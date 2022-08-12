Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim Hemraj
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven
In one incident, a restaurant owner shot and killed a man during a fight. In the second incident, a restaurant owner was shot and killed after a fight. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little City Road. Updated: 19 hours ago. Bus companies are dealing...
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
Register Citizen
‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen and Sesame Place in Philadelphia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Charged After Crash Involving CT State Police Cruiser In Meriden
A police cruiser and a minivan were involved in a crash on a Connecticut highway, leading to enforcement action being taken against a person involved. The crash happened in New Haven County on I-691 westbound near Exit 4 in Meriden at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.
Waterbury social club owner shot in parking lot
WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are investigating the second homicide in Waterbury in 24 hours that left a club owner dead. At 11:11 p.m. officers responded to Salsa Tropical Social Club, 406 Watertown Avenue for a report of a shots fired complaint and found evidence of a crime scene outside in the parking lot. They learned the victim, Dennis Santos, 51, of Waterbury, had been shot outside the club and was taken to Waterbury Hospital prior to officers arriving on scene. Santos died of his injuries a short time later, said police.
Register Citizen
Stamford family mourns after teenager’s unexpected death: ‘It wasn’t his time’
STAMFORD — Djmayley Vernet, a former Stamford High School football player who died last week at the age of 16, wanted to provide for his family, so “no one would struggle, everyone would be okay,” his cousin said Friday. Instead, after the first day at his first...
Waterbury police investigate two murders within 24 hours
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury residents are unsettled and scared to leave their homes after a violent weekend in the city. Police are investigating after the Salsa Tropical Social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night, marking the second murder in the city in less than 24 hours. “One minute you’re going down the street, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Conn. State Police Car Involved in Crash on I-691 West in Southington
A Connecticut State Police car was involved in a crash on Interstate 691 west in Southington on Saturday night. Authorities said the crash happened between a state police patrol vehicle being driven by an on-duty trooper and a passenger vehicle on I-691 west near exit 4 around 9:20 p.m. Emergency...
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say
One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight. The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the...
NBC Connecticut
Shots Reportedly Fired During Disturbance in Killingworth: CSP
Shots were reportedly fired during a disturbance in Killingworth on Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers were called to Little City Road shortly before 5 p.m. after getting a report of a disturbance. Authorities have not released details about the incident. According to state police, there were reports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'She didn’t deserve this' | Family remembers loved one killed in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s been said that words have the power to both destroy and heal. FOX61 took this question to the streets of Hartford, where families are suffering - what needs to be done to end gun violence?. Neighbors gave their thoughts and wrote them down. One...
Family of Hartford's 25th homicide victim says violence is getting worse: EXCLUSIVE
HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of Hartford’s most recent homicide victim is speaking out about his life and his death. Hartford has logged over two dozen homicides so far this year, but there have been more than 90 shooting incidents in the city. Simon Griffin, 33, was killed...
Pedestrian struck by train after falling onto tracks
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the incident around 9 a.m. The extent of any potential injuries is unknown at this time. The 8:39 a.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal in […]
Car hits wall, leaving 1 killed and another in critical condition: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after the car they were in crashed into a wall in Waterbury Saturday morning. Waterbury police reported to the 900 block of East Main Street on a report of a one-car collision. Officers found a...
Register Citizen
Old Saybrook appeals state order to release former cop’s exit interview
A state order for the disclosure of an Old Saybrook police officer’s exit interview is facing a legal challenge. The Old Saybrook Police Department has filed a complaint in New Britain Superior Court appealing a Freedom of Information Commission decision to require disclosure of the exit interview. Releasing the...
State police cruiser struck on I-691 in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A state police cruiser was struck while responding to a call on I-691 east near Exit 4 Saturday night. Around 9:23 p.m., a state trooper was traveling in the right lane of three on I-691 westbound east of Exit 4 with its emergency lights activated. A Toyota Sienna was traveling in the […]
Victim in Enfield homicide was ‘a good person’
ENFIELD — Before dinner was served at Enfield Loaves & Fishes on Wednesday evening, people who have been seeing Christopher Kennedy at the soup kitchen for the past few years held a moment of silence and said a prayer for him. Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless person, was found dead...
Eyewitness News
Annual Puerto Rican Festival taking place in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Puerto Rican festival of New Haven filled the New Haven green tonight to celebrate the annual tradition for the city. The festival had been on a two year hiatus. From 1:00pm to 9:30pm on Saturday the New Haven green transformed into a sea of...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 4