
wpde.com

One person shot at a bar in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of East Main Street in Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane. Lane said the victim isn’t cooperating. Many departments across the Pee Dee are dealing with...
cbs17

Deputies seize $5K, several bags of drugs in Hoke County drug bust

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who was found with multiple bags of drugs and several thousand dollars. On Thursday at about 4:45 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop a car at a driver’s license checkpoint in the area of Belton’s Loop when the driver refused to stop.
HOKE COUNTY, NC

